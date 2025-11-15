21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Every single one of us, including the richest and the most famous Hollywood celebrities, is powerless in the face of time. However, in the era of exponential technological growth, movies and TV shows are able to slightly tame it.

De-aging is a visual effects technique performed using digital editing and CGI, that allows professionals to make actors and actresses look years or even decades younger. The first movie to ever use this technique was 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, rewinding the clock for Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen. Since then, many others have employed de-aging techniques in their own creations.

Without further ado, Bored Panda invites you to scroll down and take a look at some of the most iconic movie stars that were made to look younger using CGI and digital editing.

#1 Kurt Russell In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ (2017)

Image source: Marvel Studios

#2 Samuel L. Jackson In ‘Captain Marvel’ (2019)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: Walt Disney Studios

#3 Robert Downey Jr. In ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: Marvel Studios

#4 Anthony Hopkins In ‘Westworld’ (2016-Present)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: HBO

#5 Stan Lee In ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: Walt Disney Studios

#6 Michael Douglas In ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ (2018)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: Marvel Studios

#7 Mark Hamill In ‘The Mandalorian’ (2019-Present)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: Disney

#8 Michelle Pfeiffer In ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ (2018)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: Marvel Studios

#9 Clark Gregg In ‘Captain Marvel’ (2019)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: Walt Disney Studios

#10 Patrick Stewart In ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’ (2006)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: 20th Century Fox

#11 Will Smith In ‘Gemini Man’ (2019)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: Paramount Pictures

#12 Ian Mckellen In ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’ (2006)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: 20th Century Fox

#13 Carrie Fisher In ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ (2016)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: Walt Disney Studios

#14 Robert De Niro In ‘Irishman’ (2019)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: Netflix

#15 Jennifer Connelly In ‘American Pastoral’ (2016)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: Lionsgate

#16 Brad Pitt In ‘The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button’ (2008)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: Paramount Pictures

#17 Joe Pesci In ‘Irishman’ (2019)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: Netflix

#18 Paul Reubens In ‘Pee Wee’s Big Holiday’ (2016)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: Netflix

#19 Dwayne Johnson In ‘Central Intelligence’ (2016)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: New Line Cinema

#20 Johnny Depp In ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (2015)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

#21 Jeff Bridges In ‘Tron: Legacy’ (2010)

21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen

Image source: Walt Disney Studios

