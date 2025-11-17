Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Food

by

I posted this because I’m hungry and I want to know everyone’s favorite food too!

#1 I Forgot What This Dish Called I Just Eat Everything I Get Served In Our School Lunch Hehehehehehehe

#2 I Love Kheer!

#3 Here Are A Few Of My Most Favored Meals ✨

#4 *laughs Nervously*

#5 Not Sure If This Counts, It’s A Dessert, But My Grandma’s 7 Layer Surprise

#6 Teehee

#7 Cheese Burger!!!!

#8 Korean Tofu Soup W/Ramen 🍜

#9 I Don’t Have A Picture But I Had These The Other Day And They Were Super Good

#10 I Love Ramen ✨

#11 These Mini Cherry Things (I Can’t Think Of The Name, My Grandma Makes Them)

Patrick Penrose
