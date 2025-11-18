Bruce Willis Spotted Out And About With Bodyguards Amid Severe Health Struggles

Bruce Willis was captured enjoying a drive under the blazing California sun amid his ongoing health battles.
The legendary star, now 69, was seen riding in the passenger seat of a car, sporting a black cap and a stylish collared shirt with gray stripes.
Despite the scorching 107-degree heat, he seemed calm and occasionally glanced into the side mirror. His bodyguards kept him company for the daytime outing on Sunday, September 8.
Bruce Willis was seen taking a ride in California, enjoying the day with his bodyguards by his side
Image credits: BACKGRID via Vida Press
The Die Hard icon is a devoted father to his five daughters. He shares Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, 46. He also has three adult daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with his ex-wife and actress Demi Moore, 61,
His family members have often shared updates about the actor’s health over the last couple of years.
Rumer, his oldest daughter, answered a question from the internet in an August 22 Instagram Story about how her famous father was doing.
The 69-year-old actor shares three daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with his ex-wife and actress Demi Moore
Image credits: Demi Moore / Instagram
Image credits: Demi Moore / Instagram
“He is great. I love him so much. Thank you,” she said.
It has been over two years since the veteran actor’s diagnosis was made public.
In March 2022, his family announced on social media that he was battling aphasia, a condition that affects one’s ability to communicate.
The action hero also welcomed two more daughters, Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with his second wife, Emma Heming Willis
Image credits: Demi Moore / Instagram
Bruce “has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the family said at the time. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”
The family revealed in February 2023 that the Sixth Sense actor has frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which can include speaking and writing challenges associated with the effects of aphasia.
The family announced in 2022 that the onscreen veteran was diagnosed with aphasia; they then revealed the next year that he has frontotemporal dementia
Image credits: Demi Moore / Instagram
“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces,” they said. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”
Despite all the challenges that come with her father’s diagnosis, Rumer told Today in May this year that she still loves seeing him in his “grandparent era” with her daughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.
His oldest daughter Rumer said she loves seeing her famous father in his “grandparent era” even in the midst of his ongoing health battles
Image credits: Demi Moore / Instagram
“Lou is just starting to walk a little bit, and she was walking over to him, and it was so sweet,” Rumer told host Hoda Kotb. “He’s a girl dad, through and through. I saw him with my sisters, my little sisters. So you’re seeing that all come back again.”
