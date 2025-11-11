Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

by

Elliana Esquivel is a 19-year-old sometimes illustrator who lives in North Carolina. She’s been drawing since she was in diapers, and her unique art consists of beautiful drawings summing up some observation or notion about life.

“Oh, all sorts of things [inspire me],” explains Esquivel about her creative ideas, “Everything. Patterns in architecture, in living, the way certain things break, how colors blend and snap under shadows or sprays of light. Also people, their gestures, their sounds, the way they phrase themselves, and how they wear their influences through their works of art and speech. Words too. I’m always fascinated by words; how they can scoop up the strange, soupy sensations of life and create these distinctions. I don’t know, there’s something very meaningful in that.”

Be sure to check which art prints Esquivel has available on Etsy, as her minimalist style drawings certainly won’t last long!

More info: Etsy

#1

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#2

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#3

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#4

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#5

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#6

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#7

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#8

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#9

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#10

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#11

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#12

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#13

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#14

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#15

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#16

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#17

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#18

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#19

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#20

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#21

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#22

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#23

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#24

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#25

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#26

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#27

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#28

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#29

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#30

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#31

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#32

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#33

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#34

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#35

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#36

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#37

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#38

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#39

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#40

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#41

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#42

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#43

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#44

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#45

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#46

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#47

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#48

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

#49

Young Artist Creates Insightful Illustrations Based On Her Life

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Chauvinist Hubs Says Wife’s Only Purpose In Life Is To Be A Mom, Folks Give Her A Reality Check
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2025
American Gods: The Lake Effect Recap
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2021
“What’s Your Hate Language?”: Learn About Your Dark Side In Conflicts
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2025
50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2025
Vikings: Valhalla Creates A Huge Plothole With Erik the Red
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2023
Drone Footage Shows California’s Great White Sharks Are Everywhere and Very Close
3 min read
May, 29, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.