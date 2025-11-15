Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

I don’t have kids. And while I can understand what parents go through when raising their children (I think), I can’t really relate to them. Unless I’m reading Chris Grady’s comics.
For years, Grady has been drawing his experiences as a dad-of-two and sharing them through a project called Lunarbaboon. He started this endeavor to combat anxiety and depression, focusing on life-affirming aspects of everyday life. So it doesn’t matter if a particular strip revolves around a not-so-pesky spider or teaching your son to respect women, Grady tries his best to infuse it with love and empathy. And it works.
Of course, a lot of inspiration comes from his family members too. For example, he said he’s very lucky to be married to a smart, strong, and opinionated person who is constantly fighting against injustice, so a lot of what they talk about on a daily basis makes it into the comics as well.
But don’t get the wrong idea, Grady keeps Lunarbaboon far, far away from toxic positivity, preserving genuine human emotions. I believe this sincerity is precisely what allows even childless folks like me to connect to the series.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | Patreon
#1
Image source: lunarbaboon
#2
Image source: lunarbaboon
#3
Image source: lunarbaboon
#4
Image source: lunarbaboon
#5
Image source: lunarbaboon
#6
Image source: lunarbaboon
#7
Image source: lunarbaboon
#8
Image source: lunarbaboon
#9
Image source: lunarbaboon
#10
Image source: lunarbaboon
#11
Image source: lunarbaboon
#12
Image source: lunarbaboon
#13
Image source: lunarbaboon
#14
Image source: lunarbaboon
#15
Image source: lunarbaboon
#16
Image source: lunarbaboon
#17
Image source: lunarbaboon
#18
Image source: lunarbaboon
#19
Image source: lunarbaboon
#20
Image source: lunarbaboon
#21
Image source: lunarbaboon
#22
Image source: lunarbaboon
#23
Image source: lunarbaboon
#24
Image source: lunarbaboon
#25
Image source: lunarbaboon
#26
Image source: lunarbaboon
#27
Image source: lunarbaboon
#28
Image source: lunarbaboon
#29
Image source: lunarbaboon
#30
Image source: lunarbaboon
Follow Us