“Ignored All My Calls And Texts”: Neighbors Move Out, Leaving Their Dog Behind, Now Want Him Back

The family in this Reddit story left their dog tied up in the backyard with just a little food and water before moving away without saying a word. Thankfully, a compassionate neighbor stepped in, rescued the pet, and gave it a loving home. But now, six months later, the original owners have returned, accusing the neighbor of theft and demanding the dog back.
Abandoned animals are often prone to developing trust issues and separation anxiety
As troubling as this story is, it’s just one example in a growing global trend of animal abandonment. In October 2023, the RSPCA reported 1,800 abandoned pets in England and Wales in just one month—an alarming 48% increase compared to October 2020. In the U.S., the problem is just as concerning, with 250,000 more animals entering shelters in 2023 than the year before, according to Shelter Animals Count, which gathers data from nearly 7,000 shelters nationwide.
It goes without saying that abandoning an animal can leave it in a state of great distress. To get a clearer picture of the emotional toll this takes on dogs, Bored Panda reached out to clinical canine behaviorist and nutritionist Alyssa Ralph and clinical animal behaviorist James Carroll.
“Just as people do, dogs form strong emotional attachments—especially to their caregivers,” explains Ralph. “When a dog is abandoned, this attachment may be heavily impacted and many dogs struggle to process the emotions this can trigger, an effect which can last a long time.”
“In these scenarios, a dog may grieve for their owner or be confused about what’s happening,” she adds. “They may also feel heightened anxiety and become generally more stressed. As a result, they may behave more fearfully, they may become aggressive, they may lose trust in people and struggle to form secure relationships with them, and they may even appear depressed.”
This stress can manifest in many different ways, often triggered by the most mundane circumstances. “Dogs that have been abandoned are much more likely to develop separation-related issues,” says Carroll. “And if their original owners left them, regardless of the reason, they can have significant trust issues. Even a new owner leaving for a short trip to the shops could trigger a trauma response, with the dog fearing they might not return either.”
How to take care of an abandoned dog? Be patient, understanding, and create a safe environment for them to heal
With so many pets being left in shelters or on the streets, you might one day find yourself adopting or rescuing an abandoned dog. If you do, it’s important to remember that they need time to adjust to their new life, so be patient and let the dog set the pace.
“Recognize their needs—such as for food, water, and a feeling of safety—and consistently make sure those needs are being met,” advises Ralph. “It also really helps to learn about dog body language and communication so you can recognize when they’re struggling with a situation and support them through it.”
“For example, a dog who has been previously abandoned may struggle with physical contact, and so may start licking their lips, showing the whites of their eyes, or even stiffening their body when someone approaches them. These would all be signals that this dog isn’t comfortable, and you can use this information to change your behavior and help them to feel more safe,” she says. “Over time, many dogs will respond positively to this and start to trust you more and more.”
Since abandoned dogs often fear being left alone again, spending extra time with them can make a big difference. “Try not to leave them alone until they’re settled in their new house,” Carroll suggests. “When they’re ready, start with short absences, see how they handle it, and gradually extend the time based on their response.”
Do owners deserve a second chance with the pets they’ve abandoned?
While it might be tempting to give a definitive “no” as an answer, the reality is more complex. “It’s in the dog’s best interest to live with whoever can provide the best life for them,” says Carroll. He offers an example from his practice, recalling a time when he recognized a dog he had worked with in a missing ad just a few weeks later.
“I reached out to the new owner, who immediately became defensive and didn’t want me to contact the original owner. But I was faced with an ethical dilemma—I felt obligated to inform the original owner that their dog was alive and well,” Carroll shares.
“There was a company called DogLost advertising the missing dog, so I had to anonymously reach out to them and ask them to notify the original owner. But since the new owner was now the legal owner (which had to be established), there was nothing more I could do, and I still think about this years later.”
“In my particular case, the new owner was leaving the dog alone for up to 12 hours a day and, unfortunately, didn’t consider that the dog might have had a better life with the original owner,” Carroll says.
As for the Reddit scenario, he recommends that both the original and new owners meet without the dog to discuss things openly. Each side should explain what they can offer for the dog’s well-being and long-term care. With the help of an intermediary, they can then work together to decide what’s truly best for the dog.
“Every dog and every situation is different, so you should always consider the individual circumstances and what may be best for the dog,” adds Ralph. “Things such as emotional connection to the people involved should be considered, alongside aspects such as how well each caregiver can provide for the dog and meet their needs long-term.”
Most commenters were eager to support the woman and were relieved that the dog was now in good hands
However, one user felt she was at fault for not reporting it to animal control right away
