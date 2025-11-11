Entire Courtroom Dresses As Disney Characters For 5-Year-Old Girl’s Adoption Hearing

Courtrooms are rarely fun places. Or so I imagine. But for five-year-old Danielle Koning, the courtroom just became the most awesome place ever. Because when she arrived for her adoption hearing, she didn’t find a room full of stuffy people wearing stale suits and stern expressions. She found a room full of Disney princesses.

The lucky little girl from Grand Rapids, Michigan had been living with her foster parents Sarah and Jim Koning since 2014, and last week the family attended their final court hearing to adopt Danielle and another little girl. To make the day as special as possible, her foster care worker came up with the idea to dress everybody as characters from Disney movies. And as you can see, the result is pretty special indeed. Even the judge got involved!

Laura Mitchell, executive director for Samaritas Foster Care Program, told ABC News: “It’s obviously a very meaningful day. The hearing is definitely a celebration that the kids now have forever families. And it shows the love and compassion that our case workers have.”

When 5-Year-Old Danielle Koning arrived for her adoption hearing, she was met with a magical sight

The courtroom was filled with Disney princes and princesses!

Danielle had been living with her foster parents Sarah and Jim Koning since 2014

To make her final court hearing special, her foster care worker came up with the idea to dress everybody as characters from Disney movies

And as you can see, Danielle couldn’t believe her eyes!

Even the judge got involved by dressing as Snow White

“The hearing is…a celebration that the kids now have forever families,” said Laura Mitchell, executive director for Samaritas Foster Care Program

“It shows the love and compassion that our case workers have”

And just like a Disney movie, they all lived happily ever after

You can watch the video here:

