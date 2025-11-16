150 Toxic Relationship Quotes To Stop Hurting Yourself And Let Go

Nuclear waste, radioactive gas, and smoking aren’t the only things toxic. When toxic relationships take a toll on someone, they may have a nonetheless detrimental effect. We often don’t notice or perhaps refuse to see harmful behavior towards us, even if our soul is screaming for help. When our hearts are aching and asking us to stop licking the poison so imperceptibly disguised as honey. To quote the lyrics from Barbra Streisand’s and Donna Summer’s hit, “Enough is enough.”🎵
It’s hard to think clearly when being burdened with emotions. However, so many things become more apparent after hearing the unbiased perception. However, if you’re not in the mood to talk to your friends or seeing a therapist might be a bit on the dear side, the Internet is here to help. The web is full of toxic relationship quotes that may encourage you to finally cut ties.
Sometimes it’s much easier to read through some relationship quotes and quotes about healing to help put your thoughts and emotions into words and make sense of it. Below, we’ve compiled a plentiful selection of quotes about toxic relationships that will hopefully help to put your mind and heart at ease.
However, no amount of bad relationship quotes or healing quotes will pressure you to make that final step if you don’t change your mindset. Find the courage, walk away; you’re worth so, so much more. Hey, chin up, don’t let anyone dull your ✨sparkle✨!
#1
“Love should not make you feel like walking on eggshells.”― Emma Xu
#2
“Just because someone desires you, does not mean that he values you.”—Julianne Cantarella
#3
“You don’t let go of a bad relationship because you stop caring about them. You let go because you start caring about yourself.”– Charles Orlando
#4
“Love cannot live where there is no trust.” — Edith Hamilton
#5
“Toxic people defy logic. Some are blissfully unaware of the negative impact that they have on those around them, and others seem to derive satisfaction from creating chaos and pushing other people’s buttons.”– Travis Bradberry
#6
#7
“A bad relationship can do that, can make you doubt everything good you ever felt about yourself.”― Dionne Warwick
#8
“It is better for someone to break your heart once by leaving your life, than for them to stay in your life and break your heart continually.”–Terry Mark
#9
“Sometimes you need to give up on people, not because you don’t care but because they don’t.”
#10
“We should fight for our relationships, but if fighting means ripping yourself to shreds and piggybacking all his demons, you need to leave.” ― Tara Love
#11
“It’s one thing if a person owns up to their behavior and makes an effort to change. But if a person disregards your feelings, ignores your boundaries, and continues to treat you in a harmful way, they need to go.” — Daniell Koepke
#12
“How you choose to feel today should not be dependent on others.”― Anthon St. Maarten
#13
“We’ve all loved someone way too freaking much.” — Karen Salmonsohn
#14
“You are not a rehab. It’s not your job to fix everyone.”
#15
“Sometimes your heart needs more time to accept what your mind already knows.”
#16
“Thinking of you is a poison I drink often.”― Atticus
#17
“Stop setting yourself on fire to keep someone else warm.”
#18
#19
#20
“No partner in a love relationship… should feel that he has to give up an essential part of himself to make it viable.” ― May Sarton
#21
“Don’t settle for a relationship that won’t let you be yourself.” ― Oprah Winfrey
#22
“I burned my bridges so the devil couldn’t follow me.”― L.M. Browning
#23
“Letting go of toxic people in your life is a big step in loving yourself.”—Hussein Nishah
#24
“There must come a time when your love for yourself becomes more important than your need to hold onto the pain of your past.”― Karen Salmansohn
#25
“When you get out of it, you realize how toxic it actually was.”– Steve Maraboli
#26
“A toxic lover is someone damaged beyond repair.”
#27
“The only way to win with a toxic partner is not to play.”
#28
“Break free of toxic people and relationships, they erode your quality of life.”
#29
“Who has time for toxic relationships? If someone isn’t honoring your feelings, it’s not a real relationship. If you feel drained after spending time with someone, that’s a red flag!”– Doreen Virtue
#30
“You are allowed to terminate toxic relationships. You are allowed to walk away from people who hurt you. You don’t owe anyone an explanation for taking care of yourself.”
#31
“I seem to be torn between ‘I wish we’d met earlier’ and ‘I wish we’d never met’.”― Ahmed Mostafa
#32
“Sometimes there are things in life that aren’t meant to stay. Sometimes change may not be what we want. Sometimes change is what we need.” — Don Bolena Jr.
