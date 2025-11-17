Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Nature’s Beauty That You Took Yourself (Closed)

by

My bio is so long xD But I mentioned there that I have a knack for photography, I’ve had an interest in it since I was at least 12 years old. I enjoyed taking lots of pictures over the years, I have some “treasures” as a result that I’m willing to share, if you guys are willing to share yours. :) Post a pic from your camera roll of Nature’s beauty, one (or two) that you took personally and I will post one or two of my own.

#1 A Northern Ohio Woods

#2 Squirrel

#3 A Hiking Trail In New Jersey

#4 Kingfisher

#5 Gorgeous Sunset, Unedited. This Is The Community I Live In

#6 It’s The Little Things

#7 Sunlight Hit Just Right

#8 Sunset At The Lake By My House. I’ve Gotten A Ton Of Cool Reflection Pics There

#9 This Photo Really Doesn’t Do It Justice At All. The Real Thing Was Absolutely Breathtaking. All Pastels With Rays Of Sun Bursting From It… But All I Got Was This :/

#10 I’m Gonna Cheat And Post A Second Picture, Of Another Gorgeous Sky At Sunset

#11 Camp Ellis Beach, Maine, USA

#12 Snowdonia, Wales

#13 I Can’t Help Myself Lol Here’s My 3rd Submission, This Is A Waterfall About 10 Minutes From Where I Live

#14 Gorgeous And Natural

#15 We Always Know Its H8m By The White Mark On His Head

#16 The High Tatras, Slovakia

#17 Pulcinske Skaly, Czechia

#18 Åmnøya In Norland County, Norway

#19 Begonia Tree (Sorry The Lightning Is Bad)

#20 Love This Colour

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
