‘Cobra Kai’ Star Martin Kove Accused of Biting Co-Star Alicia Hannah-Kim, Avoids Arrest After She Refuses to Press Charges

Martin Kove who starred in the martial arts comedy drama series, Cobra Kai was accused by co-star, Alicia Hannah-Kim, of biting and trying to kiss her arm during a fan convention. Kove only escaped being arrested because Hannah-Kim refused to press charges. She instead requested that an informational police report be taken.
Like other castmates, Hannah-Kim and Kove attended the Summer Con convention on June 22, 2025. During this event, cast members of impressionable films and TV series sign autographs and take pictures with fans for a fee. Deadline reports that a genre actor can make as much as $12000 to $25000 a day at the Summer Con. It was during this event that Kove allegedly grabbed Hannah-Kim’s hand and bit into it — a bite so hard that Hannah-Kim claimed in her statement to the police, it was almost drawing blood. A police report obtained by Deadline alleged that Kove kissed her arm when she yelled from the pain of the bite.
Hannah-Kim and her husband, Sebastian Roche confronted Kove about the incident according to her statement. She claimed Kove was furious about the confrontation and insisted that he bit her for fun and did not think it a big deal. It was then that the couple decided to call the police and possibly press charges. In the end, however, Hannah-Kim decided not to go on with pressing charges. She did request an informational police report to be taken, along with photos for documentation purposes. Kove, on the other hand, was escorted out of the convention by the police.
Martin Kove Apologizes to Co-Star, Hannah-Kim In a Statement
Following his embarrassing escort out of the Summer Con convention for assault, Kove has released a statement apologizing for his actions against his fellow cast member, Hannah-Kim. In his statement, he takes full responsibility for his actions and promises it will never happen again.
Before Kove was escorted out of Summer Con, the local police had informed him that even if Hannah-Kim had decided not to press charges, he had broken the law according to the State of Washington and warned against such behaviour in the future. He was also offered the opportunity to provide a voluntary handwritten statement to which he declined. Deadline obtained Kove’s statement from Jaffe & Company PR & Crisis Management on June 24, 2025, where he expressed deep regret for his actions and apologized to Hannah-Kim. In his words:
“I’ve always respected her and considered her a highly professional and talented co-worker on Cobra Kai. I was being playful in the moment but went too far and there is absolutely no excuse for my behavior. I regret my actions for which I take full responsibility for what I did, and again I apologize to her and her husband. I’m committed to learning from this and it will never happen again.”
All 6 seasons of Cobra Kai are available to stream on Netflix.
|Cobra Kai
|Main Cast
|Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Courtney Henggeler
|Premiere Date
|May 2, 2018
|Stream On
|Netflix (originally on YouTube Premium for Seasons 1–2)
|Created By
|Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg
|Produced by
|Sony Pictures Television, Counterbalance Entertainment, Overbrook Entertainment
|Based On
|The Karate Kid film franchise by Robert Mark Kamen
|Plot Summary
|Decades after their legendary tournament, Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso reignite their rivalry through dueling dojos
|Musical Elements
|1980s rock-inspired score by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, with nostalgic and modern cues
|Current Status
|Season 6 (final season) in production; Seasons 1–5 available to stream
