Elegant Henna Tattoo Crowns Help Cancer Patients Cope With Their Hair Loss

by

The art and tradition of using all-natural paste from the henna plant to create temporary tattoos go back to ancient Asian and Middle-Eastern history. Still, there’s one group that has taken this ancient art form and given it a new, modern purpose. Henna Heals is a community of henna artists based in Canada that creates beautiful flowering henna dye crown tattoos for women who have lost their hair to cancer and chemotherapy.

The henna designs, which feature traditionally feminine floral patterns, religious symbols, and messages of hope, help cancer patients cope with the hair loss and change of their image. For people suffering from cancer, losing their hair to chemotherapy is a demoralizing difficulty that only adds to the emotional and physical struggles that come with their disease.

“For cancer patients, the henna crowns really are a healing experience,” said Frances Darwin, the founder of Henna Heals. “This is all about them reclaiming a part of themselves that would normally be perceived as ill or damaged or not nice to look at and making it more feminine and beautiful.”

An individual’s hair is a big part of how they perceive themselves, so many psychologically or spiritually focused healing campaigns focus on coping with hair loss as a way to make life easier for those undergoing cancer treatment. Albert Bredenhann was also part of a project in which one cancer patient’s friends decided to help their friend cope with a different but also powerful hair-related surprise.

Source: hennaheals.ca | Facebook | Twitter (via: visualnews)

Elegant Henna Tattoo Crowns Help Cancer Patients Cope With Their Hair Loss
Elegant Henna Tattoo Crowns Help Cancer Patients Cope With Their Hair Loss
Elegant Henna Tattoo Crowns Help Cancer Patients Cope With Their Hair Loss
Elegant Henna Tattoo Crowns Help Cancer Patients Cope With Their Hair Loss
Elegant Henna Tattoo Crowns Help Cancer Patients Cope With Their Hair Loss
Elegant Henna Tattoo Crowns Help Cancer Patients Cope With Their Hair Loss
Elegant Henna Tattoo Crowns Help Cancer Patients Cope With Their Hair Loss
Elegant Henna Tattoo Crowns Help Cancer Patients Cope With Their Hair Loss
Elegant Henna Tattoo Crowns Help Cancer Patients Cope With Their Hair Loss
Elegant Henna Tattoo Crowns Help Cancer Patients Cope With Their Hair Loss
Elegant Henna Tattoo Crowns Help Cancer Patients Cope With Their Hair Loss
Elegant Henna Tattoo Crowns Help Cancer Patients Cope With Their Hair Loss
Elegant Henna Tattoo Crowns Help Cancer Patients Cope With Their Hair Loss
Elegant Henna Tattoo Crowns Help Cancer Patients Cope With Their Hair Loss
Elegant Henna Tattoo Crowns Help Cancer Patients Cope With Their Hair Loss

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Brave Golden Retriever Touched Thousands Of Lives Before Passing Away
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
Five Undeniably Catchy Opening Themes To TV Shows
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2014
Boardwalk Empire 5.07 Review: “Friendless Child”
3 min read
Oct, 20, 2014
“Way To Ruin Your Career”: Top 10 “Tasteless” Moments From The 2025 Video Music Awards
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2025
Britney Spears Makes Concerning Claim About “Horrible” Accident While Being Covered In Bruises
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
67 Of The Strangest Calls 911 Operators Got That Turned Out To Be True
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.