Godzilla, a kaiju villain, stands out as one of the most popular titans of the cinematic world. So popular that its latest movie, Toho’s Godzilla Minus One directed by Takashi Yamazaki broke the record for being the highest-grossing live-action Japanese movie in the U.S. — among several others. The film was released on December 1, 2023, and almost instantly after its release, it was met with unprecedented love from all around the world. It tells the story of a post-war Japan that’s trying to rebuild itself while grappling with numerous challenges.
So on top of that, they have to deal with the emergence of Godzilla, a giant lizard-like monster with an atomic breath that’s causing widespread chaos. While that sounds intense, here are some other monster movies that are just as intense as Godzilla Minus One. Some of these creatures while might not be as notorious for wreaking havoc as Godzilla, capture the same thrill surrounding large CGI monsters.
1. The Meg (2018)
The Meg follows a team of scientists working in an underwater research facility in the Mariana Trench. Their base gets attacked by a Megladon, a massive pre-historic shark that was previously thought to be extinct. In an attempt to rescue the scientists, Jonas Taylor, a deep-sea diver, is hired. For a movie that sounds as ridiculous as it is, The Meg did pretty well with the general public. The creature feature sci-fi thriller stars Jason Statham in the titular role. The film was released back on August 10, 2018, in the US.
2. The Host (2006)
The Host follows Park Gang-du, a slow-witted vendor who works in his father’s humble snack bar near the Han River. Their lives get turned upside down when his teenage daughter Park Hyun-seo gets abducted by a strange amphibious creature emerging out of the Han River. The film’s plot follows them trying to go above and beyond to rescue the girl from the monster.
It’s a South Korean creature feature that was released in 2006 and is based on the Han River formaldehyde contamination of 2000. The movie is written and directed by the Academy Award winner Bong Joon-ho and features a talented cast ensemble including but not limited to Song Kang-ho, Byun Hee-bong, Park Hae-il, and Park Doona.
3. Rampage (2018)
The plot of Rampage centers around primatologist Davis Okoye, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has a strong bond with George, a remarkably intelligent albino silverback gorilla. The story takes a turn when a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong, causing George, along with a wolf and a crocodile, to grow to monstrous sizes and become aggressive. Davis teams up with a discredited genetic engineer (played by Naomie Harris) to secure an antidote, battling their way through a constantly changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.
4. Cloverfield (2008)
Cloverfield follows a seemingly normal evening for Rob and his Brother Jason, as they join a party thrown by Jason’s girlfriend Lily in celebration of Rob’s new position at a high-profile job in Japan. Their party is cut short when an earthquake hits their area, followed by a citywide power outage, and a massive explosion. In an attempt to flee, Rob and his friends leave the building only to come across a humongous creature wreaking chaos all around the city.
Cloverfield stands out from all the other films in this list because it is a creature feature that is presented in the form of found footage. It was released in 2008 and is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Lucas, Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel, and, T.J. Miller.
5. Troll (2022)
Troll is a Norwegian film that follows a Paleontologist, Professor Nora Tidemann who believes that the recent ‘explosion’ caused in the mountains of Dovre, where a railway project is underway, was not a result of natural causes. She, and her very uncoordinated team, are hired to investigate the disaster, only for them to discover that the railway project has accidentally woken up an ancient troll who is not happy about it. Troll was released by Netflix on December 1, 2022, and was directed by the Tomb Raider director, Roar Uthaug. It stars Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Gard B. Eidsvold, and Anneke von der Lippe in the main roles.
