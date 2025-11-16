Hey Pandas, What’s A Hyped-Up Movie That Let You Down When You Watched It? (Closed)

Is there a movie that was super hyped up and looked really cool to watch, then you watched it and it wasn’t that good or mediocre? List it here!
Avatar. So much hype for “Dances with Wolves” meets “The Smurfs”.
Some people might hate me for this but the comic nerds like myself won’t. Black Adam. I was super excited to go watch it because one of my favorite heroes Dr. Fate was gonna be in it and the movie itself looked so cool. Then I watched it..and for those of you that haven’t seen it. Spoilers. The movie itself was mediocre and super hyped up. But what really made me not like it was Dr. Fate’s death! He lost! He died! He’s a god level hero and he got killed by a nobody just so black Adam could look powerful! They nerfed Dr fate so much! Pierce Bronsman was a great Dr fate and if the character was represented well then the movie would have been better. But honestly how do you kill a god level hero!? Dr. Fate would whoop Sabbac and Black Adam! He’s gone toe to toe with the F*****G Spectre! WTF DC!?
Frozen 2. I was so excited only to walk out confused
Here goes nothing: Star Wars. I watched the first one and was very bored by the all action plot. Yes it’s been a while, yes I haven’t seen any of the others , but don’t try to convince me. If you can’t get me at least intrigued with the first one then I’m not watching the second
The second minions movie. Might not be hyped up but I was excited to see it. Despicable Me was my favorite movie as a little kid so I couldn’t wait to watch it but it was just okay. It felt not very memorable and just a basic kids movie
Shang Chi. The acting, effects, and action was all awful. Thankfully we didn’t go to the theater to see it.
Shrek. The jokes were lame, the characters felt like they were just saying their lines and the conflict was overused. Shrek 2 was far superior in nearly every way.
Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. I was SO excited when it came out, because, Star Wars! I was hoping for top-of-the-line sushi, and got dry, overcooked, flavorless fish sticks.
LOTR. It was really just boring
the spongebob movie : sponge out of water
everyone was super excited about it and got me excited but when my family went to see it in theaters it was a total let down
Howard the Duck was absolutely terrible. Id rather watch 90 minutes worth of hairy titties than watch that movie again.
The original Alien movie, I thought it would be really scary but most of it was just people talking and you didn’t really get to see the monster
The Shape of Water. I hate that movie. Cloying, pretentious, and needlessly violent. I love Guillermo Del Toro, and I’ll jump at the chance to see Richard Jenkins, but this one was a big miss for me.
Also: Unbreakable, Hereditary, and Batman—yes, the Michael Keaton one. Jack Nicholson as…Jack Nicholson in white makeup.
The Da Vinci Code. Absolutely loved the book, but the movie was terrible. It didn’t explain things clearly enough, removed a lot of the suspense, and changed Sophie’s backstory in such a way that was so inappropriate and made the entire thing unrealistic.
American Psycho. Not nearly as interesting or iconic as it’s made out to be. A rich guy who hates women, what else is new? 🥱
I don’t know that it was heavily hyped, but “The Men Who Stare At Goats” comes to mind. The previews looked interesting, and the cast is exceptional (George Clooney, Ewan McGregor, Jeff Bridges, Kevin Spacey, Nick Offerman…). My father and I both walked out of the theatre at the end saying “Well…that was two hours”
