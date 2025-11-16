Hey Pandas, When Did One Of Your Parents Cover For You Knowing The Other Parent Would Go Crazy? (Closed)

When I was 14 my Mother found a weed pipe in my jeans while doing laundry. She was mad but knew the outcome if my Dad found out. I was her slave for quite awhile and got “the look” if I questioned her.
#1
Not for me. But my cousin.
My mother is extremely homophobic. But only towards male on male relationships. I don’t know why. I don’t care why. She’s a psychopath.
My cousin had stayed over (he’s basically my brother, we’ve lived next door to eachother since birth, our dad’s being twins, and he’s only a year older than me, so we basically considered both places home and bounced back and forth between them.) And had invited his boyfriend, upon getting my dad’s permission. Mom was supposed to be out for the night working, but had come home WAY earlier than expected. She caught them in bed together. Just sleeping, nothing else, but just about flipped her sh*t. I have no doubt she was about to storm over, wake them up, and just throw them both out of the house and roughly as possible. My dad seen this as well and spoke up.
“Oh sh*t I forgot he had his friend staying over. Completely forgot to offer him a blanket. Poor kid must’ve been freezing. Heaters been acting up today, only just got it fixed about an hour ago.”
Never held more love and admiration for my dad than in that moment. Man would do anything for his kids, even lie to his wife.
#2
In my early 20’s, a group of us shot a bottle of cheap tequila, went out for burgers and I got us kicked out of a strip club. Then-boyfriend drove my car as I was the most drunk of everyone else. Threw up all in my car and when I came home the next day, my dad met me in the carport. I was still drunk/hung over so told him everything. He gave me a bunch of change to get my car cleaned. Told me “we’re not telling your mother about this.” As far as I know, he went to his grave with my secret.
#3
When I was about 11-12 I remember I started looking at…some NSFW things to put it simply. My mom was looking through her history and accidentally opened mine instead (that’s what she says, thinking about it now I realize it might have been on purpose). She cornered me in my room and had a discussion with me about it and told me she wasn’t mad because almost everyone does that stuff at some point. Then she even taught me to delete my history because she knew my dad would go batshit if he saw what I had been looking up and I probably still be going through punishment today as a 15 year old (he’s not quite as graceful about that stuff). I definitely owe my mom a lot for that one.
#4
I had bad problems with math. I now know I have dyscalcula but I had failed math on my report card. I thought my dad would beat my a$$ because he had threatened to if I did bad in school. My mom told me she would break it to him and make sure he was in a good mood first. I slept with like four pairs of pajama bottoms on thinking that would save me if I got beat. But my mom’s trick must have worked because my dad did not get that upset. I was too young to understand at the time but now I’m an adult I understand that putting him in a good mood was a euphemism LOL.
