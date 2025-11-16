Hey Pandas, What Are Some Interesting Stories You Have?

I thought it would be fun to share some funny, interesting stories. ❤️
#1
when I was 3 I would say “It’s the mickey mouse pub house”
instead of clubhouse
#2
Please don’t judge me or my great grandmother. I was told that my great grandmother helped out Bonnie and Clyde. She hid them from the authorities and went into town to buy supplies for them. I have always thought that this story is very cool.
#3
When I was 12, I was in a play, channeling Grimm. I was magic mirror, and I wore a cape for my costume. When I was in history/social studies, the teacher was super chill and fun, she wasn’t super strict. So my friend pulled my cape from my bag, I was bringing it because I practiced in it that night, any way she pulled it out and told me to pit it on, so I wrapped myself in this black cape, like an egg with an head and just stared at her. Anyhow she didn’t notice, but I wore it all class and started walking to the Theater and an 8th grader (a year older then me, I believe) pulled off the cape and I grasped it, and stared at them, they literally start apologising and for scared, then just ran. Idk I think it’s funny i don’t know tho lol
Sorry for long story
#4
Ok so don’t judge me for this story! It happened a few years ago. So it was after a big snowstorm had hit our town but by the time we were back in school all the snow had melted. So, our school had this big hill where kids would go sledding in the winter, and someone’s plastic sled had broken and nobody bothered to pick it up. Well, a week or so later, my friends and I (6th graders) found the broken plastic sled and started SHARPENING the plastic on the concrete. Then, one we had our plastic knives, we chased the boys around all pe class. Good times. Don’t worry we didn’t get in trouble! That was the first time anyone called me scary though 😂
#5
Let’s get this out of the way, I am old enough that this dates ro the early 70’s when I was a toddler. Life was very different then, and even MORE different was life in the coal mining town in which my grandparents lived. They had picked me up four hours away to spend two weeks with them (which went badly since I was very much attached to my parents). Anyway, on the way, my grandparents were discussing pulling over to get ice cream. My grandfather said, “yeah and I want a beer.” (THIS WAS NOT CONSIDERED AN ISSUE THEN, SERIOUSLY).
Anyway, when we pulled over, this dum dum here, wanting to prove myself the adult I believed I was, marched confidently up to the ice cream stand and requested “two ice creams and a beer.” For some reason, the second the laughter erupted, I knew how stupid I looked and why.
#6
Ok so it’s not very funny spelled out but I’ll tell it anyway. So I was like 6 and we were having a campfire outside. I was hula hooping and we got on the topic of my fairy friends who were just the voices in my head but I didn’t know that. So I went, my starfire friends, they’re true they’re powerful and they, and I remember trying to come up with something, and they DONT MIND ANY KIND OF WEATHER!!
#7
Some relative information, my nickname is Allie and Aladdin was one of my fave movies as a child. I had the Cave of Wonders tent and Aladdin/Jasmine Barbie dolls.
Anyway, I was playing by myself after school once at daycare and had two other kids invite me to play with them. I happily agreed and asked what they wanted to play. Well, they said Aladdin and begin singing the Prince Ali song. I knew the whole song and enthusiastically took over where they dropped off. I mean I really got into it because I have watched the film enough to mimic Robin William’s performance as best as a six/seven-year-old could. They exchanged a weird look and left me after that. It wasn’t until the end of high school I realized they were trying to make fun of me. At which point I shared the revelation with my mom who in the politeness of the south called me dense and I didn’t realize that for a few years.
#8
My great grand-father was a french resistance fighter during the WW2. He was hiding letters in my grandma’s school notebook, and she then gave
these to her teacher, who was also part of the resistance. She was 5.
Another one, also during WW2: two german soldiers happened to get in my grandma’s house. One of them saw her, and he cried , and took her in his arms. The other one, who knew how to speak french, explained to her mother (who was terrified) that he had, back in Germany, a daughter also aged 5, and was missing her a lot. She also looked a lot alike my grandma. They then left the house, and they never met again.
#9
I was like 10, and I heard insane scratching and growling under my bed, and usually my dog (older chihuahua) sleeps in my bed or under my bed, but I remembered my parents had him in their room so naturally I freaked the f**k out. Like, almost s**t myself freaked out. Grabbed my pillow as a form of protection and peeked under my bed, expecting to see some ravenous animal. Nope, it was one of those talking realistic animal toys that barked and growled or whatever. Scared me shitless but still laugh about it.
