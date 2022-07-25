The Five Best Real Housewives Returns of All Time

Two full seasons without Tamra Judge showing her face – and her drama – on the Real Housewives of Orange County is more than enough. Fans miss the feisty blonde with the big personality, but we have some good news. Rumor has it Judge is making her bay back to the reality show that made her famous. RHONY Jill Zarin started the rumor when she videoed herself on social media. She’s since deleted her post. “Tamra’s coming back and my friend Vicki Gunvalson’s not happy,” she said. Judge did say something in return using some colorful language. “Go f*** yourself @jillzarin! You thirsty b****”.
The video is gone and no one’s confirmed the rumor. However, fans are over-the-moon excited about her alleged return. It’s got us thinking about other stars who said goodbye – or were forced to – in the past. Some never came back, but others have. Who made the biggest housewives comebacks over the years? While our favorites may differ from yours, we have our list of the best Housewives’ returns of all time right here.
5. Danielle Staub
The Real Housewives of New Jersey is always better with Danielle’s larger-than-life personality. She is everyone’s favorite villain. This is largely due to the fact that you simply never know what she might say. You only know she always says it at the most inopportune time. She is good television. For two seasons, she was television’s biggest villain and worst enemy. She felt unsafe, and she left. It’s her opinion that the world disliked her without actually having a reason to dislike her. She left after the second season, and her big comeback came in season 7. She was a much more likable personality when she came back, and it was huge. No one knew what to expect. People worried. Teresa Giudice, however, brought her back without a care in the world, and she was not worried about anyone’s opinions. Staub took off after the 10th season, however. Her friendship with Giudice ended, and she took off.
4. Dina Manzo (Now Cantin)
She’s an OG of the New Jersey housewife cast. She’s part of the big, crazy, fun-loving Manzo clan, including both Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurito. However, it’s her friendship with the most famous housewife of all – Teresa Giudice – that is most fascinating. These two share a friendship that goes back many years. Manzo chose to leave after the second season because her own family’s drama with her friend Teresa was too much. Fortunately, Manzo’s comeback in season 6 was big – fans adore her. Would she remain part of the show if she didn’t move to California?
3. Lydia McLaughlin
Some people love her. Some people don’t love her. Some people don’t know what to think of her. What we know, however, is that her first appearance on the Real Housewives of Orange County brought excitement. She’s a free-spirit. Her mother is the best. Her husband runs a successful magazine. Her boys are beyond adorable. She’s nothing like the other wives. Her first year on the show was season 8, and she left after that. She did not feel she could handle another season of dramatics – it’s not her style. However, she was missed. When it was announced she was coming back for season 12, the world was so excited. Sadly, she did the season, and she left again. It turns out things don’t change much.
2. Bethenny Frankel
She’s probably one of the two best housewives of all time – along with our number one comeback. She’s an original New York wife, and her life has changed dramatically many times over since we met her. She spent the first three seasons on the show before departing. When she told fans she’d be back for season 7, the world cheered for her. She’s sharp. She’s funny. She’s quick. She’s one of the most business-oriented housewives around, and she’s smart. She’s quick to speak the truth and her mind. Some people dislike this about her, but not us. She’s one of our favorite housewives. She stuck around through season 11, but she chose to depart after that.
1. Heather Dubrow
Finally, our favorite housewife of all time. Fancy Pants herself. She came into the Orange County mix in season 7 making no apologies for her opulent lifestyle. She’s rich. She’s fabulous. She’s over-the-top, and she’s very much into her champs. She is not ashamed of her life. She is unbothered. She’s our favorite. She chose to depart after season 11 to take more time for her family and her own life. The world was heartbroken to lose her funny, witty, quick personality. She’s also the voice of reason, and she often says the things that everyone needs to hear. When she signed on to come back in season 16, it was the gift that kept giving.