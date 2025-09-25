From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

From rebellious to creative, or even strange, we can be so many things during our childhood or teenage years. But that’s what spices up our life, isn’t it? In fact, this is probably why our school time keeps brimming with so much adventure or weird incidents.
I am sure that all of us have experienced one such utterly absurd thing, which shook up the whole school. These netizens surely did, as they spilled the tea about these epic instances online. Some are super funny, while others are purely disturbing. Piqued your interest, have we? Just scroll down and check them out for yourself!
#1
The goth girl was nominated for senior homecoming queen as a joke and ended up winning.
#2
They tried banning specifically girls Nike running shorts when I was in 9th grade. All juniors and seniors regardless of gender wore them to school the next day and everyone sent home. Went on like that for a week and admin caved.
Image source: KerfuffleKim, rawpixel.com
#3
we had a b*mb threat and while we were all in lock down someone hacked every PA system ans started playing blow by kesha
#4
The principal was clear and against social media and anonymous like group chats bashing other students turned out that one student was getting bullied so bad on one of those apps & the cops got involved & the IP address was led RIGHT TO THE PRINCIPALS HOME
#5
my teacher married a student right after she graduated and their still together till this day and he showed us his wedding photos
Image source: daphnie., freepik
#6
an assistant principal got fired for ripping off a girls hijab bc she thought it was a hoodie 😀
Image source: anna, Curated Lifestyle
#7
Someone died every year but I’ll stick with the fun ones and say we released 3 chickens in the school but marked them 1,2 & 4 so they looked for that number 3 all damn day
#8
Richest family at our school adopted a big black kid. Became a football star. Made a movie about him. Demanded to be emancipated later. We won state champs the year we graduated though.
Image source: Probably, football wife
#9
Our religion teacher was diagnosed with cancer and instead of him taking leave he decided to keep working and we basically watched him expire. Additionally they did his wake in the gymnasium
Image source: Poochie_Princess, freepik
#10
The morning announcement “ears and tails are no longer allowed to be worn during school hours”
Image source: Kat, Mario Spencer
#11
We had a legitimate undercover cop that pretended to be a student, and there were some arrests made. Not even the teachers knew…. Only our school principal and other resource officers at our school.
Image source: POVITSPAIGE, freepik
#12
we had fights but nothing topped a guy dressing as batman all day and staging a fight with someone as the riddler
Image source: Jen, Ronê Ferreira
#13
My principal got fired after he started using hypnosis on some of the students and was blamed for multiple deaths amongst the students… roughly 10 years later a documentary was made.
Image source: SaraWright, freepik
#14
My teacher cheated on his wife with the foreign exchange student living with them
Image source: Mad-die, freepik
#15
A camera was found in the girls locker room and it was one of the male coaches who put it there…
Image source: Lilli, pressfoto
#16
A rapper got into our school somehow and recorded a lil music video scene. Start throwing money in our cafeteria while we eating lunch lolllll
#17
we had a teacher we though just hated us, turns out he had a brain tumor and no one knew💔
Image source: korrah.kataleia, stockking
#18
The whole eighth grade got suspended for a month for a full on brawl in the halls it was literally everyone no eighth grader was left unsuspended 😭
#19
a kid got on Ellen from our school bc he was told to cut his hair when it went against his culture. they didn’t even let him graduate he had to transfer
Image source: labotobunny, TheEllenShow
#20
My science teacher was hit by a car while bike riding to work not once, not twice but THREE times within one year. Another teacher got a knee replacement and the surgeon did the WRONG KNEE
Image source: Aden Lewis, EyeEm
#21
School shooting at the school I taught at last year….we were required to come to school the very next day and they fed us fried chicken and dinner rolls to make us feel better 🫠
Image source: Neicy Mac, freepik
#22
we had a secret fight club and the teachers used to bet on students
Image source: Wonder Bread, Curated Lifestyle
#23
Not that bad but some kid in 7th grade ripped out the toilet (idk how he did it) and put it in the lost and found
Image source: anon, Lāsma Artmane
#24
Someone set a chemical explosion in our chem lab and caused all us to go home and the ones who had swim class had hypothermia and a student died
#25
we had bats in the ceiling 😂😂 we was boycotting on the news and everything
Image source: appleuser53638417, wirestock
#26
Well this was in college, but the janitor had committed double m****r and nobody knew cuz he kept coming to work. He seemed kool asf, but eventually he stopped coming to work. Then one random day me and my girl was watching “1st 48” and the episode was about him. Shook da whole college up 😳
Image source: Ashy_Knuckles88, pressmaster
#27
We sell brownie sundae’s at lunch and one time someone brought “special” brownies and a good chunk of the school got h**h
Image source: Adi (Ethel’s version), anatolir
#28
Race riot over chocolate milk
Image source: DatONCE2, topntp26
#29
I wasn’t a part of this.. but ppl voted for this girl to receive the best driver award after she had a tragic car accident 😐
Image source: Ayylexis95, freepik
