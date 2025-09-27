Children Read To Shelter Cats In The Heart-melting “Book Buddies” Program

The Animal Rescue League of Berks County, Pennsylvania, is running a beautiful incentive program called “Book Buddies” where children volunteer to read books to sheltered cats.
“Children in grades 1-8 who are able to read at any level may come into the shelter to read to the cats in our adoption room. The program will help children improve their reading skills while also helping the shelter animals. Cats find the rhythmic sound of a voice very comforting and soothing,” the shelter said.
Since the project was launched in August 2013, many children (including home-schooled and autistic) who participated in Book Buddies have shown significant improvements in their reading.
You can donate money to the shelter through their website and visit them on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest.
via Laughing Squid
