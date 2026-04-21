Connor Storrie: 6 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About The Heated Rivalry Breakout Star

Since his breakout moment on Heated Rivalry, Connor Storrie has aptly become one of the most talked-about rising stars in Hollywood, with his shirtless selfies gathering up steam on social media. His palpable chemistry with co-star Hudson Williams made the sports romance television series a hit, thrusting both actors to international stardom. Before he gained mainstream success from Heated Rivalry, Storrie played several supporting roles across film and television, including his brief appearance in Joker: Folie à Deux (2024).
The rising star discovered his passion for the performing arts at an early age and received professional training for it. His journey also took him through sports and other career endeavours before his breakout role as Ilya Rozanov in the Crave original series Heated Rivalry. From his early passion for performance to his commitment to authenticity, here are facts about the actor behind the Heated Rivalry intensity.
1. Connor Storrie is Not Russian
This definitely comes as a surprise to many of his teeming fans from Heated Rivalry, considering his compelling performance as a Russian hockey player, complete with an accent. Connor Storrie is an American actor born in Colorado on February 22, 2000, and has no Russian heritage. He grew up in Odessa, Texas, where his passion for the performing arts was born. After his parents’ separation, Storrie mostly stayed with his mother in Conejo Valley. His parents have always been supportive of his acting career from a young age, giving him the platform to shine.
2. Connor Storrie Didn’t Speak Russian Before His Heated Rivalry Compelling Performance
In addition to not having Russian heritage, Connor Storrie also didn’t speak the Russian language before he was cast to play Ilya. As such, he was able to deliver a convincing performance by learning the language and accent for his Heated Rivalry role through intensive training. Needless to say, learning accents is another one of his talents. Additionally, Storrie worked on his physique to meet the athletic demands of his character, and the trail of thirst trap moments he leaves on the show is proof that his efforts paid off. The aftermath is still sending heat waves through the internet.
3. Connor Storrie Worked 40 Hours a Week as a Restaurant Server
Connor Storrie and his Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams were both unknowns when they were cast to play Ilya and Shane on the Canadian sports romance television series. Earlier in his career, Storrie was working 40 hours a week as a restaurant server in Los Angeles while pursuing his dream in the acting business. He also took improv classes with The Groundlings to hone his skills. As such, being propelled into the international spotlight for a 2025 surprise TV hit is a big feat for him. The show was initially made for a small Canadian streamer called Crave, but now airs on HBO and other platforms.
4. He’s Trained in Gymnastics
Growing up, Connor Storrie received professional training in gymnastics and engaged in competitive tumbling in West Texas. Before his acting career took off, Storrie also attended a performing arts school and spent time studying abroad in France. While in France, he became proficient in French but never really studied Russian until he landed the role of Ilya. Apparently, Storrie left his gymnastics background for an acting career, which prompted his move to Los Angeles.
5. Connor Storrie Made His Professional Acting Debut in 2018
Before hitting the jackpot on Heated Rivalry, Connor Storrie began his acting career with minor roles in short films. His first recorded acting credit is as a passenger in the 2018 short film Ridester Professionals. After several short films, Storrie made his feature film debut in 2023, playing Liam Hauser in the coming-of-age movie Riley. In 2024, he briefly joined the cast of the DC Comics film Joker: Folie à Deux as a young inmate at the Arkham Asylum. He has taken his film career to the next level with behind-the-scenes roles as writer and director for the upcoming movie, Transaction Planet.
His television career has also grown over the years since his small-screen debut in 2023 in the pilot for Tiny Beautiful Things. He finally landed the role that changed his life and career in 2025, portraying Ilya Rozanov on Heated Rivalry. In 2026, he made his Saturday Night Live debut as a host in the episode “Connor Storrie / Mumford & Sons.”
6. Connor Storrie and His Heated Rivalry Co-star Hudson Williams are Best Friends
@gq
#HudsonWilliams and #ConnorStorrie of #HeatedRivalry might be hockey rivals (amongst other things) on-screen, but off-screen, they’re anything but—even when it comes to going head-to-head in GQ’s Friendship Quiz. 🫂 Read the full GQ HYPE at the link in bio.
After sharing such amazing chemistry on set, the Heated Rivalry co-stars became close friends and remained so after the cameras stopped rolling. However, they are not romantically involved with each other. After filming for the show, they got matching tattoos that read “SEX SELLS.” The pair were in Feltre, Italy, in January 2026 as the torchbearers in the year’s Winter Olympics.
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