I Create Realistic Finger Paintings On My iPad

My name is Jaime Sanjuan Ocabo and I’m a 1981-born Spanish digital artist. I graduated in Fine Arts in 2006 and I’m currently writing my doctoral thesis on art and new technologies.
When I finished my studies in fine arts, the crisis began! I had no job and had not enough money to rent a studio or buy the necessary materials for painting. Therefore, I stopped painting for 4 years. Until a year ago, when I was given an iPad which changed my life!
With the help of this tool I do not need a studio, and I there is no need to buy any materials for creating my paintings. I still have no job, but now I feel alive!
I would like to show you my digital paintings which are painted on the iPad with my fingers. This is the result of thousands of hours of work and I hope you like it!
More info: jaimesanjuanart.blogspot.com
Long Wait
Abyss
Lynx Pardinus
Black Hole
Almost Human
Fresh Air
Memories
Cutbacks
Old Fox
Patience
Still life
Breakfast Light
Coffee Without Gravity
The Thief
Envy
Humanity
Two Gossips
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Kilometers
Present
Old Master
Self Portrait
