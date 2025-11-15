Woman Recreates The Poses Zara Models Do To Show How Dumb And Ridiculous They Are

Zara is known for having its models pose in very peculiar positions. So recently, NYC-based curve model and TikToker Remi Bader recreated some of the pictures she found on the website, giving her unfiltered thoughts on how these designs really fit.
The best part is that even if the clothes turn out to be something else than she had hoped for, Remi’s still able to laugh it off and promote body positivity to her 2 million followers.
“Clothing should never make you feel discouraged or upset,” the model told E! News. “It’s no one’s fault, it’s just the way that the fashion industry is.”
NYC-based curve model and TikTok creator Remi Bader decided to put Zara to the test
And recreated some of the pictures she found on the brand’s website with the same clothes its models were promoting
Remi got into the game after she was let go from her job at Tidal in July. “There weren’t a lot of jobs in entertainment at the time so my dad gave me the idea of looking into modeling agencies to be a curve or plus-size model,” she recalled. “So, I sent in photos to a bunch of different agencies. I signed with one of them in August. Although I was super excited, it’s still been very slow. So I was still trying to find something to fill my time, and I started TikTok.”
At first, she was creating content thinking people wouldn’t really see it. She started doing videos like ‘this celebrity is a size 16’ where the woman would copy their outfit and do her own version of it.
Around that time, Remi got a package from either Pretty Little Thing or Nasty Gal and discovered that every single item inside was really tiny even though it was supposedly her size.
“I was taking pictures of myself and Snapchatting to my friends about how insane I looked, laughing about it. I ended up making a video on TikTok and it pretty much went viral and I was shocked,” she explained. “People were really just like, ‘Thank you for bringing this up. This happens to me too, but I never usually laugh at it.’ And then I started continuing it from there and branded it more like realistic hauls because I’ve never seen them.”
Remi’s followers loved the idea
So she made it into a series
Although initially, Remi never planned on anyone besides her close friends seeing these clips
Remi said she now feels responsible for her fans, as if she owes everyone something in a way. “I really feel like my job now is to be there for everyone. I think that’s why people love the videos, like me being as authentic as me. But, of course, there are going to be times when I don’t feel as good: I’m tired, I just need to give myself time to relax.”
“Everyone always asks me is ‘How are you so confident?’ and I really like to tell people I’m not as confident as you think. I lost a lot of my confidence in the past few years. I think it’s a really big process to gain that confidence back, but I’m in the process with everyone else.”
She has found a way to embrace her unexpected online success
And expanded her platform to discuss brand inclusivity, confidence, and mental health
Remi has been really open about her struggles with overeating and mental health.
“I could pay to see a million different therapists and dietitians and I think TikTok has helped me more than all that stuff,” she said. “Although, it’s important when you have a real issue to seek help, too. TikTok is this amazing community of people. My whole community is just people hyping each other up and making each other feel good about things, giving each other advice, commenting on each other’s comments, trying to help each other.”
As the videos continue racking up millions of views
As for brands that have pleasantly surprised the creator for producing clothing that actually fits, Remi said that Abercrombie deserves a mention. “A lot of people comment on my videos when I post being like, ‘I won’t even give them a chance because of how I felt when I was a child.’ And I get that, I felt that way. But any brands that are going to make the effort to be somewhat inclusive, I’m going to give them a chance,” she explained. “They actually sent me a lot of clothes and so many of them fit really, really well. They do have a pretty wide range of sizes now and I was pretty surprised and happy with that.”
For plus-size clothing in general, Remi likes American Eagle and Aerie the best. “[They] really got into the space of being inclusive pretty early on and I just love everything I get from them. Also, Good American. It’s definitely pricier, but I think if you find some good pieces it’s really worth it. And then, Reformation. They’re definitely pricier, as well, but I’m really into how they extended their size range.”
People think the parodies are spot-on
