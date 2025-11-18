50 Adorable Pet Adoption Pictures To Make Your Day A Little Brighter (October Edition)

Adopting a pet fills a home with joy, laughter, and love, and this October was no exception—it brought together animals and people who were simply meant to be. So, we have collected a bunch of heartwarming photos to celebrate!
Whether depicting kittens curled up in warm blankets, pups discovering cozy sofas, or other gentle souls finally feeling safe in their new families, each image captures a unique and wholesome story.
So as you scroll through, we hope they will remind you that there’s still plenty of good in this world.
#1 I’ve Felt A Void In My Life Ever Since My Cat Passed So I Adopted The Saddest Cat At The Shelter
Ajamesmccarthy (OP):
After I shared Gregory’s sad eyes many of you asked me for an update – he’s happy now!
Image source: ajamesmccarthy, ajamesmccarthy
#2 Just Adopted This Mostly Blind Beauty From A Local Rescue And Had To Show Her Off. This Is Silverstone, My New Best Friend
Image source: Sivitri617
#3 Adopted This One Eared Kitten That Was Found Covered In Blood Along Side The Road After Having His Ear And Drum Ripped Out. Welcome Home Vincent (Van Gogh). We Call Him Vinnie Too
Image source: ib4error
#4 My Mother Adopted An Adult Cat
Image source: mildpandemic
#5 I Recently Adopted This Guy Off The Streets And He Is My Everything
A friend found this pup wandering the streets and nobody had claimed him from them so I took a leap and took him in. I’m not sure what breed he is other than some terrier mix with maybe some schnauzer. He turned out to be such a loving and fun dog with the best personality. He’s really just happy to have a home and be along for the ride.
Image source: LeonardMcWhoopass
#6 Adopting This Boy From The Shelter
I just want to share how this boy looks at me when he is next to me. His name is Titus, and I found him when I was volunteering to run dogs at a local shelter.
I decided on adopting him almost instantly.
Image source: dunsets
#7 Adopted A 17 Year Old Cat Today Meet Moppie
Image source: Front_Cartographer14
#8 I Adopted My First Dog The Other Day. Meet Chip
They said he is 12, but I think he’s more than likely 8-9. His owner went into hospice, and she said he was 17. He is a total love bug, and I will cherish whatever time he gets to spend with us. He is a Cockalier, according to the rescue.
Image source: intrusivethotwon
#9 Adopted An Abused Cat With Both Back Paws Missing
Image source: Jacquesvnk
#10 The Cat I Adopted Has A Cleft Lip, So His Teefies Are Always On Show
Image source: loatheyy
#11 Adopted My First Cat Today
Image source: Opening-Amphibian-55
#12 I Have Adopted A Kitten From An Animal Rescue. I Looking Forward To Get To Know This Little Kitten
Image source: Ryan_The_Punk_Rocker
#13 My New Adopted Bun, Muffin
I’m a wildlife rehabber and got a call from an animal control officer about this sweet baby being abandoned in an apartment. They didn’t want him anymore, and when they were evicted left him behind. His cage was tiny and dirty. His fur seemed like it never got pet or brushed, and was shedding so much. I couldn’t not save him. Now he’s spoiled, with half of my apartment to roam while I work on bunny-proofing the rest. He loves his toys and food, and loves getting attention. He boops our legs and puts his little head down to get pet. He’s the most lovey bunny I’ve ever met with the sweetest little face. And he’s huge!! I put the photo of how the officer found him in there too.
Image source: faezaria
#14 So, I Was Adopted By This Feral Cat
Image source: Dependent_Ad_1243
#15 Meet Opal, All 1.14 Lbs Of Her
We brought her home last night. I work at an animal shelter and will bring her back for alteration once she reaches 2 lbs. First kitten I’ve adopted in my 10 years of working there!
Image source: hysterical_momness
#16 Just Adopted My First Ever Orange Cat! She’s A Very Special Orange Girl – Haven’t Fully Settled On A Name Yet But I’m Leaning Towards Schnitzel
Image source: wangzapper
#17 Just Adopted This Tiny Senior Lady!
Meet Palmerina, aka Pom-Pom! She’s a sweet, shy, and surprisingly spry 13-ish-year-old gal, and my very first cow cat!
I’m notoriously powerless in the face of senior cats in need, so I adopted her a couple of weeks ago with very little notice.
Her purrs vibrate my whole couch, and her scratchy little meow greetings sounds like a retiree who’s smoked 3 packs of Virginia Slims per day for forty years, and, darn it, isn’t about to quit now. So, basically, she’s strange, very petite, and perfect.
Image source: redhandledscissors
#18 Newest Foster Dog Needs A Name
Her rescue name was Corina, she was adopted 7 months ago (they named her Remi) and returned today. I was her previous foster and I took her back. I will likely adopt her as well. I want a funny name for her. She was brought to Miami Dade animal services, she has no eyes due to previous emergency surgeries.
Image source: Dry_Indication_2764
#19 Triple Foster Fail
Image source: DrySolutionMaybe
#20 Meet Poppy
Image source: Solarpoweredhippie
#21 Welcome To The Pack, Odin!
On Sunday, we welcomed home Odin – he’s the multicolored one in these photos. The white one is our 8 year old boy, Ragnar.
