I Blend Nature With Miniature Model Cars

Hello! I’m Anindo Rudra, from Chittagong, Bangladesh. I’ve been doing miniature photography for about 6 years. And yes, again, I will try to show you guys how to do miniature photography by using your surroundings or natural objects.
I have seen many people using expensive diorama sets or spend hours and hours to create a realistic natural background. Yes, I do support them; I do respect their effort for this. But what if we mix nature with our diecast model cars? In this post, I will show how to use nature and add life to your photos.
I used my Canon 700D, 18-55mm & 50mm prime lens for all these photos.
#1 Going Through The Off-Road
#2 Beast Is Moving Through The Woods
#3 Through The Snow Strom
#4 A Lil Bit Rocky Path
#5 In To The Woods
#6 A Rainy Day In City
#7 Trapped In Nature
#8 Time For A Vacation
#11 Serenity
