“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars

Be honest, Pandas: how many products do you actually review after you get that pesky email in your inbox? If you have no complaints, you probably don’t even bother, right? Well, it’s not just you: about 45% to 52% of consumers usually post online reviews.
People rely on them to know whether a product is good, but some reviewers on Amazon take it to the next level. Some approach the Amazon review like a stand-up routine and bring their comedy A-game. We’ve collected some of the funniest and most creative reviews from Amazon that we could find and present them here for your entertainment. And, perhaps, future purchase decisions?
#1 No Complaints
Image source: Neurotix__
#2 Nice Guess
Image source: Debatsy
#3 Just Saw This Today On A Teeth Whitening System
Image source: NVLVS
#4 Lookin Good
Image source: unkindlylake05
#5 He Looks Just Like Ed Sheeran!
Image source: churoes
#6 They Worked Great
Image source: bigbugburger
#7 That Cuts Deep
Image source: quiietuptown
#8 Turning A Bad Situation Into A Good Review?
Image source: refresh2glow
#9 We Can All Relate To Perry
Image source: alexx859
#10 Dammit Chapman
Image source: ImaginaryWagons
#11 Well, I’m Glad He Found What He’s Looking For
Image source: bandcampconfessions
#12 Amazon Review For A Fog Machine
Image source: Chickenfrizz2
#13 Not Sure If This Counts But It’s Pretty Wholesome
Image source: gocrazygostupid
#14 Review On Fake Teeth
Image source: reddit.com
#15 I Love When Reviewers Post Photos
Image source: F-this
#16 Definitely Works Well
Image source: titi28044
#17 Great
Image source: overandover86
#18 Cannot Stop Laughing
Image source: fiore589
#19 Shoe Waterproofer: Not Intended For Crocs Apparently
Image source: reddit.com
#20 This Review Was On A Pack Of Hanes Boxer Briefs
Image source: reddit.com
#21 This Precious Review For A Cat Pillow
Image source: _Nilbog_Milk_
#22 It’s A Trap!
Image source: ReasonablyRetro
#23 Finally Found One In The Wild
Image source: laaplandros
#24 A Review For Spoons
Image source: vaxgyarados
#25 Leah Gets Some Motivation
Image source: deaf_musiclover
#26 Was Just Looking For The Perfect Wednesday Addams Dress And Came Across This Gem
Image source: reddit.com
#27 As Soon As I Started Looking For Googly Eyes, I Knew The Reviews Would End Up Here
Image source: KeeperOfCarl
#28 Daily Activities
Image source: nyssarenee
#29 Bear Casually Roaming Around Your Property
Image source: limboARM
#30 How Dare They Include That Extra Large Lower Case A Instead Of A D
Image source: OmegaX3
#31 I Was Searching For A Mannequin Head On Amazon
Image source: goodgollygopher
#32 This Amazon Review For A $35k Sony Projector
Image source: FordBeWithYou
#33 Found This On Amazon Under Hourglass Reviews
Image source: -Timothy
#34 What
Image source: darbsquire
#35 Whaat
Is his gf 10 or was she acting 10 years old?
The item was a My Neighbour Totoro lamp…
Image source: reddit.com
#36 One Of The Best Amazon Reviews
Image source: uniicaxoxo
#37 Amazing They Love It
Image source: ChocolatePain
#38 Was Browsing Safety Razors As A Christmas Gift And Found This Gem
Image source: BossFeather3670
#39 Furby
Image source: Computer_Particular
#40 Don’t Electrocute Yourself
Image source: reddit.com
#41 Review For Fiber Pills
Image source: ThreeFingeredTypist
#42 Look At This Photograph
Image source: litheartist
#43 Perhaps Rethink Shipping?
Image source: DarkWaiter
#44 The Earplugs Work
Image source: thusiast
#45 Found This On A Burt’s Bees Lipstick
Image source: cpok26
#46 (Exercise Leggings) Forget Pockets That Are Big Enough To Hold A Phone. This Woman Is My Spirit Animal
Image source: catshealmysoul
#47 Found This Review For A Bikini Trimmer
Image source: neuroticdynamite
#48 Just Some Extra Flavor
Image source: gamma111
#49 Toddler Rages Against The Machine
Image source: MrsToneZone
#50 Poor Teddy
Image source: reddit.com
#51 Sugar Free Gummy Bears
Image source: _sheepfrog_
#52 I Just Wanted To Know If Meow Mix Was Good For My Cat
Image source: tarynlannister
#53 Amazon Review Of Cereal Marshmallows
Image source: ajsmith0429
#54 Thirst-Quenching Review For A Bidet On Amazon
Image source: quadraticfunk
#55 Found This One While Looking For Hot Sauces On Amazon
Image source: gh0stbby
#56 How Flat Are Those Pillows?
Image source: sweetjlo
#57 The In-Laws Still Haven’t Visited Since. 10/10 Purchase
Image source: Ok-Still-3333
#58 Very Efficient Knife
Image source: reddit.com
#59 “It’s Lube, Not Much More To Say”
Image source: j_miles
#60 “I Should Have Picked A Different Color”
Image source: AzuriteFalc0n
#61 Herb Garden Is Seriously Nice Stuff
Image source: pjoni
#62 In The Reviews For A Weighted Blanket
Image source: almaupsides
#63 Gift Priorities
Image source: ScarlettFailFox
#64 This Review I Just Found For A Pack Of 60 Hair Scrunchies
Image source: lovebuggox
#65 It Just Ain’t Right
Image source: ToBeReadOutLoud
#66 Review For A Waffle Maker On Amazon
Image source: Whiekwu_PlayzTTV
#67 For Amazon Basic Maxi Pads
Image source: That1weirdperson
#68 3 Stars
Image source: niorbb
#69 Jesus
Image source: Sherry_Brandt
#70 50 Lb Pound Of Play Sand Is Heavy And Makes For Great Revenge!
Image source: Orange_Prius
#71 I Checked Out The Reviews For A Dress I Was Going To Buy. I Didn’t Expect This!
Image source: eastcoastme
#72 Much More Comfortable With My Purchase Now
Image source: cyan_mik
#73 I Had Such A Bad Week That I’m Trying To See The Bright Side Of It
Image source: M88L8
#74 I Was Looking For A Simple Night Light For The Bathroom And I Found This Gem Of A Review. I Found My Night Light
Image source: LilBoneNugget
#75 Thanks Sirlaughsalot, I’ll Keep That In Mind
Image source: Prior_Eggplant7930
#76 An Amazon Review For A Food Thermometer
Image source: landlordslizard
#77 It Be Like That
Image source: Arboristador
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