50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

by

Context is everything. Without it, some seemingly innocent images might not even make you do a double-take. But when you know more about what’s pictured, your reaction can be completely different. Raw. Visceral. Full of fear. On the other hand, some photos ooze evil and immediately turn on our fight or flight (or freeze or fawn) response.
Today, we’re featuring some of the creepiest photos ever taken, as shared on the immensely popular @fasc1nate account on X, formerly Twitter. Scroll down to take a peek at them, and be sure to share your thoughts on the photos in the comments at the bottom of this post.
Warning: this list is not for the faint of heart, as some topics are very sensitive.

#1 The Haunting Look Of An 18-Year-Old Russian Girl After Being Liberated From Dachau, April 29, 1945

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#2 British Pows After Their Release From Japanese Captivity In Singapore, 1945

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#3 In 1907, A British Sailor Is Seen Unshackling An Enslaved Man Who Had Been Chained For Three Years

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#4 Survivors From The 87th Floor Of The World Trade Center (North Tower) Wandering In The Dust After The Collapse Of The South Tower – New York City, September 11, 2001

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#5 The Last Photo Taken By Bill Biggart, The Only Journalist Who Lost His Life. Covering 9/11

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#6 The Nuclear Shadows Of Hiroshima

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#7 Motel Manager James Brock Pours Muriatic Acid In The Monson Motor Lodge Pool To Evict Black Swimmers, 1964

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#8 A Pod That Allows A User To Take Their Own Life. At The Push Of A Button, The Pod Would Fill With Nitrogen Gas, Rapidly Lowering Oxygen Levels

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#9 The Start Of The 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#10 Josie (6 Years Old), Bertha (6 Years Old) And Sophie (10 Years Old) Worked Regularly At The Maggioni Canning Company

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#11 Child Patients Sit Bound And Tied To A Radiator Inside The Psychiatric Hospital In Deir El Qamar, Lebanon In 1982

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#12 A Chinese Woman Whose Feet Were Bound From Childhood, Late 1800s

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#13 The Last Photo Before The Dyatlov Pass Incident

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#14 Coal Miners Returning From The Depths After A Days Work, Belgium, C. 1900

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#15 This Photo Captures 28-Year-Old Marcy Borders, A Bank Of America Employee At The World Trade Center As She Takes Shelter In An Adjacent Office Building Following The Collapse Of The South Tower

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#16 A Photograph From 2019 Shows Two Colombian Soldiers Giving A Final Salute As They Free Fall. The Rope That Was Carrying Them Suddenly Broke During An Airshow

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#17 Acute Radiation Sickness, Photos Taken In A Specialized Clinic, Soviet Union, After The Chernobyl Disaster Of April 26, 1986

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#18 Halloween During The 1930s

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#19 The Last Moments Of A Man Who Jumped In A Tiger Enclosure, 2014

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#20 A Photo Of A Possibly Shell-Shocked Soldier During Wwi

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#21 Photograph Of Ted Bundy Having Fun With Kids In His Neighborhood

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#22 Alison Parker, A Young Journalist, Met A Tragic End During A Live Television Broadcast In 2015

While conducting an interview, she and her cameraman, Adam Ward, became the targets of a former coworker, who shot them. The image shown here captures a moment from that last interview.

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#23 A Photo Taken Shortly Before A Huge Wave Hit The Shore During The Devastating 2004 Tsunami

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#24 This X-Ray Reveals A Tear Gas Canister That Was Fatally Embedded In A Protester’s Brain During Anti-Government Protests In Iraq In 2019

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#25 A Tunnel Rat Explores A Hole Between “Floors” Of A Viet Cong Tunnel System

hese changes in elevation were among the most dangerous situations for tunnel rats because they could not ensure no traps or enemies were present before going through

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#26 A Doll With Two Faces

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#27 Taken At The Michigan Carbon Works Factory In Rougeville, The Pile Of Bison Skulls In This Photo Was Slated To Be Processed And Used In Making Products Like Bone Glue, Fertilizer, Bone Ash, Bone Char, And Bone Charcoal

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#28 Jean Libbera, Aka “The Double-Bodied Man,” Had His Parasitic Brother, Jacques Libbera, Connected To Him From His Chest-Stomach Area

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#29 Btk Killer Takes A Photo With His Daughter

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#30 The Mask Worn By Dennis Rader (Btk) When Carrying Out His Attacks

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#31 A Baseball Team Of Prisoners Whose Executions Were Delayed Only As Long As They Kept Winning, C. 1910

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#32 A Trapper Boy, One Mile Inside A Mine In West Virginia, 1908

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#33 Photo Of Jeffrey Dahmer At High School With A Fellow Student

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#34 A Mickey Mouse Gas Mask For Children During Ww2, 1942

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#35 Unidentified, The Picture Is Believed To Have Been Taken By Rodney Alcala, Serial Killer And Sex Offender

He had a collection of pictures of many anonymous people, some of whom were his victims. It is not known who this woman is or if she is alive

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#36 The Modern Remains Of A Kindergarten Classroom After The Chernobyl Disaster

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#37 Richard Ramirez In Court

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#38 Princess Diana Her Bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones And Driver Henri Paul Shortly Before The Fatal Crash

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#39 Magician Joe Burrus Is Lowered To A “Grave” In A Casket As He Prepares To Perform A Stunt. Burrus Passed Away After The Casket Collapsed Under The Weight Of The Concrete Poured On Top Of It

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#40 A Female Omothymus Spider In Malaysia

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#41 An X-Ray Of The Pelvis Of Albert Fish Reveals Needles He Had Inserted Into His Pelvic Area For Pleasure

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#42 De Beer Mine Worker Is X-Rayed At The End Of His Shift Before Leaving The Diamond Mines. In Kimberley, South Africa, October 1954

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#43 A Photo Of Clowns Found At An Abandoned Old Folks Home

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#44 A Japanese Soldier Wades Into The Sea Off Cape Endaiadere, New Guinea, With A Grenade Against His Head Moments Before It Goes Off, Defying An Australian Soldier Calling On Him To Surrender, December 18, 1942

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#45 Police Excavate The Backyard Of Gary Ridgeway

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#46 The Last Security Footage Of 17-Year-Old Kendrick Johnson Walking Inside The Gym Of His High School On January 10, 2013. The Following Day, His Body Was Found Rolled Up In A Gym Mat

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#47 Picture Of A Man With Schizophrenia Before And After His Lobotomy

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: historydefined.net

#48 Ted Bundy’s Yearbook Photo From 1965

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#49 A Drawing Of Ed Gein Done By John Wayne Gacy

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

#50 Btk Decorates A Christmas Tree With His Daughter

50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Image source: fasc1nate

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
36 Hidden Details That Only Very Observant People Noticed In Ratatouille
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Parents Make 24YO Believe That She’s Adopted, She’s Horrified After Learning The Truth Via DNA Test
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2025
MasterCard Just Redesigned Their Logo For The First Time In 20 Years – What Do You Think?
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Americans’ Costa Ronin Talks Oleg’s Mission, Trusting Stan & If He’ll Ever Meet Philip and Elizabeth
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2015
The Ultimate Act Of Kindness Of NICU Nurse Who Adopted 14-Year-Old Mother And Her Triplets
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The 10 Best TV Shows About Witches
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.