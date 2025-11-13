40 Winners Of The Greatest Photoshop Battles Ever

Every now and then, a photo so ambiguous emerges, it’s just begging to be featured on the subreddit r/photoshopbattles. From the President of France celebrating a football match to a sleepy 2-year-old, Bored Panda has compiled a list of cool photos from the wackiest PS battles on Reddit, proving that a good photo editor is nothing compared to a collective troll army. At least in terms of creativity. So scroll down, enjoy the submissions, and upvote the best photos!
#1 Man Holding Fish While Bear Stands Behind Him
Image source: sweet-101, ILL_DO_THE_FINGERING
#2 These Micro-Mushrooms On A Leaf
#3 This Cunning Duckling
Image source: mohamadmu
#4 This Dad And Son Cat
Image source: FXavier86, workingat7
#5 This Tree That Was Struck By Lightning
Image source: moviescriptlife, ILL_DO_THE_FINGERING
#6 A Hawk Staring At The Camera
Image source: pinpinbo, artunitinc
#7 This Mount Fuji, Japan – Pink Valley
Image source: GraveBreath, Zacshairy
#8 This Fishing Leopard
Image source: sensitron, Super_Cutie
#9 Dog In Shoes Leading The Way
Image source: newt16, mandal0re
#10 This Smirking Dog
Image source: reva_r, DoofusMagnus
#11 Angry Baby
Image source: Bergie4411, notabeverage
#12 Cat Beard
Image source: BarelyLegalSeagull, belokas
#13 Pringles Ringle
Image source: chinese_reveal_cue, workingat7
#14 Golden Retriever Who Played In Freshly Mowed Lawn
Image source: neky96, mandal0re
#15 This “Captain Canada” Cosplay
Image source: 0nKnw0n, neigesdantan
#16 This Cute Retriever’s Face Perfectly Centered Behind A Decorative Cast Iron Fence
Image source: whirlygiggling, CheetoX23
#17 This Pissed Cat
Image source: Lenalee111, eli9393
#18 Keanu Reeves Running From This Paparazzi After Stealing His Camera
Image source: reddit.com, XellosBrah
#19 Police Dog With $10m In Confiscated Weed
Image source: boston_shua, LocalCoffeeDealery
#20 This Impala With A Spider Between Its Antler
Image source: AFrostNova
#21 Fire Fighter In Front Of Californian Wildfires
Image source: Pidiotpong, Mr_JCBA
#22 Flower Cat
Image source: BlackReaper66613, ILL_DO_THE_FINGERING
#23 Porcupine Walking On Its Hind Legs
Image source: Scaulbylausis, MattCloudy
#24 Hedgehog In A Field Of Daisies
Image source: onmondale
#25 Parents Feeding Their Kids
Image source: federicoskliarevsky, Lina____
#26 This Security Guard Eagerly Chasing A Streaking Swimsuit Model
Image source: Chiaroscur0, mandal0re
#27 This Big Dog In A Sink
Image source: ItsJellyJosh, mausgrau
#28 This Dude And His Jacket
Image source: jjohn7676, MattCloudy
#29 Puppy In A Shopping Cart
Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com, emperordeathx
#30 Kitten In Midair
Image source: Scaulbylausis, Maymayfish
#31 Trump Sandwich.
Image source: Buwaro
#32 Goat Sitting On A House
Image source: 70PercentAir, emperordeathx
#33 Dog With Melon Helmet!
Image source: dangol10, 2Thebreezes
#34 This Man’s Haircut
Image source: TheRunningRunningMan, Maymayfish
#35 Monkey Getting A Banana
Image source: Onicss, PM_ME_FUN_PICTURES
#36 Dwayne Wade Falling Into Chrissy Teigen And John Legend
Image source: bryansm1208, jomiran
#37 This Dog Wearing A Helmet And Tag That Reads Snuffles
Image source: fjordfjord, CuteTry5
#38 Leslie And Kit
Image source: motherofcoons, mandal0re
#39 French President Celebrating
Image source: frotteman, TheBlazingPhoenix
#40 This Shaved Husky
Image source: xXDarkx888Xx, _o_O
