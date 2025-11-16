Twisted Endings: 30 Dark Humor Comics By This Artist

Many will agree that humor is simply better with a bit of edge. If that sounds like something you would say, Bathpoopoo has quite a collection of content for your entertainment. Twisted, funny, and weird – it’s hard to keep a straight face with these comics and their surprising endings.
The 29-year-old artist of Bathpoopoo hasn’t shared his name on social media but that didn’t get in the way of him gaining over 17K followers who enjoy his weekly posts. According to Bathpoopoo’s Instagram bio, Barack Obama describes these comics as the “most messed up ever”, however, we have a hunch it’s just to capture our attention, which it totally did. Scroll down to see some of the best comics by this artist.
More info: Instagram | bathpoopoos-store.creator-spring.com
#1
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#2
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#3
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#4
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#5
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#6
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#7
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#8
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#9
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#10
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#11
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#12
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#13
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#14
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#15
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#16
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#17
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#18
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#19
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#20
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#21
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#22
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#23
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#24
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#25
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#26
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#27
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#28
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#29
Image source: Bathpoopoo
#30
Image source: Bathpoopoo
Follow Us