Dave Bautista Wants to Be Part of the MCU But not as Drax

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has expressed interest in returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but he thinks Drax the Destroyer’s time is up. Bautista first took on the role back in 2014 with his last appearance being in the 2023 film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But the actor is open to playing a new superhero — or even a villain — in the franchise. In fact, the only way he would ever reprise his role as Drax is if director, James Gunn personally asked him to do it.
In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Bautista admitted that he wouldn’t be interested in playing Drax ever again. The actor also shared that since James has moved on to leading DC studios, there is a slim chance of Drax being resurrected on screen. However, the MCU star added that he wants to continue being in the superhero world. “Marvel, DC, I just wanna be in it,’ confessed the actor. According to Bautista, he has been in talks with James and the Russo brothers to make something happen.
Back in 2021, Bautista spoke to Collider and expressed that Marvel didn’t do Drax’s character justice. While the actor admitted that the role was always going to be special to him, he wishes that the franchise would have spent more time exploring Drax’s backstory. He claimed that the MCU “dropped the ball” on his character and he didn’t get the opportunity to show different sides of Drax, rather than just having him be the comedic relief.
Dave Bautista Doesn’t Want Drax To Be His Legacy
After playing Drax for nearly 10 years in seven different MCU projects, Bautista was ready to move on to other roles. In a 2023 interview with GQ Magazine, the actor shared how relieved he was to be retiring as Drax after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Glass Onion star confessed that while he loved his role, it has its downsides. The actor described the physically demanding process he had to go through where the makeup artists would have to work on him for hours every day.
Bautista also added that he didn’t want Drax to be his legacy. The actor believed that the role allowed him to put on a “silly performance” but that wasn’t all he wanted to be known for. I want to do more dramatic stuff,” added the actor. The former WWE star spoke about the kind of projects he had in the pipeline after exiting the MCU and talked about his role in the M. Night Shyamalan thriller, Knock at the Cabin. The actor believed that the project was a step in the right direction for the kind of work he wanted to do.
Bautista also shed light on his personal life in the interview and claimed that he didn’t really care about being a big movie star. He confessed that he didn’t live a “great big glamorous life” and that his career didn’t revolve around the spotlight or the fame. The former wrestler admitted that he just wanted to be a better actor. In his exact words: “I want respect from my peers. I don’t need accolades.” To him, acting is all about the experience and knowing that his work means something.
All three Guardians of the Galaxy films are available to stream on Disney+.
|Guardians of the Galaxy
|Cast
|Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Lee Pace, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Djimon Hounsou, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, Benicio del Toro
|Release Date
|August 1, 2014 (USA)
|Stream On
|Disney+
|Directed by
|James Gunn
|Produced by
|Kevin Feige
|Based On
|Marvel Comics’ Guardians of the Galaxy
|Plot Summary
|A group of intergalactic misfits—including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot—team up to stop Ronan the Accuser from using a powerful orb to destroy the galaxy.
|Musical Elements
|Score by Tyler Bates; soundtrack features classic hits from the Awesome Mix Vol. 1, including Hooked on a Feeling and Come and Get Your Love
|Current Status
|Released on August 1, 2014; available for streaming on Disney+
