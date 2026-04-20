“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

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Be honest, Pandas: how many products do you actually review after you get that pesky email in your inbox? If you have no complaints, you probably don’t even bother, right? Well, it’s not just you: about 45% to 52% of consumers usually post online reviews.

People rely on them to know whether a product is good, but some reviewers on Amazon take it to the next level. Some approach the Amazon review like a stand-up routine and bring their comedy A-game. We’ve collected some of the funniest and most creative reviews from Amazon that we could find and present them here for your entertainment. And, perhaps, future purchase decisions?

#1 No Complaints

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: Neurotix__

#2 Nice Guess

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: Debatsy

#3 Just Saw This Today On A Teeth Whitening System

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: NVLVS

#4 Lookin Good

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: unkindlylake05

#5 He Looks Just Like Ed Sheeran!

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: churoes

#6 They Worked Great

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: bigbugburger

#7 That Cuts Deep

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: quiietuptown

#8 Turning A Bad Situation Into A Good Review?

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: refresh2glow

#9 We Can All Relate To Perry

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: alexx859

#10 Dammit Chapman

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: ImaginaryWagons

#11 Well, I’m Glad He Found What He’s Looking For

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: bandcampconfessions

#12 Amazon Review For A Fog Machine

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: Chickenfrizz2

#13 Not Sure If This Counts But It’s Pretty Wholesome

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: gocrazygostupid

#14 Review On Fake Teeth

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: reddit.com

#15 I Love When Reviewers Post Photos

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: F-this

#16 Definitely Works Well

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: titi28044

#17 Great

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: overandover86

#18 Cannot Stop Laughing

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: fiore589

#19 Shoe Waterproofer: Not Intended For Crocs Apparently

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: reddit.com

#20 This Review Was On A Pack Of Hanes Boxer Briefs

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: reddit.com

#21 This Precious Review For A Cat Pillow

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: _Nilbog_Milk_

#22 It’s A Trap!

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: ReasonablyRetro

#23 Finally Found One In The Wild

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: laaplandros

#24 A Review For Spoons

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: vaxgyarados

#25 Leah Gets Some Motivation

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: deaf_musiclover

#26 Was Just Looking For The Perfect Wednesday Addams Dress And Came Across This Gem

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: reddit.com

#27 As Soon As I Started Looking For Googly Eyes, I Knew The Reviews Would End Up Here

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: KeeperOfCarl

#28 Daily Activities

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: nyssarenee

#29 Bear Casually Roaming Around Your Property

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: limboARM

#30 How Dare They Include That Extra Large Lower Case A Instead Of A D

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: OmegaX3

#31 I Was Searching For A Mannequin Head On Amazon

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: goodgollygopher

#32 This Amazon Review For A $35k Sony Projector

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: FordBeWithYou

#33 Found This On Amazon Under Hourglass Reviews

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: -Timothy

#34 What

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: darbsquire

#35 Whaat

Is his gf 10 or was she acting 10 years old?

The item was a My Neighbour Totoro lamp…

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: reddit.com

#36 One Of The Best Amazon Reviews

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: uniicaxoxo

#37 Amazing They Love It

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: ChocolatePain

#38 Was Browsing Safety Razors As A Christmas Gift And Found This Gem

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: BossFeather3670

#39 Furby

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: Computer_Particular

#40 Don’t Electrocute Yourself

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Review For Fiber Pills

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: ThreeFingeredTypist

#42 Look At This Photograph

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: litheartist

#43 Perhaps Rethink Shipping?

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: DarkWaiter

#44 The Earplugs Work

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: thusiast

#45 Found This On A Burt’s Bees Lipstick

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: cpok26

#46 (Exercise Leggings) Forget Pockets That Are Big Enough To Hold A Phone. This Woman Is My Spirit Animal

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: catshealmysoul

#47 Found This Review For A Bikini Trimmer

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: neuroticdynamite

#48 Just Some Extra Flavor

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: gamma111

#49 Toddler Rages Against The Machine

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: MrsToneZone

#50 Poor Teddy

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: reddit.com

#51 Sugar Free Gummy Bears

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: _sheepfrog_

#52 I Just Wanted To Know If Meow Mix Was Good For My Cat

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: tarynlannister

#53 Amazon Review Of Cereal Marshmallows

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: ajsmith0429

#54 Thirst-Quenching Review For A Bidet On Amazon

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: quadraticfunk

#55 Found This One While Looking For Hot Sauces On Amazon

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: gh0stbby

#56 How Flat Are Those Pillows?

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: sweetjlo

#57 The In-Laws Still Haven’t Visited Since. 10/10 Purchase

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: Ok-Still-3333

#58 Very Efficient Knife

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: reddit.com

#59 “It’s Lube, Not Much More To Say”

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: j_miles

#60 “I Should Have Picked A Different Color”

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: AzuriteFalc0n

#61 Herb Garden Is Seriously Nice Stuff

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: pjoni

#62 In The Reviews For A Weighted Blanket

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: almaupsides

#63 Gift Priorities

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: ScarlettFailFox

#64 This Review I Just Found For A Pack Of 60 Hair Scrunchies

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: lovebuggox

#65 It Just Ain’t Right

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: ToBeReadOutLoud

#66 Review For A Waffle Maker On Amazon

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: Whiekwu_PlayzTTV

#67 For Amazon Basic Maxi Pads

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: That1weirdperson

#68 3 Stars

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: niorbb

#69 Jesus

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: Sherry_Brandt

#70 50 Lb Pound Of Play Sand Is Heavy And Makes For Great Revenge!

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: Orange_Prius

#71 I Checked Out The Reviews For A Dress I Was Going To Buy. I Didn’t Expect This!

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: eastcoastme

#72 Much More Comfortable With My Purchase Now

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: cyan_mik

#73 I Had Such A Bad Week That I’m Trying To See The Bright Side Of It

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: M88L8

#74 I Was Looking For A Simple Night Light For The Bathroom And I Found This Gem Of A Review. I Found My Night Light

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: LilBoneNugget

#75 Thanks Sirlaughsalot, I’ll Keep That In Mind

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: Prior_Eggplant7930

#76 An Amazon Review For A Food Thermometer

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: landlordslizard

#77 It Be Like That

“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Image source: Arboristador

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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