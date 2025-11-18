40 Funny And Relatable Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism

Work and relationships are probably inexhaustible topics that many people find relatable, especially if they’re about the anti-work movement. Not working – wouldn’t that be a dream? I guess many of us would love it if we never had to get up early to go to work again.
We love to trash and roast the companies we work for and make fun of our bosses and our equally disillusioned colleagues. So, if you’re looking for a funny meme page that does exactly that, No Hour Work Week is for you. “There’s no such thing as a dream job,” they proclaim in their bio. And here we have a selection of top-tier picks from their page for you to scroll, Pandas. So let us know which ones you like the most by upvoting them!
More info: Instagram
#1 Imagine A World Where We Worked To Build Beautiful Communities, Share With Our Neighbors, And Everyone Had What They Needed To Thrive
Image source: HypnagogicStryx
#2 Repost
Image source: nohourworkweek
#3 🚩🚩🚩
Image source: nohourworkweek, EmployeeTears
#4 If You Needed A Sign To Quit Your Job…
Image source: nohourworkweek
#5 Stop Glamorizing The Grind
Image source: nohourworkweek
#6 The 20th Century Labor Movement Gave Us 8 Hour Days, The 21st Century Labor Movement Will Bring Us 3 Day Weekends
Image source: nohourworkweek, BrennanCaldwell
#7 I Had To Wake Up Every Day At 5:30 Am To Get To High School… It’s All Part Of Our Conditioning To Be Chronically Exhausted Dutiful Workers We All Deserve Better
Image source: nohourworkweek
#8 Just Looking For The Least Annoying Way To Afford Food And Shelter
Image source: nohourworkweek, InternetHippo
#9 Only Time I’ve Been Happy In My Entire Life
Image source: nohourworkweek
#10 The Biggest Casualty Of Modern Work Is My Creative Practice
Image source: nohourworkweek
#11 File This Under: Take All Of Your Vacation Time Commit Time Theft Do The Least Required Of You To Do Your Job
And to all my fellow perfectionists out there: be gentle with yourself! You are worth more than your productivity and output.
Image source: nohourworkweek, SamuelKOfficial
#12 Hmmmm
Image source: nohourworkweek
#13 ***relatable Content Alert*** This Is True For All Workplaces And Industries
Image source: nohourworkweek
#14 At This Rate This Is Going We Should Be Demanding Even More Than $24
Image source: nohourworkweek
#15 “We’re Alive Just As Nature Is Alive”
Image source: nohourworkweek
#16 Memes For Anyone Who Has Had To Lie When Asked “Why Do You Want This Job?”
Image source: nohourworkweek
#17 Every Damn Day
Image source: nohourworkweek
#18 Be Like This Person
Image source: nohourworkweek, pseudo310
#19 Deeply Relatable Content
Image source: nohourworkweek
#20 These Frogs Get It
Image source: nohourworkweek
#21 They Are Called Boundaries Hunty
Image source: nohourworkweek
#22 Me And My Work Bff Choosing The Same Zoom Breakout Room
Image source: nohourworkweek
#23 Millennial Work Culture In One Email
Image source: nohourworkweek
#24 I Felt That
Image source: nohourworkweek
#25 This Is The Important Distinction Most People Seem To Miss
Image source: nohourworkweek
#26 If Your Pay Doesn’t Rise With Inflation It’s A Pay Cut
Image source: nohourworkweek
#27 And Be Sure To Charge Your Consulting Rate
Image source: nohourworkweek
#28 Tbh My Main Goal Is To Have As Much *autonomy* Over My Work As Possible. For Myself And For The People I Work With
Image source: nohourworkweek
#29 In My Experience, Managers Seem Obsessed With Bandaid Solutions Instead Of Addressing The Root Cause Of Burnout, Equity Issues, And Low Retention. Make It Make Sense
Image source: nohourworkweek
#30 “I Hope This Email Doesn’t Find You. I Hope You’ve Escaped, That You’re Free.”
Image source: nohourworkweek
#31 If I’m Being Really Honest, I’d Say No One Should Work More Than 20 Hours A Week But Something Tells Me Folks Aren’t Ready To Hear That Message
Image source: nohourworkweek
#32 Staff Retention 101
Image source: nohourworkweek
#33 I Feel Personally Attacked
Image source: nohourworkweek
#34 Wisdom
Image source: nohourworkweek
#35 Relatable
Image source: nohourworkweek
#36 I Put “Busy” On My Calendar Before And After Zoom Meetings For This Reason
Image source: nohourworkweek
#37 And Don’t Even Think About Asking For A Raise
Image source: nohourworkweek
#38 I Sure Don’t
Image source: nohourworkweek
#39 …while The World Burns
Image source: nohourworkweek
#40 “So Why Do You Want To Work Here?”
Image source: nohourworkweek
Follow Us