50 Of The Creepiest Photos Ever Taken In History, As Shared On This X Account

Context is everything. Without it, some seemingly innocent images might not even make you do a double-take. But when you know more about what’s pictured, your reaction can be completely different. Raw. Visceral. Full of fear. On the other hand, some photos ooze evil and immediately turn on our fight or flight (or freeze or fawn) response.
Today, we’re featuring some of the creepiest photos ever taken, as shared on the immensely popular @fasc1nate account on X, formerly Twitter. Scroll down to take a peek at them, and be sure to share your thoughts on the photos in the comments at the bottom of this post.
Warning: this list is not for the faint of heart, as some topics are very sensitive.
#1 The Haunting Look Of An 18-Year-Old Russian Girl After Being Liberated From Dachau, April 29, 1945
Image source: historydefined.net
#2 British Pows After Their Release From Japanese Captivity In Singapore, 1945
Image source: historydefined.net
#3 In 1907, A British Sailor Is Seen Unshackling An Enslaved Man Who Had Been Chained For Three Years
Image source: historydefined.net
#4 Survivors From The 87th Floor Of The World Trade Center (North Tower) Wandering In The Dust After The Collapse Of The South Tower – New York City, September 11, 2001
Image source: historydefined.net
#5 The Last Photo Taken By Bill Biggart, The Only Journalist Who Lost His Life. Covering 9/11
Image source: historydefined.net
#6 The Nuclear Shadows Of Hiroshima
Image source: fasc1nate
#7 Motel Manager James Brock Pours Muriatic Acid In The Monson Motor Lodge Pool To Evict Black Swimmers, 1964
Image source: historydefined.net
#8 A Pod That Allows A User To Take Their Own Life. At The Push Of A Button, The Pod Would Fill With Nitrogen Gas, Rapidly Lowering Oxygen Levels
Image source: historydefined.net
#9 The Start Of The 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami
Image source: fasc1nate
#10 Josie (6 Years Old), Bertha (6 Years Old) And Sophie (10 Years Old) Worked Regularly At The Maggioni Canning Company
Image source: historydefined.net
#11 Child Patients Sit Bound And Tied To A Radiator Inside The Psychiatric Hospital In Deir El Qamar, Lebanon In 1982
Image source: historydefined.net
#12 A Chinese Woman Whose Feet Were Bound From Childhood, Late 1800s
Image source: historydefined.net
#13 The Last Photo Before The Dyatlov Pass Incident
Image source: fasc1nate
#14 Coal Miners Returning From The Depths After A Days Work, Belgium, C. 1900
Image source: historydefined.net
#15 This Photo Captures 28-Year-Old Marcy Borders, A Bank Of America Employee At The World Trade Center As She Takes Shelter In An Adjacent Office Building Following The Collapse Of The South Tower
Image source: historydefined.net
#16 A Photograph From 2019 Shows Two Colombian Soldiers Giving A Final Salute As They Free Fall. The Rope That Was Carrying Them Suddenly Broke During An Airshow
Image source: historydefined.net
#17 Acute Radiation Sickness, Photos Taken In A Specialized Clinic, Soviet Union, After The Chernobyl Disaster Of April 26, 1986
Image source: historydefined.net
#18 Halloween During The 1930s
Image source: fasc1nate
#19 The Last Moments Of A Man Who Jumped In A Tiger Enclosure, 2014
Image source: fasc1nate
#20 A Photo Of A Possibly Shell-Shocked Soldier During Wwi
Image source: historydefined.net
#21 Photograph Of Ted Bundy Having Fun With Kids In His Neighborhood
Image source: fasc1nate
#22 Alison Parker, A Young Journalist, Met A Tragic End During A Live Television Broadcast In 2015
While conducting an interview, she and her cameraman, Adam Ward, became the targets of a former coworker, who shot them. The image shown here captures a moment from that last interview.
