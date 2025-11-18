30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

The Pokémon universe is superimposed on our world, with the franchise’s ubiquity on TV, invasion of our mobile screens, popularity on the widescreen, and effect on our routes when we go on Pokémon hunts. A generation of mobile gamers has grown with Pokémon, and we’ve witnessed the franchise’s evolution through the decades.
 
There’s no denying that Pokémon has changed a lot since its original Pokémon renders, but its steady upward trajectory makes it evident that it can match evolving technologies and adjust to the changing preferences of its loyal fan base. 
We draw on the popularity of Pokémon with a collection of 30 best Pokémon memes that contain funny references to the game, the unique evolution of Pokémon creatures, and fan-favorite scenes.

So, whether you followed the anime series, played the original Nintendo versions, or downloaded the Pokémon Go spin-off to join the bandwagon of gamers, you’ll be able to relate to and appreciate the world of Pokémon and its fabulous characters. 

#1 Exam Preparation

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: Parthj99

#2 Anime vs Game

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: lolerin

#3 Snorlax and Sleepy Cat

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: @TsarSylveon

#4 “When You’re Chosen for the Battle”

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

#5 Rude Awakening

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: redwiseman

#6 “When You Know All the Pokémons”

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: MrFujimoto

#7 “When Pokémon Events Are ‘Too Complex,’ but You Survived the Puzzle Days of Ruby and Sapphire”

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: Greg2630

#8 “When Ash’s Pokémon Are Done Playing Around”

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: yourbelovedfriend

#9 That Relatable Monster

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: @pokethrowbacks

#10 Professor Oak’s Big Reveal

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: @pawkemonmemesforlife

#11 Pokémon Makes Us Happy

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: @pokestonks_

#12 Ash Goes to Work

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: Nerdy Memes 4 U

#13 Pokémon Speak

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: @pokechu777

#14 “Bawling or Balling?”

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: @yeelon_official

#15 Pokédex Facts

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

#16 Kermit and Pokémon Have More in Common Than You Think

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: @AsterShock

#17 The Pokémon Journey Never Ends

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

#18 “Things You Can Find Naturally in the Wild”

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

#19 “When Basic Pokémon Meet Their Future Forms”

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

#20 Hunting for Groceries and Pokémon

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

#21 The Grown-Up Kid

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

#22 Manga vs Anime vs Netflix

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: @pokemonmeme_com

#23 “When You Capture the Creator of the Universe and Name It ‘Stinky Butt’”

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

#24 The True Pokémon Challenge

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: IncognitoLens_

#25 “Make it Cool”

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: @pokestudio

#26 Pokémon In Real Life

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

#27 “Protecting the World from Devastation”

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: Rockuaz

#28 “I Choose ‘Em All!”

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: IsCharmy004

#29 Some Adults Still Play Pokémon

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

#30 Pokémon Meme

30 Pokémon Memes That Will Make You Laugh Harder Than Pikachu’s Thunderbolt

Image source: mournfulmonk