#33
“If you keep pretending you’re not hurt, how can you heal? True love doesn’t expect you to deny you’re in pain.”― Zara Hairston
#34
“When you are finally able to see and understand the toxicity you have been surrounding yourself with, they will do everything in their power to make you out to be the evil one.”― Christine E. Szymanski
#35
“Toxic relationships are dangerous to your health; they will literally kill you. Stress shortens your lifespan. Even a broken heart can kill you. There is an undeniable mind-body connection. Your arguments and hateful talk can land you in the emergency room or in the morgue. You were not meant to live in a fever of anxiety; screaming yourself hoarse in a frenzy of dreadful, panicked fight-or-flight that leaves you exhausted and numb with grief. You were not meant to live like animals tearing one another to shreds. Don’t turn your hair gray. Don’t carve a roadmap of pain into the sweet wrinkles on your face. Don’t lay in the quiet with your heart pounding like a trapped, frightened creature. For your own precious and beautiful life, and for those around you — seek help or get out before it is too late. This is your wake-up call!”― Bryant McGill
#36
“A good relationship is when someone accepts your past, supports your present and encourages your future.”― Karen Salmansohn
#37
“Losing will not always amount to a loss, sometimes you have to lose those toxic relationships and bad habits to create a space for better things.”― Gift Gugu Mona
#38
“When being in a toxic relationship in life at times you may have to step outside yourself, to see yourself, so you can find yourself and love yourself again.”―Angel Moreira
#39
“The hottest love has the coldest end.”— Socrates
#40
“Ego is probably one of the biggest poisons we can have – it’s toxic to any environment.” — Jonny Kim
#41
“Toxic relationships are like a good pasta that has been overcooked.”― Asa Don Brown
#42
“Toxic people attach themselves like cinder blocks tied to your ankles, and then invite you for a swim in their poisoned waters.” ― John Mark Green
#43
“We all have that toxic people around us that make our lives miserable… The day we take them out from our lives, we will all become better people; including them…”― Rodolfo Peon
#44
“We teach people how to treat us.” — Dr. Phil
#45
#46
“If you walked away from a toxic, negative, abusive, one-sided, dead-end, low vibrational, relationship or friendship – you won.” — Lalah Delia
#47
“Such a disappointment when you defend someone for so long thinking they are different and they turn out to be just like what everyone said.”
#48
#49
“He put me through hell, and I called it love.”
#50
“You’ll never be good enough for the wrong person.” ― Steph Social
#51
“When he’s the last thing you need, he’ll drain you. He’ll exhaust you. He’ll destroy you. And you won’t see it that way. In fact, you won’t notice it at all. But everyone else will.” ― Kirsten Corley
#52
“Don’t allow someone not worth it to have the power to occupy your thoughts.”― Donna Lynn Hope
#53
“It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages.”― Friedrich Nietzsche
#54
“It was strange, really. A couple of months ago, I had thought I couldn’t live without him. Apparently I could.”― Gabrielle Zevin
#55
“When you notice someone does something toxic the first time, don’t wait for the second time before you address it or cut them off.” ― Shahida Arabi
#56
“Make sure you’re not saying ‘It’s complicated’ when it’s actually TOXIC. The more words it takes you to explain your relationship, the less healthy it probably is.” ― Steve Maraboli
#57
“You can love them, forgive them, want good things for them…but still move on without them.”– Mandy Hale
#58
“Do not hold your breath for anyone, do not wish your lungs to be still, it may delay the cracks from spreading, but eventually they will. Sometimes to keep yourself together, you must allow yourself to leave, even if breaking your own heart is what it takes to let you breathe.”– Erin Hanson
#59
“My encouragement: delete the energy vampires from your life, clean out all complexity, build a team around you that frees you to fly, remove anything toxic, and cherish simplicity. Because that’s where genius lives.”– Robin S. Sharma
#60
“Don’t let your loyalty become slavery.”
#61
“The moment that you start to wonder if you deserve better, you do.”
#62
“The person who doesn’t value you is blocking you from the one who will.”―Robert Tew
#63
“They’ll stab you in the lungs and then ask why you’re having trouble breathing.”
#64
#65
#66
“Staying in an unhealthy relationship that robs you of peace of mind, is not being loyal. It is choosing to hurt yourself mentally, emotionally, and sometimes, physically.”– Kemi Sogunle
#67
“Words can lie. Actions don’t.”
#68
“You’ll never see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air.”
