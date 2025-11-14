Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Done Something You Regretted Later On? (Closed)

I don’t need the dirty details! Be vague, and don’t give any personal info.
#1
I was in fifth grade, and I was speaking to my friends in a circle. One of my other friends, she was relatively new, tried to talk to us too, but I pushed her away.
I really wish I didn’t.
#2
i used(still do it)to blame alot of stuff that i did, and i’d say it was my sis and then my mom would ask her over and over did she do it and soon my sis would have no choice but to say yes and she’d get a (big)whoopin but lated i’d feel so bad and also happy kinda bc i not get in no trubble so aha
#3
Last night, I was trying out some new hairstyles. I decided to put a combination lock in the back of the bun I was wearing. I started freaking out because I couldn’t find the right combination (I couldn’t see it). Then,
I had to use a bunch of mirrors to see the numbers and get it out. I was so freaked out. My legs were shaking and my hands were all clammy and I was sweating. I will never put a combination lock in my hair again. ; ——— ;
#4
not watching anime until I was like 11
#5
smoke and exist
#6
I used all of my money for my birthday, so I just went amazon shopping using all of my money to celebrate. The next day was the book fair at my school and I wanted to get some items, only I didn’t have enough money since I spent it all on my birthday.
#7
I wish I got my best friends number before she moved
