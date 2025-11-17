Hey Pandas, What’s A Good Purchase You Didn’t Need But Ended Up Being Happy About? (Closed)

by

Share photos!

#1 Ziggy, My Adopted Girl, Almost 15 Years Old Now. Best $150 I Spent 13 Years Ago. I Didn’t Know I Needed Her. But She Knew

#2 This Girl

#3 The Shark Footstool That My Bunny Thinks Is His Personal Throne

#4 Ziggy, My Adopted Beagle Girl, Almost 15 Years Old Now. Best $150 I Spent 13 Years Ago. I Didn’t Know I Needed Her. But She Knew. Jazzy, Big Black Furry Girl, Was “Surrenderd” To Us From A Family Member. It Was A Vet Visit, But Well Worth The Cost. Kirby, Tan And White Boxer Mix, Adopted Us For $50 From A Local Shelter. He Was My Heart Dog. Rip Kirby And Jazzy

#5 Love My Fluorescent Rocks

#6 Jazzy, Big Black Furry Girl, Was “Given” To Us From A Family Member. It Was A Vet Visit, But Well Worth The Cost

#7 Cuddle Puddle In The Recliner

#8 Best Cat Slippers Ever! My Feet Have Been Hot All Summer

#9 I Got A Pack Of Letter Crackers, I Did Not Need Them But They Kept Me Amused During A 9 Day Cold

#10 My Pride Flag Pin! I Wear It Every Day And I Love It So Much

#11 Roger On The Banister, Holder Of The Record For The Four Minute Yard, And Emotional Support Sloth

#12 An Antique Gypsy Tea Leaf Reader Teapot Warmer From The Country Of Georgia, Which I Don’t Need, But Who’s Got Loads Of Personality

#13 Pit Tickets To See Alice Cooper/Rob Zombie…also Filter & Ministry – I Didn’t Need To Buy Them But You Only Live Once Right!

#14 Over The Knee Stiletto Boots I Found At Gw Thrift Store For $14.99 + 30% Off! Did I Need Them? No. But At That Price, Had To Have Them❣️😎👍

#15 This Wonderful Surf Poncho That I Bought Over A Year Ago. Didn’t Need It – I Have Enough Towels. But Still Every Time When I Slip Into It After Swim Training Once Or Twice A Week I’m Sooo Happy To Have It!

#16 This Is The Most Delicious Vanilla Tea And Blueberry Cheesecake Thingy I Ever Tasted!! Totally Worth It 10/20

#17 This Dress! Did Not Need It But Love It! Best $50 (American Dollars) Ever Spent!

#18 The Sheer Joy That This Ridiculous Ice Cream Brought This Kid Was Worth Every Cent (And Cavity)

#19 One Ring To Rule Them All

#20 This Guy! His Name Is Pickle And He’s A Baby Guinea Pig Still… Love Of My Life!

#21 Squid Hat

#22 Patent Leather Heels In Red

#23 The 60-70 Bucks I Spent For My Buns Cage (I Built It Myself Hehe)

#24 I Found This Chimp Bank In A Discount Store – Yes, Not Only Did It Come Home With Me, I Bought One For A Friend ☺

#25 My Little Baby

#26 My Buddy Shilo. I Got Him Through A Aldy On Facebook. He Has Spent The Last 9 Years Filling My Life With Love Loyalty And Laughter. Best €50 I Have Ever Spent. I Love Him So Much

#27 A Punching Bag From 5 Below

Patrick Penrose
