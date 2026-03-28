Share Then And Now Pictures Of Your Cat Growing Up

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When you see your adorable cat every day, you probably don’t notice how much it has changed throughout the years. As family pets and members, they grow and age together with us. And though there’s nothing cuter than baby animals, they all sooner or later grow up.

Recently, we asked you to share then and now pictures of your dog growing up. Now, it’s time for cute kittens turning into tigers! Share your most adorable fluffy kitten to fully grown cat transformations. The best cat photos will be later featured in a separate post that will be shared on our Facebook pages, so give your kitten the chance to become Internet-famous.

#1 My Sweet Boy Chewy. From A Couple Days Old To Almost 15 Years Old! We’ve Both Grown So Much

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Image source: imgur.com

#2 He Finally Grew Into That Bow Tie

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Image source: Taylor1021

#3 Neville Growing Up

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Image source: alrightmousey

#4 They Grow Up So Fast

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Image source: CheezWhizPrison

#5 Two Years Later, And You Still Can’t Leave Your Water Unattended Near Flux.

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#6 Big & Ginge – Sadly Big Is No Longer With Us

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#7 I Couldn’t Resist Adding Another One Of Pussy. Cuddles Sure Have Changed In 7 Years!

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#8 Leia, 1.5 Months / 4 Years, Little Ball Of Darkness

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#9 My Ragdoll Mcfly, He’s Now 5

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#10 Pilkė Then And Now

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#11 Hobbe At 3 Months / 18 Years Old. Born In 1999!

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#12 Gremlyin And Gremlyang In June 2016 And What They Look Like One Year Later! And They Are Brothers

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#13 Prozac Mothcatcher Speightsbox Mcspike, Now 13

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#14 In 2000 And In 2017

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#15 Curious Little Girl To Giant Sleepy Fluff Ball. And She’s Still Growing!

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#16 Mici

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#17 Walda – 2008 Vs 2017

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#18 The Importance Of Siesta

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#19 Pussy. From Tiny Fluff Ball To Handsome 7 Kilo Cat

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#20 Freya – Then And Now

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#21 Not Much Has Changed

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#22 Jake The Ragdoll 1 Year Later

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#23 This Is Ares. We Adopted Him When He Was 1,5 Years Old. Second Picture Is Of Him Almost A Year Later

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#24 Iskelil – 16 Weeks And 2 Years. Her Kidneyes Are Failing And She Is Only Here On Borrowed Time

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#25 Splort The First Day We Got Him And 5 Years Later ❤

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#26 Princess Peaches As A Baby

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#27 Luna – 11 Years Later

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#28 Miss Sassy As A Baby And Even More Now!

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#29 Mese

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#30 Still Lovely :)

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#31 Shiva – At 5 Years Old And Now 12 Years Old

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#32 Et When She Was 4weeks In 2011 & Now 5 Years Later

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#33 This Is What Happens To A Kitty When You Pour Love All Over It For 6 Months!

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#34 Muffin. 2 Months – 3 Years

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#35 Mykos And Mr. Monkey. Then And Now

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#36 About 6 Weeks Old In 1993 And At 18 Years Old In 2011. Unfortunately, About 2 Months Later, He Passed Away.

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#37 In Memory To My Willow – Till We Meet Again

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#38 Jesse 4 Years Later

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#39 Schatzi Cuteness Transformation

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#40 Our Bottle Baby, Always Very Independent!

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#41 Mouche

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#42 Dolores

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#43 When I Adopt Him At 3 Months And Now 1 Year Old. Mucipu Always Meow For Snacks Even The Bowl Aren’t Empty Yet

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#44 Mostarda – 2 Months To 1 Year

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#45 Always So Dignified! (2010 And 1lb Vs 2017 And 15lb)

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#46 Sirius Black, From 1 Month To 1 Year

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#47 Zeus Growing Since 7 Weeks

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#48 Jasmine When She First Arrived From The Shelter, And About 10 Years Later; Yes, She Is On A Diet

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#49 He Was Just A Normal Kitten, And Then He Exploded

