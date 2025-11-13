40 Winners Of The Greatest Photoshop Battles Ever

by

Every now and then, a photo so ambiguous emerges, it’s just begging to be featured on the subreddit r/photoshopbattles. From the President of France celebrating a football match to a sleepy 2-year-old, Bored Panda has compiled a list of cool photos from the wackiest PS battles on Reddit, proving that a good photo editor is nothing compared to a collective troll army. At least in terms of creativity. So scroll down, enjoy the submissions, and upvote the best photos!

#1 Man Holding Fish While Bear Stands Behind Him

Image source: sweet-101, ILL_DO_THE_FINGERING

#2 These Micro-Mushrooms On A Leaf

Image source: Ejeb, Spankler

#3 This Cunning Duckling

Image source: mohamadmu

#4 This Dad And Son Cat

Image source: FXavier86, workingat7

#5 This Tree That Was Struck By Lightning

Image source: moviescriptlife, ILL_DO_THE_FINGERING

#6 A Hawk Staring At The Camera

Image source: pinpinbo, artunitinc

#7 This Mount Fuji, Japan – Pink Valley

Image source: GraveBreath, Zacshairy

#8 This Fishing Leopard

Image source: sensitron, Super_Cutie

#9 Dog In Shoes Leading The Way

Image source: newt16, mandal0re

#10 This Smirking Dog

Image source: reva_r, DoofusMagnus

#11 Angry Baby

Image source: Bergie4411, notabeverage

#12 Cat Beard

Image source: BarelyLegalSeagull, belokas

#13 Pringles Ringle

Image source: chinese_reveal_cue, workingat7

#14 Golden Retriever Who Played In Freshly Mowed Lawn

Image source: neky96, mandal0re

#15 This “Captain Canada” Cosplay

Image source: 0nKnw0n, neigesdantan

#16 This Cute Retriever’s Face Perfectly Centered Behind A Decorative Cast Iron Fence

Image source: whirlygiggling, CheetoX23

#17 This Pissed Cat

Image source: Lenalee111, eli9393

#18 Keanu Reeves Running From This Paparazzi After Stealing His Camera

Image source: reddit.com, XellosBrah

#19 Police Dog With $10m In Confiscated Weed

Image source: boston_shua, LocalCoffeeDealery

#20 This Impala With A Spider Between Its Antler

Image source: AFrostNova

#21 Fire Fighter In Front Of Californian Wildfires

Image source: Pidiotpong, Mr_JCBA

#22 Flower Cat

Image source: BlackReaper66613, ILL_DO_THE_FINGERING

#23 Porcupine Walking On Its Hind Legs

Image source: Scaulbylausis, MattCloudy

#24 Hedgehog In A Field Of Daisies

Image source: onmondale

#25 Parents Feeding Their Kids

Image source: federicoskliarevsky, Lina____

#26 This Security Guard Eagerly Chasing A Streaking Swimsuit Model

Image source: Chiaroscur0, mandal0re

#27 This Big Dog In A Sink

Image source: ItsJellyJosh, mausgrau

#28 This Dude And His Jacket

Image source: jjohn7676, MattCloudy

#29 Puppy In A Shopping Cart

Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com, emperordeathx

#30 Kitten In Midair

Image source: Scaulbylausis, Maymayfish

#31 Trump Sandwich.

Image source: Buwaro

#32 Goat Sitting On A House

Image source: 70PercentAir, emperordeathx

#33 Dog With Melon Helmet!

Image source: dangol10, 2Thebreezes

#34 This Man’s Haircut

Image source: TheRunningRunningMan, Maymayfish

#35 Monkey Getting A Banana

Image source: Onicss, PM_ME_FUN_PICTURES

#36 Dwayne Wade Falling Into Chrissy Teigen And John Legend

Image source: bryansm1208, jomiran

#37 This Dog Wearing A Helmet And Tag That Reads Snuffles

Image source: fjordfjord, CuteTry5

#38 Leslie And Kit

Image source: motherofcoons, mandal0re

#39 French President Celebrating

Image source: frotteman, TheBlazingPhoenix

#40 This Shaved Husky

Image source: xXDarkx888Xx, _o_O

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
