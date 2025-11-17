Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Food

I posted this because I’m hungry and I want to know everyone’s favorite food too!
#1 I Forgot What This Dish Called I Just Eat Everything I Get Served In Our School Lunch Hehehehehehehe
#2 I Love Kheer!
#3 Here Are A Few Of My Most Favored Meals ✨
#4 *laughs Nervously*
#5 Not Sure If This Counts, It’s A Dessert, But My Grandma’s 7 Layer Surprise
#6 Teehee
#7 Cheese Burger!!!!
#8 Korean Tofu Soup W/Ramen 🍜
#9 I Don’t Have A Picture But I Had These The Other Day And They Were Super Good
#10 I Love Ramen ✨
#11 These Mini Cherry Things (I Can’t Think Of The Name, My Grandma Makes Them)