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#50 Jelly Bean In August 2016 And In August 2017

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#51 Willie Nelson

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#52 My Shorty. I Adopted Him 2 Years Ago When He Was A Few Months. Still The Same Size Now

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#53 When He Is A Month (Fit In A Pouch) And Now 6 Months (Roll In Dustbin)

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#54 Pixie 4 Months Old & Then As An 1 Year Old

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#55 Seixal In 2000 & Now In 2017

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#56 Ivy And Lucy 3 1/2 Months Old And One Year Later

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#57 “Frank” (Blue Eyes) Sinatra – 2009 And 15.5 Pounds 2017

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#58 She Surprised Us With Her Dramatic Change!

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#59 Teddy And The Duck – 2 Years On

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#60 Callie Still Visits Me While I’m Tying…by Lying On The Keyboard

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#61 Peanut 3 Months Old Vs Now

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#62 Noel- Day 1- 3/4 Of A Year

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#63 Milton Grows, And Grows, And Grows

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#64 Chicha 2005 Vs 2015

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#65 Our Two Rescued Orphans (Not Siblings): Mitzieö And Meowzilla. Now Four Years Old

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#66 She Still Loves Cuddling

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#67 Sabio – 2005 – 2008

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#68 Annushka (Nushy) Then And Now

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#69 Skeeter At 6 Weeks, And 4 Years. He’s One Solid Boy.

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#70 His Name’s Johnny And He’s Still A Dingus

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#71 Onyx At 10 Weeks, A Skinny Little Kitten And Now At 7 Years A Lazy And Plump Princess

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#72 Iron Beside Minos Then, Iron Beside Minos Now

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#73 Found Him In A Parking Lot Eight Years Ago

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#74 Dorie, Then And Now

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#75 Maumau. 7 Weeks Then – 7 Years Now :)

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#76 First Day And Birthdays

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Image source: imgur.com

#77 We Recreated This Photo The Day Before We Had To Put Fudge To Sleep. She Was An Amazing Cat

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#78 My Boy At Two Monts And Then 1 Year, Maybe You Can’t Tell The Difference, Because He Has Been Always A Big Boy Since He Was Born

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#79 Couldn’t Decide…

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#80 December The Fat Cat

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#81 Bastet As A Kitten And Four Years Later, Still Such A Poser

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#82 Meet Maximilian I Of Mexico. 2012-2017. Mish Mish (Or Max) For Friends

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#83 Whizzie 2011 And 6 Years Later

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#84 Left 4 Weeks Old, Right 4 Months Old

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#85 Muffin. 2 Months Old And 5 Years Old

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#86 Momo – A Few Months And Four Years Old

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#87 Ollie ~ 5 Weeks And Now, 3 Years Later. What A Precious Blessing He Is!

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#88 A Few Days Shy Of A One Year Gap Between Photos. Miki Turned Out To Be So Handsome.

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#89 Left Is The Day I Adopted Finn – He Was 5 Months Old. Right Is A Couple Weeks Ago – Just Turned 2!

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#90 Evan, 3 Months/1 Year

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#91 Poppet And Sweetie At 2 Months Vs. 5 Years.

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#92 Declan John – 12 Weeks Versus 14 Years

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#93 Luna When She Was 3 Months Old To Now

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#94 Beedoe – 6 Weeks & 1 Year

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#95 Sabrina – 14 Weeks & 7 Months. Street Kitten Turned Family Cat

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#96 Chadi Grows And Still Charmingly Begging For Love (Gets Lots, Granted!)

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#97 Our Sweet Baby Jubei In 2006 And Now

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#98 My Handsome Boy Mufasa

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#99 Than And Now

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#100 My Little Guys – Scratch & Loki

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#101 Our Office Rescue Kitty Tiger! 1 Month And 8 Months

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#102 Shiloh Darling

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#103 Darwin, From 9 Weeks To 7 Years. Still My Little Prince.

