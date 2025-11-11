Artist Turns Her Lips Into Works Of Art

We all know that makeup can do wonders. But there are not so many people who can make true masterpieces with it. Jazmina Daniel is a makeup artist loved by Instagram’s beauty community due to her amazing lip art.

Sydney-based lip artist not only shows pics of various lip makeup trends, but also creates beautiful cartoon and movie scenes and colourful designs on her lips. These drawings are so detailed and precise that it’s hard to believe they can be done on someone’s lips.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: Jazmina Daniel

#2

Image source: Jazmina Daniel

#3

Image source: Jazmina Daniel

#4

Image source: Jazmina Daniel

#5

Image source: Jazmina Daniel

#6

Image source: Jazmina Daniel

#7

Image source: Jazmina Daniel

#8

Image source: Jazmina Daniel

#9

Image source: Jazmina Daniel

#10

Image source: Jazmina Daniel

#11

Image source: Jazmina Daniel

#12

Image source: Jazmina Daniel

#13

Image source: Jazmina Daniel

#14

Image source: Jazmina Daniel

#15

Image source: Jazmina Daniel

