From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

by

From rebellious to creative, or even strange, we can be so many things during our childhood or teenage years. But that’s what spices up our life, isn’t it? In fact, this is probably why our school time keeps brimming with so much adventure or weird incidents.

I am sure that all of us have experienced one such utterly absurd thing, which shook up the whole school. These netizens surely did, as they spilled the tea about these epic instances online. Some are super funny, while others are purely disturbing. Piqued your interest, have we? Just scroll down and check them out for yourself!

#1

The goth girl was nominated for senior homecoming queen as a joke and ended up winning.

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: lala, freepik

#2

They tried banning specifically girls Nike running shorts when I was in 9th grade. All juniors and seniors regardless of gender wore them to school the next day and everyone sent home. Went on like that for a week and admin caved.

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: KerfuffleKim, rawpixel.com

#3

we had a b*mb threat and while we were all in lock down someone hacked every PA system ans started playing blow by kesha

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: M, freepik

#4

The principal was clear and against social media and anonymous like group chats bashing other students turned out that one student was getting bullied so bad on one of those apps & the cops got involved & the IP address was led RIGHT TO THE PRINCIPALS HOME

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: Sara, DC Studio

#5

my teacher married a student right after she graduated and their still together till this day and he showed us his wedding photos

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: daphnie., freepik

#6

an assistant principal got fired for ripping off a girls hijab bc she thought it was a hoodie 😀

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: anna, Curated Lifestyle

#7

Someone died every year but I’ll stick with the fun ones and say we released 3 chickens in the school but marked them 1,2 & 4 so they looked for that number 3 all damn day

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: Birdie, freepik

#8

Richest family at our school adopted a big black kid. Became a football star. Made a movie about him. Demanded to be emancipated later. We won state champs the year we graduated though.

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: Probably, football wife

#9

Our religion teacher was diagnosed with cancer and instead of him taking leave he decided to keep working and we basically watched him expire. Additionally they did his wake in the gymnasium

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: Poochie_Princess, freepik

#10

The morning announcement “ears and tails are no longer allowed to be worn during school hours”

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: Kat, Mario Spencer

#11

We had a legitimate undercover cop that pretended to be a student, and there were some arrests made. Not even the teachers knew…. Only our school principal and other resource officers at our school.

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: POVITSPAIGE, freepik

#12

we had fights but nothing topped a guy dressing as batman all day and staging a fight with someone as the riddler

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: Jen, Ronê Ferreira

#13

My principal got fired after he started using hypnosis on some of the students and was blamed for multiple deaths amongst the students… roughly 10 years later a documentary was made.

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: SaraWright, freepik

#14

My teacher cheated on his wife with the foreign exchange student living with them

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: Mad-die, freepik

#15

A camera was found in the girls locker room and it was one of the male coaches who put it there…

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: Lilli, pressfoto

#16

A rapper got into our school somehow and recorded a lil music video scene. Start throwing money in our cafeteria while we eating lunch lolllll

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: Chae, freepik

#17

we had a teacher we though just hated us, turns out he had a brain tumor and no one knew💔

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: korrah.kataleia, stockking

#18

The whole eighth grade got suspended for a month for a full on brawl in the halls it was literally everyone no eighth grader was left unsuspended 😭

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: mary, freepik

#19

a kid got on Ellen from our school bc he was told to cut his hair when it went against his culture. they didn’t even let him graduate he had to transfer

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: labotobunny, TheEllenShow

#20

My science teacher was hit by a car while bike riding to work not once, not twice but THREE times within one year. Another teacher got a knee replacement and the surgeon did the WRONG KNEE

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: Aden Lewis, EyeEm

#21

School shooting at the school I taught at last year….we were required to come to school the very next day and they fed us fried chicken and dinner rolls to make us feel better 🫠

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: Neicy Mac, freepik

#22

we had a secret fight club and the teachers used to bet on students

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: Wonder Bread, Curated Lifestyle

#23

Not that bad but some kid in 7th grade ripped out the toilet (idk how he did it) and put it in the lost and found

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: anon, Lāsma Artmane

#24

Someone set a chemical explosion in our chem lab and caused all us to go home and the ones who had swim class had hypothermia and a student died

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: Dessy, romeo22

#25

we had bats in the ceiling 😂😂 we was boycotting on the news and everything

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: appleuser53638417, wirestock

#26

Well this was in college, but the janitor had committed double m****r and nobody knew cuz he kept coming to work. He seemed kool asf, but eventually he stopped coming to work. Then one random day me and my girl was watching “1st 48” and the episode was about him. Shook da whole college up 😳

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: Ashy_Knuckles88, pressmaster

#27

We sell brownie sundae’s at lunch and one time someone brought “special” brownies and a good chunk of the school got h**h

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: Adi (Ethel’s version), anatolir

#28

Race riot over chocolate milk

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: DatONCE2, topntp26

#29

I wasn’t a part of this.. but ppl voted for this girl to receive the best driver award after she had a tragic car accident 😐

From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents

Image source: Ayylexis95, freepik

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
8 Best Characters in the Pokémon Franchise
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2024
Dramatic Twists Await on Days of Our Lives This Week
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2024
Five American Idol Cover Performances Better Than the Original
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2019
The Real Housewives of Miami 2.05 Recap - Dr. Karent Sierra: Public Enemy #1
The Real Housewives of Miami 2.05 Recap – Dr. Karent Sierra: Public Enemy #1
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2012
Meet The Cast Of “Inside Man”
3 min read
Jul, 16, 2022
Lego Masters
What Really Happens To The Builds On LEGO Masters
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.