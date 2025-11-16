30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

by

If we’re unsure about a potential product, its description won’t always give all the answers we need to make an informed decision. After all, it was written either by the manufacturers or the sellers, and they might accentuate the positives and omit the negatives in order to make as many sales as possible.

No no, for an accurate picture we need reviews. Honest ones, coming from buyers who have already used the darn thing and know if it does the job. Luckily, people understand this and happily share their experiences with one another. Oftentimes finding the perfect words too.

The aptly titled subreddit ‘Amazon Reviews‘ is the ultimate archive of these little online texts. Continue scrolling to check out the best pieces that its 132K members have gathered recently and for the older gems, fire up our first publication on it.

Also, we contacted one of the subreddit’s moderators, u/pzreich, and book writing and publishing coach Lisa Tener, so don’t miss the interesting insights they shared. (You’ll find them between the images.)

#1 The Deep Exhausted Sigh At Baby #175

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: acog

#2 Well At Least He Now Has A Dog

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: Linkkk_

#3 I Should Try It

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: Kachiggamybigga2

#4 Wasn’t Expecting To Laugh So Hard At A Review About A Plastic Strip That Helps You Remove Hair From Your Drain

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: musicalharmonica

#5 A Review For Caliwhite Teeth Whitening Gel That Got Political Very Quickly.

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: iktek

#6 Reviewer Changes His Mind About A Bezos Biography

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: carrorphcarp

#7 Reality Check

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: uhkami

#8 Time Stops For No Man

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: carczar4

#9 She’s Special

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: luna_astral_mars

#10 A Man And His Bidet

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: OboTheHobo

#11 Ashtray Review Took A Hard Left Turn

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: __No__Control

#12 But Did It Work?

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: Wows_Nightly_News

#13 Someone Made A Mistake

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: CaitlinisTired

#14 Yes Indeed

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: Jujhar_Singh

#15 Rare Earth Magnets…ping!

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: TheSpatulaOfLove

#16 Workwear Crocs

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: justjokay

#17 Angel Titties

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: PinkJillyBean01

#18 Bread Slippers

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: -betteroffthisway-

#19 I Appreciate Honest Reviews

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: PleasantAmphibian101

#20 Tina Watching Out For The Rest Of Us

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: Quiintz

#21 This Review For A Book About Demons

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: sashby138

#22 I Love Writing On A Subatomic Level!

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: cragbabe

#23 Fishnets Are A Bad Influence

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: happyllamaneedscomma

#24 How Do I Turn This Monitor On

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: Swagnoor

#25 Looking To “Flatter Her Splatter Cannon”

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: sammybr00ke

#26 One Of My Personal Favorites

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: kachiggamybigga

#27 Monica’s Dark Energy

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: wilson-volleyball77

#28 Ps5 Not Waterproof

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: CC4091

#29 Baked Bread & Had Sex

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: rare_thunder_snow

#30 What Product Makes This Review Even Funnier?

30 People That Left The Funniest Reviews On Amazon (New Pics)

Image source: –elvira–

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Now Louis C.K. Is Doing a Netflix Comedy Special and It’s Going to Rule
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2017
Hey Pandas, What Is The Rudest Thing Anyone Has Said To You? (Ended)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Show Every Nuclear Explosion That Has Happened Since 1945 (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Photographed The Peaceful World Of Flowers
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Lists 50 Ways In Which You Can Reach Out To Someone Without Asking ‘How Are You’ And Many People Find It Helpful
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: What’s Theresa Thinking?
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.