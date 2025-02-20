Colman Domingo Addressed Rumors of Replacing Jonathan Majors as Kang in ‘Avengers 5’

Colman Domingo is addressing those Kang the Conqueror rumors! The actor who portrayed the villain, Jonathan Majors, was dropped by Marvel Studios in 2023 after being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. This subsequently led to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty being retitled to Avengers: Doomsday and Robert Downey Jr being introduced as Doctor Doom. However, amidst the uncertainty after Majors was sacked, there was a brief period when rumors suggested that Domingo would replace Majors.
During his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on February 10, 2025, the Euphoria actor addressed these rumors. Domingo revealed that he had directly met with Marvel executives to get to the bottom of the rumors and enquire if there was any truth to them. The actor shared with host Josh Horowitz that when the speculation was constantly making rounds in the press, he wondered if there was any truth to them. Domingo called up his team and questioned them if they were being “cagey” and discussing the role without his knowledge — it turns out they weren’t.
Domingo shared that there had been discussions about him joining the MCU in some capacity, so they facilitated a meeting with the heads at the studio. The actor expressed that they had an open discussion about the Kang rumors and the extent of the MCU. Domingo said it didn’t sit right with him to be replacing someone. If he were to join the MCU, he wanted to do so with his own footing. He shared that from his point of view, taking on the role was never an option. Making his stance clear in the following words:
“I am all about energy. I want to do things that make sense and bring gentle energy. I want a role to be mine, whatever I develop.”
Michael B. Jordan Thinks Marvel Will Bounce Back Soon
Michael B. Jordan thinks the Marvel studios will bounce back! In an interview with GQ on February 12, 2025, the Black Panther actor shared that the studio is doing great and that it’s only a matter of time before they get back into the groove. Despite the groundbreaking success of Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024, the studio faced major upsets with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels.
Even the latest Captain America: Brave New World isn’t making waves, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 53%. Hopefully, the upcoming releases Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps will fare better.
The actor also shed light on how he’d like to see the Blade movie finally make it to the big screen. The film was first announced in 2019, and Mahershala Ali was roped in to play the vampire hunter character Blade. Unfortunately, Marvel took the film off their release calendar in Fall 2024. Jordan shared that launching any franchise is tough but said he would love to see Blade take flight.
Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026. In the meantime, you can stream Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+.
|Deadpool & Wolverine
|Cast
|Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, Matthew Macfadyen
|Release Date
|July 26, 2024
|Stream On
|Disney+
|Directed by
|Shawn Levy
|Produced by
|Kevin Feige, Lauren Shuler Donner, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy
|Based On
|Marvel Comics characters Deadpool and Wolverine
|Plot Summary
|Deadpool teams up with a reluctant Wolverine from another universe to stop the Time Variance Authority from destroying his own universe.
|Musical Elements
|Score composed by Rob Simonsen; features songs including Madonna’s Like a Prayer
|Current Status
|Released on July 26, 2024, available for streaming on Disney+