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#104 Nia And His Famous Resting B*tch Face

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#105 Ginger Then And Now

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#106 Minnie In November 2010 And 6 Years Later

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#107 2013 & 2017

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#108 Behind Every Great Person, Is A Great Cat. Finn

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#109 Smoke, Two Weeks After She Was Rescued And Three Months Later. Now She’s 18 Months Old And Doesn’t Fit In It

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#110 Princess As A Kitten And All Grown Up

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#111 Kaia

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#112 Derpy Cat At 2 Months And 4 Years Old

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#113 My Tiger

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#114 I Don’t Have Bourbon’s Pics As A Kitten Cuz He’s Adopted In Sept 2016. But He’s Growing Healthier Since Then Till Now!

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#115 Lucy (B&W) And Linus (Orange). 4 Months Vs 6 Years

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#116 The Ghost Kitty Aka Fathead

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#117 Casper

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#118 Vera The Very Very Tiny Kitty, Having Just Opened Her Eyes, And Then 1,5 Years Later. Stol

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#119 Yantar. The Day I Pulled Him Out From A Car Engine And A Year After. (p.s. That Blood Is Mine. :p The Kitty Was So Scared When I Grabbed Him He Fighted Desperately. But I Had No Time To Wait – The Lady Wanted To Drive Off No Matter The Cat In He Engine Of Her Car).

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#120 Hannibal 2008 And 2017

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#121 Sam ~ 6 Weeks Old // 3 Years Old

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#122 Incensed Kitten Is Now An Incensed Cat. Not Much Has Changed.

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#123 Silvestro, 1st Day At Home And Some Months Later

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#124 Oscar, 4-months To 2-years

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#125 Pippin At 12 Weeks And 5 Years. Not Much Has Changed…

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#126 JJ As A Baby And Now

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#127 Three Years Ago Vs Today!

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#128 Timmy Six Toes At A Couple Weeks And Now 7 Years Old

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#129 Tia (couple Of Weeks And 6 Month Later)

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#130 Louie – 3 Years

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#131 Midnight Five Weeks Old In 2002 And Thirteen Years Old 2015 (Passed Away In July Same Year)

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#132 3 Months Old Vs 3 Weeks Old, Cute Overload

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#133 Luna, Then And Now

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#134 Koji At 8 Weeks To Now. Lots Of Color Changes!

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#135 Cotton At 3 Months, 1.5, And 9 Years

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#136 Hugo And Emmet, 3 Years Later

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#137 Theadore E. Beeberton. (l) Age 5 Months. (r): Age 7 Years. (he Passed Away In Sept ’16) #kingdomofthebee #kingb

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#138 My Little Princess Named Cotton, She’s Very Silly And Loves To Cuddle. She Was Two Weeks Old On The Right And Now She’s Eight Years Old, On The The Left. I Absolutely Love This Big Ball Of Energy.

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#139 George 3 And 10 Months Old

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#140 Spike 10 Weeks Vs. 10 Years

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#141 My Dobby At 8 Weeks Old To Nearly 6 Years Old.

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#142 Batsy 1 Month And 1 Year

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#143 My Dumpling At The Age Of 6 Month And 5 Years!

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#144 Rory When She Was 1 Month Old And When She Was 4 Months Old. Now She’s Almost Half A Year Old!! Sadly, She Had An Accident And Broke Her Tail And Has A Big Hunch But She Is Just As Beautiful And I Love Her To Bits!!

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#145 Castor And His Duck

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#146 Chibi With 3 Month And 1 Year

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#147 Found This Kitty Searched For Leftover At Some Wedding, Look At Her Right Meow!

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#148 Neglected Baby To 20 Pound Ball Of Fluff In Thee Years.

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#149 Dexter 10 Years Old, Heizen 2 Months Old. Dexter 12 Years Old, Heizen 2 Years Old. Sadly, Both Have Passed.

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#150 From A Kitten Born In A Shed To An Adult Living In Luxury (1 Month – 1 Year Old)

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#151 My Baby All Grow’d Up

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#152 Obi-wan – When He’s A Padawan And A Jedi Master.

