5 Things You Didn’t Know About Danielle Cabral

When Danielle Cabral joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she didn’t know exactly what to expect. Nevertheless, she came in with an agenda. Cabral just wanted to build friendships with the existing castmates free of prejudice. Thus, she joined The RHONJ on a clean slate devoid of preconceived concepts about other cast members.

Danielle Cabral’s RHONJ journey has been invigorating and fun-filled with a lot of drama. Altogether, the drama part is still unfolding. More recently, Cabral pointed accusing fingers at some castmates for setting her up during the RHONJ season 13 reunion. But all in all, Cabral is thankful for the experience. Her social media presence has also gained more attention since she added the reality TV star tag to her profile. Even more, RHONJ is not the only reality show she has been on. Find out more fascinating facts about Danielle Cabral as you read on.

1. Danielle Cabral Is A Small Business Owner

Danielle Cabral

Inspired by the need to give her children the best, Danielle started a children’s boutique called Boujie Kidz Inc. The idea for the clothing business stemmed from her desire to extend her fashion style to her children and to provide affordable, trendy clothes for other kids out there. Cabral has the best support team for her business endeavors, with her husband and children contributing in different ways. Her son Dominic and daughter Valentina Loren model her clothes on the boutique’s website. She has also acknowledged her husband’s contribution to the success of her business ventures.

2. She Joined The Cast Of The Real Housewives of New Jersey In Season 13

Real Housewives of New Jersey

Bravo TV’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premiered on February 7, 2023, with two newcomers, Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral. Cabral’s debut means she will share the screen with existing cast members, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs. While the drama is inevitable in reality shows like The RHONJ most times, Cabral came in determined to be friends with everybody. Sadly, getting along with everyone in such a gathering is not a walk in the park, and the reason is anybody’s guess.

3. She Got Married to Nate Cabral In 2012

RHONJ cast member Danielle Cabral and her husband Nate

Danielle Cabral is not just a successful businesswoman but has accomplished her dreams of building a happy home as well. The RHONJ star is married to the man of her dreams, Nate Cabral. Danielle and Nate Cabral got married in September 2012 and have since expanded their circle with the birth of their two children. Cabral’s first child is a son named Dominic (born in January 2015). She welcomed her second child in June 2017, a daughter named Valentina Loren. According to the Reality TV star, her family is what she calls a “dream team,” as they always have each other’s back.

Much like her, Danielle Cabral’s husband is also an entrepreneur. Nate Cabral is the owner of a home security company known as Flash Security Integrators. Despite his busy life as a businessman, he finds time to help his wife run her own business. Also, Cabral has always praised him for being a good dad. “You are the epitome of what a man, a father, a husband should be,” she wrote on Instagram to celebrate her husband on Father’s Day in June 2022.

4. Danielle Cabral Is Originally From The Big Apple

Danielle Cabral

While she’s currently a New Jersey resident, Danielle Cabral is originally from Staten Island, New York. She was born and raised in The Big Apple by her parents, but after getting married to Nate, Cabral moved to New Jersey to start a family with him. Cabral was featured on one episode of MTV’s True Life – “I’m a Staten Island Girl” in October 2006.

5. Daniel Cabral Has A Strained Relationship With Her Brother

RHONJ cast member Danielle Cabral

The Staten Island native doesn’t talk much about her birth family, but she has been open about her strained relationship with her brother. While Cabral’s estranged brother, Thomas DiPietro, is not much of a public figure, the Bravo TV personality took the sibling drama up a notch when she blocked him on social media for throwing shades at her. During her interview with Andy Cohen, Danielle Cabral revealed how her strained relationship with her brother has lingered for more than a couple of years. It got so bad that he had to return a gift he sent for his newborn baby. However, Cabral has made it clear she wants to be on good terms with her brother, albeit her RHONJ costars think otherwise.

About The Author

Banks Onuoha
More from this Author

Banks Onuoha is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience across various niches but her passion lies in the entertainment industry. An avid reader and storyteller, she loves to binge on movies and TV shows to ultimately share her views and TVOvermind provides the perfect platform for that. When Banks is not binge-watching a movie or TV series, she's probably cooking up a storm.

