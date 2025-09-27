Children Read To Shelter Cats In The Heart-melting “Book Buddies” Program

by

The Animal Rescue League of Berks County, Pennsylvania, is running a beautiful incentive program called “Book Buddies” where children volunteer to read books to sheltered cats.

“Children in grades 1-8 who are able to read at any level may come into the shelter to read to the cats in our adoption room. The program will help children improve their reading skills while also helping the shelter animals. Cats find the rhythmic sound of a voice very comforting and soothing,” the shelter said.

Since the project was launched in August 2013, many children (including home-schooled and autistic) who participated in Book Buddies have shown significant improvements in their reading.

You can donate money to the shelter through their website and visit them on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest.

via Laughing Squid

Children Read To Shelter Cats In The Heart-melting &#8220;Book Buddies&#8221; Program
Children Read To Shelter Cats In The Heart-melting &#8220;Book Buddies&#8221; Program
Children Read To Shelter Cats In The Heart-melting &#8220;Book Buddies&#8221; Program
Children Read To Shelter Cats In The Heart-melting &#8220;Book Buddies&#8221; Program
Children Read To Shelter Cats In The Heart-melting &#8220;Book Buddies&#8221; Program
Children Read To Shelter Cats In The Heart-melting &#8220;Book Buddies&#8221; Program
Children Read To Shelter Cats In The Heart-melting &#8220;Book Buddies&#8221; Program
Children Read To Shelter Cats In The Heart-melting &#8220;Book Buddies&#8221; Program
Children Read To Shelter Cats In The Heart-melting &#8220;Book Buddies&#8221; Program
Children Read To Shelter Cats In The Heart-melting &#8220;Book Buddies&#8221; Program
Children Read To Shelter Cats In The Heart-melting &#8220;Book Buddies&#8221; Program

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How “A Million Little Things” Brilliantly Promoted Hidden Valley Ranch
3 min read
Feb, 13, 2019
Grimm
Grimm 2.10 “The Hour of Death” Recap
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2012
6 Popular Shows That Progressively Got Worse Each Season
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2024
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “Haters Back Off”
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2017
After Outrage, Woman Explains Why She Donated Her Daughter’s Pony To Zoo To Be Eaten By Lions
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
Mass Outrage After Taylor Swift Announces New Album, ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.