#10
I was at an Obama rally and walked over to my friend who was talking to a sharply dressed African American man. As soon as I heard his voice I was like that guy sounds like Morgan freeman but he didn’t look as I expected. I started talking to him too and that velvety voice was unmistakable. I just assumed it was his brother or something. When he was about to leave I told him he sounded just like Morgan freeman. With a twinkle in his eye he touched his nose and said “maybe I am him” and walked away. I found out later he was traveling with Obama. I was talking to Morgan freeman. Super nice guy. I’m an idiot.
#11
Apparently when I was young kid, I was reading a book about the solar system. As a kid I found Uranus particularly funny. So my mum asks me (attempting not to laugh) “is that Uranus?” I say yes and flip to the page about Jupiter and I say “this is your a**s mummy! The big one!”
#12
When I was around 7, I made a homemade guillotine for my Barbie dolls because because I loved Wednesday Addams. I also bought a pencil sharpener to make spears.
#13
When I was in school, and sir was there to teach us, I said “Yes ma’am” Bcuz of my habit!
#14
Here’s a spooky one in theme with the month
Now this was just last year so I remember it pretty well but I don’t have the best memory so some of it might not be totally accurate but all the main things are accurate.
The neighborhood I live on is on top of a hill and near the bottom of the hill (about half a mile away) is my highschool, so I would walk to school cause there was no bus and I couldn’t drive yet (and it’s good exercise) about halfway down the hill is this giant mostly empty lot with nothing but this really old house made of wood and metal siding things, I don’t know what they’re called, it’s two stories and looks like it could collapse but it’s been standing for over 6 years in the exact same condition. It’s rumored that it’s owned by a disabled person and they never come outside, but no one really knows. Anyways, around this time last year, we’re hanging out and decided we were bored so we’d go on a walk, we ended up walking past the house and thought, it’s 10 o’clock, almost Halloween, we’re male teenagers who love to be scared, let’s go inside. So we hop the small metal fence and go to the back door, I decide it’d be funner, and more scary, if he went to the front and I went through the back, so I tried the door and weirdly it was unlocked, I go in and find myself in a really run down kitchen, the sink is rusted over, the pantry door is on the floor from broken rusted hinges, and the weirdest thing is a box of clean sharp kitchen knives are on the counter, they look brand new. Then suddenly it dawns on me that we just broke into a disabled persons house, so I turn around and am about to leave and get my friend to tell him we’re idiots, when there’s a knock on the door that lead out of the kitchen to rest of the house, I didn’t open it to explore more cause I realized what we were doing, I froze for a moment, then the creepiest thing of my life happened, I heard my mom say “hey Op I found you and your friend”. My mom was back at my house and wouldn’t have followed us, so I booked it out the door and ran around to where my friend had first split paths, just as he came running too, we stopped for a moment out of breath, then just hauled a*s out of there. When we finally got back to my house, we went inside, and there was my mom, fast asleep on the couch with the TV on. We go down to my bedroom and he tells me that he heard is grandma who passed away a year prior say “you’re not supposed to be here sweetie” we were both freaked out and never walked by there at night again.
To make things even creepier, a couple of months ago they demolished the house because the owner sold it or something like that, but my other friends dad, who worked with the construction crew, said that one night they left they’re machines their and the next morning there was dead animal carcasses in the cockpits or whatever they’re called.
Anyways there’s my interesting story, if y’all got any spooky ones, I’d love to read them in the comments
#15
Okay, so I was about four when I did this. So my grandpa, my dad’s dad. Live about a 10 hour car ride away from us. I only went to his house once before when I was four, and I was little when it happened. So when we got into the town at like 1 am, my dad didn’t think I was even awake. I was and I began telling directions on how to get to grandpa’s house. The thing is I was correct. Everything I said, as a four year old at 1 am in the morning giving directions was correct, like I could tell a stranger how to get there and they would actually understand. My dad was very creeped out that I remembered the way to get there from only seeing it once before when I was three.
