Hey Pandas, What’s Stressing You Out Right Now? (Closed)

Could be work, school, anything really. Tell what’s on your mind and you’ll have our support.
#1
I’ll go first.
TW: Suícide
I woke up early this morning and decided to check Quora, my online friend had messaged me.
They said something along the lines of “You deserve better, I give up, goodbye.” I frantically texted them because I didn’t want another online friend to stop being online, then I realized there was a dreadful undertone to it. My friend then made a post to announce it to other people and my gut instinct was right, the goodbye wasn’t a see you someday goodbye it was a permanent goodbye.
I spent the next half hour frantically and desperately begging my friend to not take their life, and honestly I am not sure if they’re gonna reconsider. My friend might be dead tomorrow :(
Follow Us