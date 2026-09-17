Danielle Brooks: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Danielle Brooks
September 17, 1989
Augusta, Georgia, US
37 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Danielle Brooks?
Danielle Brooks is an American actress and singer, celebrated for her powerful stage presence and versatile performances. Her work consistently brings authenticity and depth to diverse characters.
She first captivated audiences as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, a breakout role that quickly made her a fan favorite. This performance established her as a compelling talent in television.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Simpsonville, South Carolina, Danielle Brooks developed a love for performance through her Christian family, with her minister mother, LaRita, and deacon father, Dunnel, fostering her early artistic interests.
She refined her craft at the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts & Humanities, a selective high school, before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the prestigious Juilliard School in 2011.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to real estate agent Dennis Gelin, Danielle Brooks previously maintained a private relationship before announcing her pregnancy in 2019.
Brooks and Gelin welcomed their daughter, Freeya, in November 2019, with whom she co-parents, and the couple formalized their union in a Miami ceremony in January 2022.
Career Highlights
Danielle Brooks’ career breakthrough came with her powerful portrayal of Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson in the acclaimed Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. This Emmy-nominated role showcased her comedic timing and emotional depth across seven seasons.
Expanding her versatile artistry, Brooks made a significant Broadway debut as Sofia in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple. Her performance garnered a Tony Award nomination and earned a Grammy Award for the cast album.
Signature Quote
“I go by my own standards, and I will be the voice of the curves for the women that feel like they can’t stand up for themselves.”
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