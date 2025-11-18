50 Posts From ‘Anti Consumption’ That Show Exactly What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

In Fight Club, Brad Pitt’s character, Tyler Durden, delivered a powerful line: “The things you own end up owning you.” The main message is that many define themselves through material things, whether branded clothes, shiny gadgets, unneeded furniture, or expensive jewelry.

Consumerism has been a hot-button issue for decades, and many people are going against it. One group is the Anticonsumption subreddit, which has nearly 800,000 members as of this posting. 

We’ve collected a handful of posts that express disapproval against all forms of materialism. See which ones you’re able to relate to the most. 

#1 Better Packaging Options Do Exist

Image source: Lasivian

#2 Absolutamente

Image source: Zxasuk31

#3 Such Incredible Waste…

Image source: Shlublord

#4 What’s Yours?

Image source: adhereczxcscsa

#5 Over Production Of The Wrong Stuff?

Image source: Zxasuk31

#6 Based

Image source: Mediocre_Heart_3032

#7 This Is Annoying

Image source: sharpglucose

#8 🌲 ❤️

Image source: Zxasuk31

#9 Lawn Hating Post Beware

Image source: Zxasuk31

#10 Simple Math

Image source: Zxasuk31

#11 Do We The People See This For How Truly Messed Up It Is?

Image source: lemongrasssmell

#12 To Keep Prices High . .

Image source: SlushyExtis

#13 I Am Not Sure If This Is A “Hot Take” But There Is Literally No Reason Why Anyone *needs* A Private Plane Or Yacht That Cause Literal Tons Of Environmental Damage Unless They Are An Important Essential Official, We Should Legally Ban Them All

Image source: booksnpizza

#14 True

Image source: craneynixerx64

#15 Food Is Free

Image source: Zxasuk31

#16 Profitable War Is One Thing

Image source: jaggedlyFeedback

#17 Data Pollution

Image source: ArschFoze

#18 Good Point

Image source: VarunTossa5944

#19 My Vinyl Office Chair Has Been Peeling For Years. Decided To Get It Reupholstered Instead Of Replacing It

Image source: analogsimulacrum

#20 Couldn’t Have Said It Better Myself

Image source: Blackenedheart-24601

#21 On A Beach Vacation, I Walked Out On A Pier To Watch The Sunset When This Hideous Electronic Billboard Cruised By Scrolling Ads In The Middle Of The Ocean. It Felt So Dystopian. Nowhere Is Free From Advertising!

Image source: Nica-sauce-rex

#22 Without A Doubt

Image source: Anarchist23

#23 Just Discovered The Most Pointless Item I’ve Seen In Awhile

Image source: Lava_girllll

#24 How Do People Not See Thr Addiction Aspect Of Shopping?

Image source: battyaf

#25 Ever Hopeful I Might Be Able To Change Some Minds

Image source: Lets_Not_Date

#26 Save And Repair

Image source: Zxasuk31

#27 Eat Shit, Advertising Drones

Image source: Anastariana

#28 Black Friday My Ass

Image source: StreetSquare6462

#29 Most Items In This Store Will Be In A Landfill Within A Decade. In Two Decades, Effectively Everything In This Store Will Have Been Buried In The Earth, Burned, Washed Out To Sea, Or Shipped To And Dumped In An Impoverished Country

Image source: sentientmassofenergy

#30 Happy People Don’t Buy Much

Image source: l19ar

#31 Amazing 😑

Image source: Zxasuk31

#32 Rage

Image source: CheesySoldier

#33 Consumer Kills

Image source: CheesySoldier

#34 Went Hiking And Came Across The Aftermath Of A Gender Reveal

Image source: Immediate_Leg3304

#35 When I Say My Jaw Dropped…

Image source: googlgoo

#36 Be Honest

Image source: Zxasuk31

#37 Some Of The Scenes After Creamfields North Festival This Year. All Tents And Camping Gear Were Abandoned + Left In The Fields, Alongside An Inconceivable Amount Of General Trash

Image source: Lemon_nukes

#38 Seeing People Paying Hundreds For A Overpriced Clothing With A Giant Logo Triggers Me

Image source: antek_g_animations

#39 Black Friday Idiocy

Image source: No-Understanding4968

#40 My Friend Found This At The Airport. Makes Me So Mad

Image source: imgettingthere_

#41 Analysis Paralysis

Image source: CrazyAssBlindKid

#42 How Much Plastic Junk Is Needed?

Image source: CrazyAssBlindKid

#43 Highwaymen Lobbyist

Image source: Zxasuk31

#44 Disney Taking Cultural Appropriation To A Whole New Level

Image source: Ra505

#45 Why Is That A Bad Thing ?

Image source: Adam-Many82

#46 Kardashian Calling Someone Cute For Having To Work 20 Hrs To Afford Their Jeans

Image source: horroerizo

#47 Your Real Job

Image source: auguste_laetare

#48 Thank God! I’m Relieved Now

Image source: Acceptable_Joke_4711

#49 Saw This As A Meme On Instagram Today! Instantly Thought Of Anticonsumption

Image source: toofacedsugar17

#50 You Love To See It

Image source: PilgrimJohn

