40 Of The Most Bizarre Sculptures That May Work Better Than Coffee At Keeping You Awake

From giant eyeballs in the middle of a park to hyper-realistic pandas in mech suits or Ronald McDonald statues straight from our nightmares – the art world is full of really weird, and occasionally creepy, wonders. Wonders that can sometimes scare the bejeezus out of us or leave our jaws on the floor.
While these outlandish artifacts are scattered all over the world (some of them hidden 7 feet deep in the ocean!), thanks to the power of the internet, we can marvel at their peculiar weirdness right from our own homes. So if you’re tired of the same old works of art by Michelangelo and Auguste Rodin, Bored Panda has gathered some of the most wackiest and mind-bending sculptures known to man. Buckle up, because things are about to get weird.
#1 Lebanese Artist Uses Broken Glass And Rubble From Beirut Explosion To Create A Memorial
#2 A Bear Statue I Found In Denver, Colorado. Yes It’s Looking Into The Building
#3 This Statue Outside A Library
#4 Realistic Sculpture Titled “The Traveler” In Orlando International Airport
#5 This Sculpture Of A Sunken Giant. Guatemala City
#6 The Homeless Jesus Sculpture, In The Grounds Of Christ Church Cathedral In Dublin
#7 Driftwood Statues By Nagato Iwasaki
#8 The Water Is Fine, Come On In
#9 I Found This Beautiful Creature At The Sculpture Park
#10 Underwater Shark Statue At Lake Neuchâtel
#11 The Most Australian Statue Ever
#12 Statue In My Home Town Made Of 100,000 Knives Removed From The UK Streets
#13 This Company Erects Statues Of Employees That Work At The Company For At Least 3 Years
#14 A Statue Hanging In The Cellar Of An Abandoned Castle
#15 Found This Random Statue
#16 So Apparently, Stanford Has A Giant Statue Of A Greco-Roman Sandworm On Campus
#17 This Statue In My Town Is Always Turned Back To You
Image source: tacitmeniscus
#18 Mermaid-Man Sculpture
#19 Statues At A Bhuddist Temple In Japan
#20 A Sculpture Called “Karma”
#21 This Building Had A Realistic Statue Of A Police Officer
#22 This Religious Statue Looks Like A Sinister Alien Creature
#23 This Statue, With Realistic-Looking Eyes And Teeth, Nightmare Fuel
#24 German City Of Karlsruhe Just Issued A Parking Ticket To Austrian Artist Erwin Wurm For One Of His Bent Car Sculptures
#25 Panda Statue In China
#26 Super Creepy Statue Outside Indianapolis Public Library
#27 Came Across This Sculpture This Morning. I’m Wondering Whether To Call It “Banan-Uck” Or “Duc-Anana”
#28 This Is Supposed To Be A Statue Of The Virgin Mary From A Sculptor Named Maria Scanu
#29 Officially The Creepiest Sand Sculpture At Revere Beach
#30 I Stumbled Upon This Awesome Sculpture In A Forest
#31 Project “Seeding”
#32 This Statue I Found While Visiting Italy
#33 Adding To The Sculpture Trend. Vancouver, BC
#34 I Took This Pic Of A Hyper-Realistic Statue In NYC Today, It Was Freaking A Few People Out
#35 In My Hometown There’s A Pet Shop Who Have This Sculpture At The Entrance. It’s 20 Years Old And They Paint Every Year With Different ‘Dog Breeds’
Last year the administration thought it was too ugly and asked to have it removed. The town fought back and the ugly dog is now back. I love it.
#36 There’s A Giant Statue Of An Eyeball Across The Street From The Restaurant I’m At
#37 I Found This Statue Apeeling
#38 This Statue In Front Of The Window Of The Waiting Area At A Hospital In Norway
#39 Campbell’s Soup Can With Pigeons In Québec City
#40 This Weird-Looking Transformers Statue
#41 Me (Left) With A Statue Of My Ancestor In Southern Brazil