#69
“I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become.”― C.G. Jung
#70
“Don’t stay in an unhealthy relationship because you think it’ll get better eventually. Know your worth and move on.”
#71
“In order to reach your highest potential, it is imperative that you remove all negative people from your life.”― Germany Kent
#72
“He would hurt me and make the hurt my fault. So no matter who got hurt, I was to be blamed, always.”― Namrata Gupta
#73
“Clutter is not just physical stuff. It’s old ideas, toxic relationships and bad habits. Clutter is anything that does not support your better self.”– Eleanor Brown
#74
“It is only when we no longer compulsively need someone that we can have a real relationship with them.” — Anthony Storr
#75
“Forgiveness does not create a relationship. Unless people speak the truth about what they have done and change their mind and behavior, a relationship of trust is not possible. When you forgive someone you certainly release them from judgment, but without true change, no real relationship can be established.”– William P. Young
#76
“Couples often live out years of falsehood trying to protect and save a relationship, all the while destroying any chance of real relationship.”– Henry Cloud
#77
“If they are not making you glow, glow alone.”
#78
“You take your power back by letting people go.”― Emma Xu
#79
“You make me feel like a firefly. Trapped in a bell jar; starved for love.”― Ayushee Ghoshal
#80
“Just say no to complicated, dead end, unhealthy, and toxic relationships.”―Stephanie Lahart
#81
“It’s better to be single with high standards than in a relationship settling for less.”
#82
“A toxic relationship keeps dragging you down. It never helps you in becoming better.”
#83
“At some point you have to realize that some people can stay in your heart but not in your life.” ― Tara Westover, Educated
#84
“Remove yourself from people who treat you like your time doesn’t matter, like your feelings are worthless, or like your soul is replaceable.”
#85
“May you reach that level within, where you no longer allow your past or people with toxic intentions to negatively affect or condition you.”― Lalah Delia
#86
#87
“You can’t change someone who doesn’t see an issue in his actions.”
#88
“But he doesn’t love me anymore, and it’s not the end of the world.” — Jennifer Weiner
#89
“There are only two kinds of people who can drain your energy: those you love, and those you fear. In both instances, it is you who let them in. They did not force their way into your aura, or pry their way into your reality experience.”―Anthon St. Maarten
#90
“When it comes to abuse, you believe there’s no way out. There is always help. There is always a way out.” ― Rev. Donna Mulvey
#91
“You don’t ever have to feel guilty about removing toxic people from your life.”
#92
“The most painful thing is losing yourself in the process of loving someone too much, and forgetting that you are special too.” ― Ernest Hemingway
#93
“One’s dignity may be assaulted, vandalized and cruelly mocked, but it can never be taken away unless it is surrendered.” ― Michael J. Fox
#94
“Don’t judge yourself by what others did to you.”― C. Kennedy
#95
“Life becomes easier when you learn to accept an apology you never got.” ― Robert Brault
#96
“Removing toxic people from your life can repay you in scores of holistic wealth.”― Keisha Blair
#97
“Keeping bad company is like being in a germ-infested area. You never know what you’ll catch.” ― Frank Sonnenberg
#98
“Even if toxic people are right about what is “good,” they are wrong if the approach is not healthy.” — John Lewis Lund
#99
“Know your worth and please don’t invest in toxic people or relationships, because any bond that requires servicing is not worth your time.” — Masaba Gupta
#100
“Don’t let Negative and Toxic people rent space in your head. Raise the rent and kick them out.”– Zig Ziglar
#101
“A real relationship is two-way.”– Sophie Kinsella
#102
“It is better to break your own heart once than having someone breaking it every day.”
#103
“A relationship controlled by ambiguity, jealousy, and control is not a relationship at all.”
#104
“You create more space in your life when you turn your excess baggage to garbage.”― Chinonye J. Chidolue
#105
“I know that it really hurts to move on but it hurts more to stay somewhere you aren’t appreciated, respected and loved.”
#106
#107
#108
“I mean, if the relationship can’t survive the long term, why on earth would it be worth my time and energy for the short term.”― Nicholas Sparks
#109
“Be brave enough to say “This is not what I want.”
#110
“Never let someone who contributes to so little control so much.”
#111
“Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick and get yourself together.”
