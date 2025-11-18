30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

The Pokémon universe is superimposed on our world, with the franchise’s ubiquity on TV, invasion of our mobile screens, popularity on the widescreen, and effect on our routes when we go on Pokémon hunts. A generation of mobile gamers has grown with Pokémon, and we’ve witnessed the franchise’s evolution through the decades.
There’s no denying that Pokémon has changed a lot since its original Pokémon renders, but its steady upward trajectory makes it evident that it can match evolving technologies and adjust to the changing preferences of its loyal fan base.
We draw on the popularity of Pokémon with a collection of 30 best Pokémon memes that contain funny references to the game, the unique evolution of Pokémon creatures, and fan-favorite scenes.
So, whether you followed the anime series, played the original Nintendo versions, or downloaded the Pokémon Go spin-off to join the bandwagon of gamers, you’ll be able to relate to and appreciate the world of Pokémon and its fabulous characters.
#1 Exam Preparation
Image source: Parthj99
#2 Anime vs Game
Image source: lolerin
#3 Snorlax and Sleepy Cat
Image source: @TsarSylveon
#4 “When You’re Chosen for the Battle”
#5 Rude Awakening
Image source: redwiseman
#6 “When You Know All the Pokémons”
Image source: MrFujimoto
#7 “When Pokémon Events Are ‘Too Complex,’ but You Survived the Puzzle Days of Ruby and Sapphire”
Image source: Greg2630
#8 “When Ash’s Pokémon Are Done Playing Around”
Image source: yourbelovedfriend
#9 That Relatable Monster
Image source: @pokethrowbacks
#10 Professor Oak’s Big Reveal
Image source: @pawkemonmemesforlife
#11 Pokémon Makes Us Happy
Image source: @pokestonks_
#12 Ash Goes to Work
Image source: Nerdy Memes 4 U
#13 Pokémon Speak
Image source: @pokechu777
#14 “Bawling or Balling?”
Image source: @yeelon_official
#15 Pokédex Facts
#16 Kermit and Pokémon Have More in Common Than You Think
Image source: @AsterShock
#17 The Pokémon Journey Never Ends
#18 “Things You Can Find Naturally in the Wild”
#19 “When Basic Pokémon Meet Their Future Forms”
#20 Hunting for Groceries and Pokémon
#21 The Grown-Up Kid
#22 Manga vs Anime vs Netflix
Image source: @pokemonmeme_com
#23 “When You Capture the Creator of the Universe and Name It ‘Stinky Butt’”
#24 The True Pokémon Challenge
Image source: IncognitoLens_
#25 “Make it Cool”
Image source: @pokestudio
#26 Pokémon In Real Life
#27 “Protecting the World from Devastation”
Image source: Rockuaz
#28 “I Choose ‘Em All!”
Image source: IsCharmy004
#29 Some Adults Still Play Pokémon
#30 Pokémon Meme
Image source: mournfulmonk
