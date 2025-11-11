I Create Realistic Finger Paintings On My iPad

by

My name is Jaime Sanjuan Ocabo and I’m a 1981-born Spanish digital artist. I graduated in Fine Arts in 2006 and I’m currently writing my doctoral thesis on art and new technologies.

When I finished my studies in fine arts, the crisis began! I had no job and had not enough money to rent a studio or buy the necessary materials for painting. Therefore, I stopped painting for 4 years. Until a year ago, when I was given an iPad which changed my life!

With the help of this tool I do not need a studio, and I there is no need to buy any materials for creating my paintings. I still have no job, but now I feel alive!

I would like to show you my digital paintings which are painted on the iPad with my fingers. This is the result of thousands of hours of work and I hope you like it!

More info: jaimesanjuanart.blogspot.com

Long Wait

Abyss

Lynx Pardinus

Black Hole

Almost Human

Fresh Air

Memories

Cutbacks

Old Fox

Patience

Still life

Breakfast Light

Coffee Without Gravity

The Thief

Envy

Humanity

Two Gossips

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Kilometers

Present

Old Master

Self Portrait

Patrick Penrose