#112
#113
#114
“We can deeply love our poison. We can love the taste of it, the scent of it, the comforting weight of it in our belly and find ourselves woken in the night with stabbing cramps, arms around porcelain toilet bowls, hurling every last bit until collapsing on bathroom tile, limp from dehydration. Sometimes parting with love is essential for survival. I’ve found the most tragic aspect of losing loved ones wasn’t the big boom of the fallout, but realizing later how much healthier I was without them.”― Maggie Young
#115
“Fire False Friends as early as possible. Do it before they dig out the dream seeds you’ve planted! The earlier, the better; the quicker, the safer!”―Israelmore Ayivor
#116
“The wise do not consider the chains and shackles of jail to be the toughest restraints. The chains of attachment are the strongest of the ties that bind.”―Thich Nhat Hanh
#117
“A broken heart bleeds tears.”— Steve Maraboli
#118
“Relationships based on obligation lack dignity.”— Wayne Dyer
#119
“Sometimes, we just fall in love with the wrong people.”
#120
“The one who loves the least, controls the relationship.” — Robert Anthony
#121
“Just because someone is your family doesn’t mean you have to keep them around if they are toxic or abusive. Don’t let people guilt you.”― Winnie Nantongo
#122
“Consistency is genuinely improving yourself to become a good match for those with whom you are in relationships while distancing yourself from people when their actions become too toxic.”― Dexter A. Daniels
#123
“Many people get into a relationship as a way to compensate for something they lack or hate within themselves. This is a one-way ticket to a toxic relationship because it makes your love conditional – you will love your partner as long as they help you feel better about yourself.”– Mark Manson
#124
“Release the toxic and infectious spreaders of misery, souls destroying souls and poisonous liars. Awaken from the hallucinations and take back your heart. Reclaim your self-esteem and leave the toxic be.”– Giorge Leedy
#125
“Until a man gets himself heal, he will be toxic to every woman who tries to.”
#126
“Relationships never die a natural death. They are always murdered by attitude, behavior, ego, or ignorance.”
#127
“Do not hold your breath for anyone. Do not wish your lungs to be still. It may delay the cracks from spreading. But eventually they will. Sometimes to keep yourself together, You must allow yourself to leave. Even if breaking your own heart, Is what it takes to let you breathe.”― Erin Hanson
#128
“Life is too short to hang around people who are causing you to compromise. Pulling you down. Your time is too valuable to waste with people who don’t have a dream. People that aren’t going anywhere. You don’t need to make some big announcements, but little by little, you should spend less time with them. ― Joel Osteen
#129
“Letting go of a toxic boyfriend is an act of self-care.”
#130
“I gave you my heart, I just didn’t expect to get it back in pieces.”
#131
“Why do you think of him when you know he’s not thinking of you?”
#132
#133
“Forgiveness is a personal process that doesn’t depend on us having direct contact with the people who have hurt us.”― Sharon Salzberg
#134
#135
“Life is too short to hang around people who are causing you to compromise. Pulling you down. Your time is too valuable to waste it with people who don’t have a dream. People that aren’t going anywhere. You don’t need to make some big announcement, but little by little, you should spend less time with them.”―Joel Osteen
#136
“Dear Self: Stop re-opening your doors for toxic people, then calling it ‘seeking closure.’ Certain things don’t work out in life… And that’s ok.”— Reyna Biddy
#137
“Oh what an ill fate it was that has made me love that man.”― Iris Murdoch
#138
“I know people can be awful dooms for each other.”― Iris Murdoch
#139
“It’s better to be healthy alone than sick with someone else.” ― Dr. Phil
#140
“It’s amazing how someone can break your heart and you can still love them with all the little pieces.”― Ella Harper
#141
“Some people live in cages with bars built from their own fears and doubts. Some people live in cages with bars built from other people’s fears and doubts; their parents, their friends, their brothers and sisters, their families. Some people live in cages with bars built from the choices others made for them, the circumstances other people imposed upon them. And some people break free.”― C. JoyBell C.
#142
“If there is a particular person in your life that is repeatedly choosing not to honor you and is causing you more sadness or pain than they are joy – it might be time to release that friendship back to God and trust that it is not where you belong.”– Mandy Hale
#143
“Real relationships – the kind that were supposed to last but never did – were more trouble than they were worth.” — Lauren Conrad
#144
“A good friend will help you to discover the potentials you haven’t uncovered. A bad friend will help you to cover up the potentials you have already recovered. Make your choice!”– Israelmore Ayivor
#145
“Don’t lose yourself holding on to someone that doesn’t care about you.”
#146
#147
“A healthy relationship doesn’t drag you down. It inspires you to be better.”
#148
“There are people who bring you down by just being them. They need not do anything.”― Malebo Sephodi
#149
#150
