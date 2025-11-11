Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

Elliana Esquivel is a 19-year-old sometimes illustrator who lives in North Carolina. She’s been drawing since she was in diapers, and her unique art consists of beautiful drawings summing up some observation or notion about life.
“Oh, all sorts of things [inspire me],” explains Esquivel about her creative ideas, “Everything. Patterns in architecture, in living, the way certain things break, how colors blend and snap under shadows or sprays of light. Also people, their gestures, their sounds, the way they phrase themselves, and how they wear their influences through their works of art and speech. Words too. I’m always fascinated by words; how they can scoop up the strange, soupy sensations of life and create these distinctions. I don’t know, there’s something very meaningful in that.”
More info: Etsy
