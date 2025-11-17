Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Thing About Summer? (Closed)

It can be anything from the weather, to swimming.
#1
i get to sleep more 👍
#2
Watermelon !!!
#3
Fall is only 3 months away
#4
Having time to travel
#5
Thunderstorms, long days, beautiful nights, camping, campfires, etc. It’s cottage season! Except mosquitoes. The only thing I hate about summer is the mosquitoes.
#6
A triangle-headed kid once sang a really good song about summer (it’s called “summer” and it’s from Phineas and Ferb, it’s actually a really good song)
#7
No school, it’s so relaxing, and peaceful, unlimited free time. BUT THEN YOU REALIZE YOU ONLY HAVE 2 MONTHS LEFT. THEN 1. AND BEFORE YOU KNOW IT ITS A WEEK. THEN A DAY. THEN YOU HAVE TO START THE CYCLE OVER AGAIN. Whyyyyy. I mean most of it is useless anyways. At least 90% of it. Like the stuff you NEED to learn to help you in LIFE. Isn’t all taught in school..which kinda sucks..I mean but we gotta do it…which sucks..I mean..I knew a girl that went for a week freshman year and just dropped out midway through. Did some inappropriate stuff and dipped. So I mean..yeah..but then you’d be a highschool drop out. And prob won’t get a job..but all you need is TikTok and yt to make money..you don’t even need to know anything really to make money on TikTok or yt..just flail your hands around and dance..WHAT IS WRONG WITH SOCIETY!! What’s the point of getting a job if you could just dance in front of a screen for 15 seconds and get money!?
#8
Time to just relax, no school, get to draw and do art stuff more, my birthday, and SWIMMING
#9
Throwing waterbombs at my brother
#10
I can dress slutty and nobody judges cuz they’re dressing slutty too! ( mostly a joke, but no really)6
#11
As an Indian (eastern part), It’s mangoes, watermelon, litchi and norwesters. Other han that, nothing is really ‘likeable’. it is scorching and unbearable.
#12
School holidays!! 1 and a half months of pure bliss
#13
Having more freedom to do whatever I want at home and getting to spend more time with the animals since I live on a farm
#14
The ice cream truck comes to my neighborhood, I always get the same thing every time, a cherry slushy. I’m a creature of habit, and I love a cherry slushy on a hot day. Also my neighbourhood has a nice pool, and I love going swimming.
#15
Persieds meteor shower, which is normally around my birthday, and just an opportunity to completely screw up my sleeping schedule, and read all night with nobody around to stop me
#16
Getting to do my job. I volunteer at a summer camp and according to literally everyone I work with I’m a really good volunteer, which makes sense ig cause i love it
#17
No. School.
#18
Swimming and also just getting to chill outside
