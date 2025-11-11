I’ve Spent 5 Years Hunting For The Perfect Lights To Show The Real Beauty Of Budapest

I took these photos through the last five years when I was searching for the perfect moment and the perfect lights over Budapest, Hungary.
For me, the most beautiful moment is when the sun comes up the horizont and the day begins with a couple of colourful minutes. Also the last lights of the day for me symbolize a special moment, a “thank you” from nature for a beautiful day.
To search for such amazing moments for me is a great challenge and experience, sharing it with friends and later with other people. The beauty of nature and the lights is a great gift for us from mother Earth. It doesn’t need more words, I’ll just let the pictures speak.
