Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

by

I don’t have kids. And while I can understand what parents go through when raising their children (I think), I can’t really relate to them. Unless I’m reading Chris Grady’s comics.

For years, Grady has been drawing his experiences as a dad-of-two and sharing them through a project called Lunarbaboon. He started this endeavor to combat anxiety and depression, focusing on life-affirming aspects of everyday life. So it doesn’t matter if a particular strip revolves around a not-so-pesky spider or teaching your son to respect women, Grady tries his best to infuse it with love and empathy. And it works.

Of course, a lot of inspiration comes from his family members too. For example, he said he’s very lucky to be married to a smart, strong, and opinionated person who is constantly fighting against injustice, so a lot of what they talk about on a daily basis makes it into the comics as well.

But don’t get the wrong idea, Grady keeps Lunarbaboon far, far away from toxic positivity, preserving genuine human emotions. I believe this sincerity is precisely what allows even childless folks like me to connect to the series.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | Patreon

#1

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#2

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#3

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#4

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#5

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#6

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#7

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#8

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#9

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#10

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#11

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#12

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#13

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#14

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#15

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#16

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#17

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#18

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#19

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#20

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#21

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#22

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#23

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#24

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#25

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#26

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#27

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#28

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#29

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

#30

Dad Creates Honest Comics About The World And Kindness (30 Pics)

Image source: lunarbaboon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Pinky and The Brain to Return in Animaniacs Revival on Hulu
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2020
How the Show S.W.A.T. Has Evolved Since Season 1
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2019
WWE Star John Cena Set to Host Kids Choice Awards on Nickelodeon
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2017
Face/Off is Getting a Reboot
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2019
I Draw Animals As Beautiful Glass Terrariums
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Rescue Dogs Adopt Potato
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.