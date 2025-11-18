50 Times People Were So Proud Of Something They Made, They Just Had To Share It (New Pics)

As Charles Bukowski said, “If you’re going to try, go all the way.” Whether that’s woodworking, knitting, or some other endeavor, dedicating yourself not only sets you up for success but also allows you to find happiness and satisfaction in the journey.

Plus, focusing on the process will automatically bring results. And when it does, take pride in what you’ve achieved. But if you need inspiration to grow your self-esteem, let us introduce the subreddit ‘Something I Made‘ — it has 2.9 million members who regularly share their best DIY projects.

#1 I Made This With A Ballpen

Image source: Worth_Mango3006

#2 Needle Felted Dog Made By Me 🤗

Image source: TwoFeltedFox

#3 Little Jaguar Sculpture I Made! This Was Carved In Wood And Then Decorated With Thousands Of Crystal Beads, This Art Form Is Native To My Country, Called Huichol Art

Image source: Mexiart

#4 Acrylic Painting I Made Of My Friend’s Late Cat. Rip Clyde

Image source: DiscoPino

#5 I Made A Triple Bunk Bed For My Kids

Image source: -IIl

#6 I Carved A Xoloizcuintle In Wood And Painted It With Colorful Details! What Do You Think?

Image source: Mexiart

#7 Hand Embroidered Purse Parrot By Me

Image source: ILWDolls

#8 I Hope You Like My Paintings

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Just Finished A Batch Of Leather Bags – My Hands Feel Like They Went Through A Meat Grinder

Image source: Mrhydez

#10 A Guiding Star Necklace I Made With Pigment So It Absorbs Light To Emit Light

Image source: anicirl

#11 Men’s Purple Leather Loafers I Made For My Client

Image source: paulparkman

#12 This Piece Took 350 Hours And Tells The Story Of Me Leaving Religion, Becoming An Addict, Attempting Suicide, Living In A Shelter, And Finally Finding Myself. All Through Symbolism

Image source: Rough_Movie1832

#13 Cheetah Sculpture I Made

Image source: Bodnaruc-Sculpture

#14 I Made Little Elf Dudes!

Image source: canoihhd

#15 Crochet Apple Cardigan With Matching Hat

Image source: samg461a

#16 Check Out This Custom Needle Felted Dog I Just Finished!!!

Image source: TwoFeltedFox

#17 Jaguar Sculpture I Made! This Was Carved In Wood And Then Decorated With Thousands Of Crystal Beads, This Art Form Is Native To My Country, Called Huichol Art

Image source: Mexiart

#18 I’ve Been Crocheting Bird Hats. Here’s The First 2. A Raven And An Owl. I’m Really Tempted To Try A Cockatoo.🤣

Image source: Crochetzealot

#19 New Sweater And 🐻 Hand Knit (Christmas Gift For My Friend)

Image source: soulartes

#20 My Daughters “Sally Witch” Costume I Crocheted

Image source: RightfullyFr

#21 I Made This Art Toy Set

Image source: mr_spacelobster

#22 Fox Made Of Cotton Wool, By Me

Image source: Augstblue

#23 Finally Cold Enough For Long Swooshy Skirts! (Skirt And Blouse Made And Patterned By Me)

Image source: ZetaMakesThings

#24 Been Busy Embroidering These Custom Toebeans 🐾🫘

Image source: No-Zone-3429

#25 How It Feels To Be The Child Of A Hoarder. I Drew This With A Pen I Found On The Ground And A Pencil, I’m Very New So I Know It Isn’t Amazing But I Had Fun Making It

Image source: Shin-yolo

#26 I Made This American Girl Doll Size Kitchen Out Of Baltic Birch Plywood

Image source: Strong-Pollution5691

#27 Which Alpaca Is Your Favorite?

Image source: pinarta

#28 I Carved A Pair Of Northern Cardinals Out Of Basswood

Image source: OasisWooden

#29 I Made An Engagement Ring Box For My Girlfriend! (She Said Yes :)

Image source: baselinedesignco

#30 I Made A Lot Of Dandelion Spheres To Create Pendants

Image source: SashaShelest

#31 My Husband Made Our Daughter’s Cot Using Our Wedding Arch For The Back!

Image source: seilimide

#32 Just Finished This Drawing. What Would Be Your Interpretation Of It?

Image source: Comalock

#33 My Daughter Made This

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Portrait I Tufted Of My Late Friend Jerry, Rip🖤

Image source: RugsAgainstTheWorld

#35 I Made A Christmas Centerpiece For My Kitchen Table

Image source: beermemygoodman

#36 I Made This To Celebrate Two Years Off Alcohol

Image source: suzyquakes420

#37 What’s Your Honest Opinion Of My Work? Brutal Criticism Welcome

Image source: AddyArt10

#38 I Make Naturally Dyed Bags. I Call This Colour Blueberry Milk!

Image source: Safielx

#39 Watercolour And Ink Paintings Of Fairytales In My Style :)

Image source: BunnyChub

#40 I Crocheted A Kid Friendly Tic-Tac-Toe 😊

Image source: Ch-l-oe

#41 I’ve Been Making These Signs To Turn My Garden Into A Botanical Garden. Hand Drawn, Laser Engraved

Image source: biggety

#42 I Made These Ceramic Cups!!!

Image source: lanadelclay

#43 I Made A Dress To Wear On Stage!

Image source: worldma

#44 I Transform An Old Hoodie To An “Haute Couture” Hoodie By Hand Embroidery. How Do You Guys Think? Thank You

Image source: Most_Big_7521

#45 Very Elaborate Painting Of This Belgian Tervuren Shepherd (No Im Not Taking Criticism)

Image source: HolleighLujah

#46 My 15 Yo Daughter Has Been Perfecting This Recipe For Several Months. I Don’t Think They Could Get Any Better. I Am So Proud Of Her

Image source: loveofGod12345

#47 I Made Tiny Bound Books! What Should I Do With Them?

Image source: ElsieCubitt

#48 Spent Hours Over Days Crocheting This Beanie For My Boyfriend. I Was So Excited To Give It To Him. Guess I Got The Measurements Wrong 🤷🏻‍♀️

Image source: violet_hydrangea

#49 Some Rugs I Made But People Aren’t Buying Them :/

Image source: PaleSyllabub1592