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#153 When I First Found Her & Sick, Alone, Mother Died / She Is Now At Her New Home & Happy, Loved

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#154 Playful Babies To No-nonsense Grownups

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#155 My Thomas Grew Into A Fluffy Beast So Fast

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#156 Kira 3 Monts And 1 Year

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#157 Tiny Baby Kitten To Full Grown And Gorgeous Cat.

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#158 My Bisa😍💖

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#159 Kotovsky

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#160 Dapps – Attention Loving Cat!

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#161 Meet My Little Zazu 11 Weeks / 5 Weeks Old ;)

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#162 This Is Optimus Prime – The Leader Of Autobots (that Would Be Us, His Minions)

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#163 My Fluffy Fizzy Two Years Later

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#164 Katia As A Kitten, To Now, 7 Years Later

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#165 Spencer Was Abandoned As A Kitten. We Rescued And Now He’s My Little Tuxedo Man!

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#166 Bu, 7 Years Later!

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#167 Mowgli The Beast!

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#168 Our Whiskey (black/white Sh) & Tina (black/grey Lh). They Are 3 This Month 😍

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#169 Elliot, The Day He Was Adopted And One Year Later.

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#170 Before And After Of Carl Growing Up

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#171 Captain Dash Sparrow 2012 Vs 2017

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#172 Weasel At 6 Wks And 7 Yrs.

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#173 Purrcy: 3 1/2 Months Old And 10 Months Old

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#174 Red Beard Rescued With A Few Months (2012) And Now

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#175 My Little Lucifer At 12 Weeks. Only Got Him A Little While Ago. I’ll Keep You All Posted.

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#176 My Fluffball, Gus. The Day I Rescued Him And On The 10 Year Anniversary.

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#177 Gemini: Feral Fluff Ball In 2010, Now Seven Years Old And Very Affectionate

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#178 Leo: 6 Weeks Old – 1 Year Old

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#179 Ms. Cleo And Her Torti-tude Little Self And Slightly Bigger Self.

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#180 Lopes: 1 Month / 5 Years

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#181 Bob At 10 Weeks, Bob 9 Months Later

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#182 Arya 🖤

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#183 Elliot, The Day He Was Adopted And One Year Later

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#184 Carl Growing Up :)

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#185 My Baby Saroo

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#186 My Boy Named Dewey! 2 Weeks – 5 Yrs!!!

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#187 Drogon Growing Up

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#188 1 Year Later.. Still His Favorite Spot!

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#189 2 Sisters Pixel And Doerak… Few Weeks Old And 7 Years Old!

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#190 10 Weeks Old, 4.5 Months Old, 5.5 Months Old

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#191 Sherlock & Gustl

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#192 Mr. Brown At 6 Month

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#193 Captain Dash Sparrow 2012

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#194 Booters Babytime And Big Girl Time!

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#195 Buffy The Litterbox Slayer On Her First Night With Us….she’s About 8 Weeks Old Here.

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#196 Buffy The Litterbox Slayer At 18 Shortly Before She Passed Away.

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#197 Dexter @ 8 Weeks

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#198 Dexter @ 8 Years

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#199 The Boys

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#200 #204 – Me And Sasha, 1991 And 2011 Rip

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#201 Our Baby Turned Into A Real Cat

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#202 Mr. White Turned Into A Real Couch Potato

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#203 Lucy Lu & Abby Tabby Then (2012) And Now (2017)

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#204 Eric Before And Now

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#205 Our Adopted Stray Cat Leo In 2015 And Now

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#206 Our Little Poppy! He Is Now Three Years Old!

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#207 Octavia 4wks – 1yr

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#208 Zelda At 3weeks And 1.5 Years

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#209 My Baby Marshmallow A Year Later. Was A Malnourished Fluff Ball Who Grew Into A Princess!

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#210 Milo And Otis 2 Months To 5 Years. ❤️ My Boys

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#211 The Sweet Angel (we Thought Was A Boy) That We Found Abandoned In The Bushes.

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#212 The Red Devil She Turned Out To Be 😍

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#213 Idgie. 9 Weeks In 2010, 7 Years In 2017. Same Scratcher.

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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