#16
I have another one. So I was in 7th Period Advanced Math class, the teacher was handing back test, and this kid behind me makes like, a really loud gagging sound and then the kid next to him starts crying. Then this really foul smell fills the room and the crying kid apparently s**t his pants when his test came back as a D-. He kept screaming, “My mom’s gonna kill me!” and the teacher had to come and calm him down through gags, the stench was so awful. We all had to wait out in the hallway and this kid apparently got his a*s seriously beat because the next day he came back and there was more crying. Everyone called him “Dumpy [His name]” for like a week before we got told to drop it by the assistant principal.
#17
My baby brother (10 years younger than me) used to say that when he grew up he was going to live with his monkeys in the woods. We live in WV so no native monkeys here. All of his life he swore that he had monkeys in the woods. One day as an adult my little brother (4 years younger than me) was hunting in said woods and found some monkeys playing in some trees. Until then we thought baby brother had a wild vivid imagination.
#18
In Drama, we were playing ensenele games. We were playing Mafia and when the host asked our location I said “Wii Sports” so we played Mafia pretending we were in Wii Sports.
#19
I was around eight years old and my little pal (Daniel) and me were hanging out on a hot summers day just doing kid stuff. His garden backed onto the local golf course and between the green/fairway (I don’t golf) and his garden was an overgrown and disused area which still contained ‘bunkers’. We decided that this offered an unmissable opportunity to pretend we were soldiers in the trenches. And we had a fine time. Right up until everything went wrong.
To add realism Danny brought an old wooden clothes horse up from his house and we set about building ‘camp’. The clothes horse fit nicely over a small ‘bunker’ and we covered it with our jackets to make a hideout. It would be round about this point that Danny produced a box of matches and said ‘We should have a campfire’. This was at the height of a very hot summer so everything was bone dry for miles around and ready to combust at the sight of a flame. So I agreed with him and we collected some sticks and lit our fire. There was a big ‘wooosh’ and everything went up. The clothes horse, our jackets, the lot. In a moment of clarity I sent Danny inside to fetch some water in order to tackle the blaze. Good old Daniel quickly returned with a small cup of water, bless him.
In the end it took five fire engines and a very stern policeman to get the ensuing blaze under control and the junior arsonists in custody (in Danny’s bedroom). We got a very serious lecture about the dangers of fire but in the end, nobody was charged.
At the time, I lived in a pub which overlooked the golf course and apparently a number of the regulars had informed my father that the golf course was on fire. When I sloped in I was informed of the unfolding drama and must have looked rather guilty because my dad asked if I had anything to do with it. I owned up straight away and because of that I somehow managed to escape serious punishment.
Looking back, it could have been so much worse. People could have lost their homes because of us, maybe even worse. Needless to say, Danny and me never played with matches again. The following year we built a go-kart and knocked ourselves unconscious after flipping it, but that’s another story. Daniel never did join the Fire Dept.
#20
When I was about 16, a friend and I went fishing in the countryside. We were fishing from a bridge over a stream that was surrounded by farmland. We then hopped over the wire fence and walked through the pasture to get to another part of the stream, and a HUGE sheep followed us. The sheep walked up to me and I pet him on the head, and he seemed friendly… until he backed up 10 steps, lowered his head, and then charged at me with the ferocity of a soldier storming the beaches of Normandy! Instinctively, I jumped into the air and kicked him square on the forehead, stopping him in his tracks. He just looked at me, shook his head, then backed up and charged me again! I had to use my fishing pole to keep him at bay, while scrambling back up toward the road so I could hop the fence to safety. The hook on my fishing line got caught in his wool but, as soon as we were back on the other side of the fence, the sheep was nice again and I was able to bite through the fishing line to get it free. Then we fed it some Doritos through the fence and had a laugh lol.
We actually went back about a week later with a video camera, with the intent of doing the same thing but actually letting the sheep knock me into the stream this time, so we could send it in to America’s Funniest Home Videos lol (this was in the mid-90’s, well before camera phones and YouTube).
Moral of the story: I guess some farms have sheep guardians, so beware! 😁
#21
I have one! I met this girl about a year ago, and we became very fast friends. Let’s call this girl . . . Nancy. I had started developing a crush on Nancy, but I was too much of a coward to tell her. After a few months, I gave up, and started to have a crush on someone else. One week later, Nancy told me that she had a crush on me. Since I no longer felt the same about her, things were . . . awkward. 5 months later, and Nancy’s now my girlfriend!