Image source: ancientspacejunk
#22 After Nearly A Year Of Fostering, Nova Officially Became A Member Of The Family
Image source: HopefulLesbian
#23 The Cat We Adopted Today
Image source: zerothepyro
#24 I Adopted This Sweet Old Lady Whisper (Estimated 10-11), She’s Such A Sweetheart Despite What She’s Been Through!
She was a stray majority of her life, and was up for adoption for several years before I took her in. She’s had her pelvis broken in a standup against a stray dog, stood up for herself against other stray cats, on top of having stomatitis. Her foster mom was looking after here for some time and held onto the hope that someone would take Whisper in, since she really loved being indoors and snuggling. I hope I can give her a happy life for however long she has. She’s a strong little girl with such a gentle spirit.
Image source: SashimiCake
#25 Rescued This Little Guy From The Animal Control Center Yesterday
Got him from a sheriff-run animal control center after seeing a post about how 12 dogs will be euthanized this weekend. They waived all adoption fees (usually $70 there!) to get animals out yesterday. He is so small and skinny, probably max 3 lbs right now. He was listed as a stray since he was found outside, bone thin, with no microchip or neutering (they neutered before I adopted). But he is already house-trained and very loving! Welcome home Churro.
Image source: crazyreptilegirl
#26 No One Ever Told Me Before Adopting My First Dog How Hard It Would Be To Say No
Image source: thicklatinagirll
#27 Adopted These 11 Year Old Twins From A Shelter
Image source: wannaberapunzel105
#28 Adopted By A Cat At Waffle House
Image source: shortenina
#29 Tortie Adopted At Austin Animal Center
Image source: mc2501
#30 Just Adopted/Rescued A Kitten
Image source: Adept_Magazine_51
#31 Adopted My Cr*ckhead Neighbors Abandoned Dog. Idk If I’ll Get In Trouble If They Ask For Her
They never took good care of her especially when she had puppies. She’s an outside dog always has been and recently her grown up son who is still a puppy but is very large for his age was taken by animal control and she almost was taken as well but managed to flee two times so I leashed her on my house because the neighbor allowed them to be taken.
She’s been the best, I’ve known her as a street dog for two years and when we go on walks she listens when I say no, I always have her leashed at all times I’ve always had anger on pit bulls but she’s the only exception for me I’m still trying to train her slowly because Ik she is an adult already. If you have any tips I’m here to hear you out I’m also in process of chipping her and giving the right vaccines.
Image source: Chupapi_chip
#32 This Cat Literally Adopted Me, Not The Other Way Around
Meet Minka! This little adorable rat literally hopped on my lap as I got in my vehicle to go to the gym. She wouldn’t stop purring and loving on me. I just had to take her home…
Image source: Heavy-Mechanic-9707
#33 I Adopted Her. Thanks Everyone
Image source: Muffin-Own
#34 Update To My Adoption Question! It Happened!!!! And Everything Is Oh So Good
Here’s some quick pictures of Ranja with my husband.
Ranja is the sweetest boy. He has some quirks to work through thanks to his life experiences so far, but they are nothing we can’t help him get through. He’s amazing with kids, super polite but excited to meet and play with other dogs. When it comes to my old man Lou, he is kind, he is patient, he is gentle and he is loving.
Our watchful eyes won’t leave them for a long time, but, my goodness, everything is peaceful and happy so far.
Image source: torosiu
#35 Adopted A Cat As My Very First Pet! She’s Settling In Quite Nicely
Image source: NilliamWylander
#36 Just Adopted Yesterday! He’s Already So Loved
Image source: natsirtnosirrah
#37 Adopted My Mil’s Dog
We recently adopted my soon to be MIL’s dog. His mom is in pretty bad active addiction and the dog was living a a neighbors house (also an addict) because they “have air conditioning” I think she really just didn’t want her anymore because she has another dog that’s younger that lives with her) I’ve known this dog and had a bond with her for 8 years. She’s a senior now and she was a rescue when my MIL first got her. We have no idea where she came from, or how old she is exactly. I would have to guess she’s about 11/12.
Image source: amethyst1016
#38 She’s The Barn Cat Who Has Adopted Me. Took This Just Now
Image source: slaty_balls
#39 I Just Adopted These Two Sweet Dogs From The Shelter Today. We Decided To Name The One On The Left Henry. Any Suggestions For What To Call The Other One?
Image source: Valerieepetite
#40 Bought A House And Finally Adopted A Cat
Image source: ZBoyz2
#41 My Childhood Dog Passed Away In March. Last Week, My Mom Brought In This Injured Stray. I’ve Adopted Him. Meet Harvey Dent
Image source: MadisonDissariya
#42 Adopting Lucy The Beagle
Image source: logandee123
#43 Just Adopted This Beautiful Lady
Image source: electricloaf
#44 I Adopted This Lil Standard Issue Cat
Image source: SpiritualSapphire
#45 Adopted 13 Year Old Pom
Image source: reddit.com
#46 As A Newly Cat Parent, I Wanted To Share My Baby, Butters
Image source: HumanDumpsterFire_
#47 Newly Adopted Cat
Image source: SensualPulses
#48 My New Dog I Adopted
Image source: selenajaimes
#49 What Kind Of Dog Is This. Adopted From A K*ll Shelter
Image source: happy-hubby
#50 It’s Only Three Weeks Old And So Cute! My Friend’s Cat Gave Birth To 4, Which I Just Adopted
Image source: WorriedTie8626
Follow Us