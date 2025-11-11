First-Grade Teacher Lets Students Draw On Her Dress For Last Day Of School

Most teachers wouldn’t take kindly to you drawing on their clothes. But first-grade teacher ShaRee Castlebury didn’t mind at all. In fact, she told her students to do it! And as you can see, the result is pretty spectacular.
The teacher, who works at Pat Henry Elementary in Lawton, Oklahoma, wanted to do something special for her student’s last day of school. So deciding to combine fun with creativity, she came to work in a plain white dress and asked her little “Precious Picassos” (as she calls them on her Facebook post) to draw all over it. Not only was it an awesome way for the kids to end their school year – it also gave ShaRee a beautiful keepsake to remember her students by. “It is a memory dress,” she told TODAY. “Because I don’t want to lose the beauty of the kids as they have to grow up and move on from me.” Why can’t we all have teachers like this?
More info: Facebook (h/t: today)
