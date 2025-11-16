Hey Pandas, What Was A Story You Were Told That Makes You Wonder, “How?” (Closed)

by

Storytelling. I like to sit on the foot of my mothers bed and listen to her tell fascinating stories from the 1980’s. There were the dare devil stories, the absolute a******* stories, and the ones that made me wonder how the way it played out happened. Honestly, how do you end up fighting a very experienced boxer when you have no experience and win? I want to know your stories of “How did that happen?”!

#1

One of my elderly neighbors told me a story of the times she would roller skate down the stairs and never broke her ankles then one time she tripped and broke her entire leg and arm. Then she fell into a fit of dementia and didn’t remember who I was.

#2

A man recently swallowed a whole big soup spoon in my country. Man how did it happen?? A whole grown man!!! was it a dare? was he drunk? what was going on with him??

Patrick Penrose
