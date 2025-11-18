50 Posts From ‘Anti Consumption’ That Show Exactly What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

In Fight Club, Brad Pitt’s character, Tyler Durden, delivered a powerful line: “The things you own end up owning you.” The main message is that many define themselves through material things, whether branded clothes, shiny gadgets, unneeded furniture, or expensive jewelry.
Consumerism has been a hot-button issue for decades, and many people are going against it. One group is the Anticonsumption subreddit, which has nearly 800,000 members as of this posting.
We’ve collected a handful of posts that express disapproval against all forms of materialism. See which ones you’re able to relate to the most.
#1 Better Packaging Options Do Exist
#2 Absolutamente
#3 Such Incredible Waste…
#4 What’s Yours?
#5 Over Production Of The Wrong Stuff?
#6 Based
#7 This Is Annoying
#8 🌲 ❤️
#9 Lawn Hating Post Beware
#10 Simple Math
#11 Do We The People See This For How Truly Messed Up It Is?
#12 To Keep Prices High . .
#13 I Am Not Sure If This Is A “Hot Take” But There Is Literally No Reason Why Anyone *needs* A Private Plane Or Yacht That Cause Literal Tons Of Environmental Damage Unless They Are An Important Essential Official, We Should Legally Ban Them All
#14 True
#15 Food Is Free
#16 Profitable War Is One Thing
#17 Data Pollution
#18 Good Point
#19 My Vinyl Office Chair Has Been Peeling For Years. Decided To Get It Reupholstered Instead Of Replacing It
#20 Couldn’t Have Said It Better Myself
#21 On A Beach Vacation, I Walked Out On A Pier To Watch The Sunset When This Hideous Electronic Billboard Cruised By Scrolling Ads In The Middle Of The Ocean. It Felt So Dystopian. Nowhere Is Free From Advertising!
#22 Without A Doubt
#23 Just Discovered The Most Pointless Item I’ve Seen In Awhile
#24 How Do People Not See Thr Addiction Aspect Of Shopping?
#25 Ever Hopeful I Might Be Able To Change Some Minds
#26 Save And Repair
#27 Eat Shit, Advertising Drones
#28 Black Friday My Ass
#29 Most Items In This Store Will Be In A Landfill Within A Decade. In Two Decades, Effectively Everything In This Store Will Have Been Buried In The Earth, Burned, Washed Out To Sea, Or Shipped To And Dumped In An Impoverished Country
#30 Happy People Don’t Buy Much
#31 Amazing 😑
#32 Rage
#33 Consumer Kills
#34 Went Hiking And Came Across The Aftermath Of A Gender Reveal
#35 When I Say My Jaw Dropped…
#36 Be Honest
#37 Some Of The Scenes After Creamfields North Festival This Year. All Tents And Camping Gear Were Abandoned + Left In The Fields, Alongside An Inconceivable Amount Of General Trash
#38 Seeing People Paying Hundreds For A Overpriced Clothing With A Giant Logo Triggers Me
#39 Black Friday Idiocy
#40 My Friend Found This At The Airport. Makes Me So Mad
#41 Analysis Paralysis
#42 How Much Plastic Junk Is Needed?
#43 Highwaymen Lobbyist
#44 Disney Taking Cultural Appropriation To A Whole New Level
#45 Why Is That A Bad Thing ?
#46 Kardashian Calling Someone Cute For Having To Work 20 Hrs To Afford Their Jeans
#47 Your Real Job
#48 Thank God! I’m Relieved Now
#49 Saw This As A Meme On Instagram Today! Instantly Thought Of Anticonsumption
#50 You Love To See It
