I Used AI To Reimagine 5 Iconic Historical Figures In Full Color—Here’s How They Look

Lately, my journey as a digital artist and Bored Panda contributor has led me to extraordinary places, where creativity and technology intertwine in ways I never imagined. Each project pushes the boundaries of artistic expression, transforming my perspective and deepening my passion for visual storytelling.
This time, I embarked on a project that seamlessly blends innovation with artistry. I was invited to explore the power of the HONOR Magic7 Pro, a smartphone infused with advanced AI technology capable of enhancing images with breathtaking precision. But beyond the tool itself, what truly captivated me was the chance to reimagine iconic historical figures—breathing new life into their portraits and unveiling details long obscured by time.
More info: Instagram
#1 Oscar Wilde: The Master Of Wit And Whimsy
A master of words, a fearless rebel, and a man who transformed wit into an art form—Oscar Wilde lived as vibrantly and extravagantly as he wrote. With iconic works like “The Importance of Being Earnest and The Picture of Dorian Gray,” he captivated the world with his sharp humor, biting satire, and unapologetic individuality.
For Wilde, life was meant to be lived with elegance, flair, and a wit as sharp as the finest tailor’s needle. Yet, beneath the charm and brilliance was a man who faced scandal and personal turmoil, showing that even the brightest stars endure their share of struggle.
He took his final bow on November 30, 1900, at just 46 years old, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, wisdom, and the unforgettable reminder that “to live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.”
Image source: Hidreley Diao
#2 Ginger Rogers: The Star Who Danced Into Eternity
If Fred Astaire was the epitome of grace on the dance floor, Ginger Rogers was the woman who matched him step for step—except, of course, she did it all backward and in high heels! A true icon of classic Hollywood, she illuminated the screen with her stunning performances in timeless musicals, blending unparalleled talent, irresistible charm, and footwork that mesmerized audiences. But Ginger’s brilliance didn’t stop at dance—she was a versatile actress, an Academy Award winner, and a symbol of elegance, resilience, and fierce determination.
For decades, Ginger Rogers captivated both Hollywood and the world with her exceptional artistry. Her final bow came on April 25, 1995, when she passed away at the age of 83. Yet, her legacy remains as vibrant as ever, gracefully dancing on in the hearts of movie lovers. After all, elegance, talent, and the magic of tap dance will never lose their rhythm.
Image source: Hidreley Diao
#3 Mark Twain: The Master Of Wit And Wisdom
If humor had a founding father, Mark Twain would undoubtedly be its esteemed patriarch. With a wit as sharp as a razor and a pen that cut through the heart of society, he gave the world timeless classics like “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” proving that storytelling could be both uproariously funny and profoundly insightful.
More than just a writer, Twain was a fierce social critic, a seasoned traveler, and a man who never hesitated to voice his opinions—especially when laced with biting irony. His words continue to resonate today, often shared with a knowing grin. Twain famously quipped, “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.” But in the end, even legends must take their final bow. He passed away on April 21, 1910, at the age of 74.
Yet, as long as there is laughter, Mark Twain lives on—because brilliance, like humor, is timeless.
Image source: Hidreley Diao
#4 Amelia Earhart: The Sky Had No Limits
A rebel, a trailblazer, and a woman who refused to be tethered to the ground—Amelia Earhart didn’t just break records; she defied every expectation placed before her. As the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic, she transformed the sky into her own limitless realm, proving that adventure had no gender.
But Amelia’s legacy wasn’t just in the heights she reached; it was in her relentless drive to dream bigger, push further, and inspire the world to follow her lead. Her mysterious disappearance in 1937, while attempting to circumnavigate the globe, only deepened her mythic status.
Declared legally dead on January 5, 1939, at the age of 41, Amelia remains a timeless symbol of courage, ambition, and the unwavering belief that boundaries exist to be shattered.
Image source: Hidreley Diao
#5 Ingrid Bergman: The Queen Of Timeless Elegance
If Hollywood had royalty, Ingrid Bergman would undoubtedly sit on its throne. With her effortless beauty, innate elegance, and unparalleled talent, she became one of the most revered actresses in cinematic history. Whether captivating audiences with a single glance in “Casablanca” or showcasing her dramatic genius in “Gaslight,” Ingrid was a magnetic force, commanding every scene she graced.
Her life mirrored the intensity of her roles—full of passion, scandal, and a remarkable comeback that reaffirmed her place in Hollywood’s pantheon. Yet, even legends must one day take their final bow. Ingrid Bergman passed away on August 29, 1982, on her 67th birthday. But through every timeless performance and every iconic frame, she remains forever immortal—because true stars never fade.
Image source: Hidreley Diao
