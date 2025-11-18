40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

by

Work and relationships are probably inexhaustible topics that many people find relatable, especially if they’re about the anti-work movement. Not working – wouldn’t that be a dream? I guess many of us would love it if we never had to get up early to go to work again.

We love to trash and roast the companies we work for and make fun of our bosses and our equally disillusioned colleagues. So, if you’re looking for a funny meme page that does exactly that, No Hour Work Week is for you. “There’s no such thing as a dream job,” they proclaim in their bio. And here we have a selection of top-tier picks from their page for you to scroll, Pandas. So let us know which ones you like the most by upvoting them!

More info: Instagram

#1 Imagine A World Where We Worked To Build Beautiful Communities, Share With Our Neighbors, And Everyone Had What They Needed To Thrive

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: HypnagogicStryx

#2 Repost

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#3 🚩🚩🚩

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek, EmployeeTears

#4 If You Needed A Sign To Quit Your Job…

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#5 Stop Glamorizing The Grind

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#6 The 20th Century Labor Movement Gave Us 8 Hour Days, The 21st Century Labor Movement Will Bring Us 3 Day Weekends

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek, BrennanCaldwell

#7 I Had To Wake Up Every Day At 5:30 Am To Get To High School… It’s All Part Of Our Conditioning To Be Chronically Exhausted Dutiful Workers We All Deserve Better

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#8 Just Looking For The Least Annoying Way To Afford Food And Shelter

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek, InternetHippo

#9 Only Time I’ve Been Happy In My Entire Life

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#10 The Biggest Casualty Of Modern Work Is My Creative Practice

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#11 File This Under: Take All Of Your Vacation Time Commit Time Theft Do The Least Required Of You To Do Your Job

And to all my fellow perfectionists out there: be gentle with yourself! You are worth more than your productivity and output.

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek, SamuelKOfficial

#12 Hmmmm

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#13 ***relatable Content Alert*** This Is True For All Workplaces And Industries

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#14 At This Rate This Is Going We Should Be Demanding Even More Than $24

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#15 “We’re Alive Just As Nature Is Alive”

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#16 Memes For Anyone Who Has Had To Lie When Asked “Why Do You Want This Job?”

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#17 Every Damn Day

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#18 Be Like This Person

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek, pseudo310

#19 Deeply Relatable Content

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#20 These Frogs Get It

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#21 They Are Called Boundaries Hunty

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#22 Me And My Work Bff Choosing The Same Zoom Breakout Room

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#23 Millennial Work Culture In One Email

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#24 I Felt That

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#25 This Is The Important Distinction Most People Seem To Miss

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#26 If Your Pay Doesn’t Rise With Inflation It’s A Pay Cut

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#27 And Be Sure To Charge Your Consulting Rate

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#28 Tbh My Main Goal Is To Have As Much *autonomy* Over My Work As Possible. For Myself And For The People I Work With

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#29 In My Experience, Managers Seem Obsessed With Bandaid Solutions Instead Of Addressing The Root Cause Of Burnout, Equity Issues, And Low Retention. Make It Make Sense

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#30 “I Hope This Email Doesn’t Find You. I Hope You’ve Escaped, That You’re Free.”

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#31 If I’m Being Really Honest, I’d Say No One Should Work More Than 20 Hours A Week But Something Tells Me Folks Aren’t Ready To Hear That Message

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#32 Staff Retention 101

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#33 I Feel Personally Attacked

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#34 Wisdom

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#35 Relatable

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#36 I Put “Busy” On My Calendar Before And After Zoom Meetings For This Reason

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#37 And Don’t Even Think About Asking For A Raise

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#38 I Sure Don’t

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#39 …while The World Burns

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

#40 “So Why Do You Want To Work Here?”

40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Image source: nohourworkweek

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
If You Haven’t Smiled Today, Meet Darius, The Rat Who Was Taught To Paint
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Will Byers
New Stranger Things Theory Says That Will Byers Created the Upside Down
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2019
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Rescue Pet’s Name And Picture?
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five Defining Moments from The Good Place Season 2
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2018
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’ve Been Afraid Of Since You Were Little? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
79 Times The Internet Totally Roasted Wannabe Alpha Males
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.