Image source: historydefined.net
#23 A Photo Taken Shortly Before A Huge Wave Hit The Shore During The Devastating 2004 Tsunami
Image source: historydefined.net
#24 This X-Ray Reveals A Tear Gas Canister That Was Fatally Embedded In A Protester’s Brain During Anti-Government Protests In Iraq In 2019
Image source: historydefined.net
#25 A Tunnel Rat Explores A Hole Between “Floors” Of A Viet Cong Tunnel System
hese changes in elevation were among the most dangerous situations for tunnel rats because they could not ensure no traps or enemies were present before going through
Image source: historydefined.net
#26 A Doll With Two Faces
Image source: fasc1nate
#27 Taken At The Michigan Carbon Works Factory In Rougeville, The Pile Of Bison Skulls In This Photo Was Slated To Be Processed And Used In Making Products Like Bone Glue, Fertilizer, Bone Ash, Bone Char, And Bone Charcoal
Image source: historydefined.net
#28 Jean Libbera, Aka “The Double-Bodied Man,” Had His Parasitic Brother, Jacques Libbera, Connected To Him From His Chest-Stomach Area
Image source: historydefined.net
#29 Btk Killer Takes A Photo With His Daughter
Image source: fasc1nate
#30 The Mask Worn By Dennis Rader (Btk) When Carrying Out His Attacks
Image source: fasc1nate
#31 A Baseball Team Of Prisoners Whose Executions Were Delayed Only As Long As They Kept Winning, C. 1910
Image source: historydefined.net
#32 A Trapper Boy, One Mile Inside A Mine In West Virginia, 1908
Image source: historydefined.net
#33 Photo Of Jeffrey Dahmer At High School With A Fellow Student
Image source: fasc1nate
#34 A Mickey Mouse Gas Mask For Children During Ww2, 1942
Image source: fasc1nate
#35 Unidentified, The Picture Is Believed To Have Been Taken By Rodney Alcala, Serial Killer And Sex Offender
He had a collection of pictures of many anonymous people, some of whom were his victims. It is not known who this woman is or if she is alive
Image source: historydefined.net
#36 The Modern Remains Of A Kindergarten Classroom After The Chernobyl Disaster
Image source: fasc1nate
#37 Richard Ramirez In Court
Image source: fasc1nate
#38 Princess Diana Her Bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones And Driver Henri Paul Shortly Before The Fatal Crash
Image source: historydefined.net
#39 Magician Joe Burrus Is Lowered To A “Grave” In A Casket As He Prepares To Perform A Stunt. Burrus Passed Away After The Casket Collapsed Under The Weight Of The Concrete Poured On Top Of It
Image source: historydefined.net
#40 A Female Omothymus Spider In Malaysia
Image source: fasc1nate
#41 An X-Ray Of The Pelvis Of Albert Fish Reveals Needles He Had Inserted Into His Pelvic Area For Pleasure
Image source: historydefined.net
#42 De Beer Mine Worker Is X-Rayed At The End Of His Shift Before Leaving The Diamond Mines. In Kimberley, South Africa, October 1954
Image source: historydefined.net
#43 A Photo Of Clowns Found At An Abandoned Old Folks Home
Image source: fasc1nate
#44 A Japanese Soldier Wades Into The Sea Off Cape Endaiadere, New Guinea, With A Grenade Against His Head Moments Before It Goes Off, Defying An Australian Soldier Calling On Him To Surrender, December 18, 1942
Image source: historydefined.net
#45 Police Excavate The Backyard Of Gary Ridgeway
Image source: fasc1nate
#46 The Last Security Footage Of 17-Year-Old Kendrick Johnson Walking Inside The Gym Of His High School On January 10, 2013. The Following Day, His Body Was Found Rolled Up In A Gym Mat
Image source: historydefined.net
#47 Picture Of A Man With Schizophrenia Before And After His Lobotomy
Image source: historydefined.net
#48 Ted Bundy’s Yearbook Photo From 1965
Image source: fasc1nate
#49 A Drawing Of Ed Gein Done By John Wayne Gacy
Image source: fasc1nate
#50 Btk Decorates A Christmas Tree With His Daughter
Image source: fasc1nate
