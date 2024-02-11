Who Is Claudia Valdez: Is She Gabriel Iglesias’ Wife?

Everyone’s favorite comedian, Gabriel Iglesias, is best known for poking fun at himself about his weight and his hilarious observations on everyday life. Starting all the way back in 1997, Iglesias has since gone on to produce and star in various films and TV shows like Mr. Iglesias and Magic Mike XXL. He’s also performed his comedy routines in sold-out arenas and even has his very own stand-up specials on Netflix. If you’ve seen any of Iglesias’ comedy specials, you’ll know that his routines are mostly filled with stories about his family, his dog, and, of course, his infamous lowrider. But there’s one topic Iglesias seems to keep under wraps: his love life.
Sure, we’ve all heard the hilarious stories of his Nana or Uncle Joey, but Claudia Valdez, widely known as his long-term partner, rarely gets a mention. So, what’s the deal with their relationship? Was Claudia ever Mrs. Iglesias? Read on because we’re explaining everything you need to know about Claudia Valdez and her relationship with Gabriel Iglesias.
Who is Claudia Valdez?
Claudia Valdez may not be a household name like Iglesias, but she’s also been in the entertainment industry for quite some time. She’s had a few small roles in movies and shows, with her most notable appearance being in the 2010 sci-fi horror film Monsters. Behind the camera, she’s produced a number of Mexican films like Inercia, Monstruo, and Inframundo, and also served as a production coordinator on notable projects like The Legend of Zorro and Troy.
Gabriel Iglesias and Claudia Valdez Did Not Get Married
Contrary to popular speculation, Iglesias and Valdez aren’t husband and wife. The two met in 2008 on the Make a Wish movie set, where they hit it off and soon began dating. The same year, the couple made their relationship public after they were spotted together at the “A Wish for Animal Benefit” charity event.
Before Iglesias came into the picture, Valdez already had a son named Frankie from a previous marriage. But as the relationship matured, the couple moved in together, and Iglesias eventually adopted Frankie as his own son. However, despite being together for over a decade, living in the same house, and raising a child together, the couple never tied the knot. So, no, Claudia Valdez is not Gabriel Iglesias’ wife.
Gabriel Iglesias and Claudia Valdez Have Split Up
After nine years of being together, Iglesias and Valdez hit a rough patch in 2017 when Iglesias was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and given the grim prognosis of just two years to live. During the same time, Iglesias was also dealing with work-life balance issues, alcoholism, and depression. Iglesias has since gone on to reveal that the diabetes scare prompted him to go into “survival mode,” and he had to end his relationship with Valdez. He admitted that being single allowed him to prioritize what mattered to him the most: his career, his son, and his dogs.
Although the news of their breakup wasn’t officially announced until 2020, the couple had been split up since 2017. Now, despite not being together with Valdez anymore, Iglesias still maintains a very close bond with Frankie. In a conversation with Billboard, Iglesias openly expressed regret for not being present for Frankie during his younger years and opened up about the heartfelt conversation he had with his son, “(I said), ‘I’m sorry for all the years of missing birthdays, years of me being gone on Christmas, years of me being away. I could’ve done better, and I could’ve been more involved.’ And he was awesome. He hugged me and said, ‘It’s OK.’”
He then went on to say that he’s getting back into comedy and is determined to maintain a better work-life balance moving forward. He also has a healthy and respectful relationship with his ex-girlfriend Valdez. Neither of them has publicly commented on the breakup since the announcement in 2020, and they have not posted anything negative or hateful about each other on social media.
Summing Up Claudia Valdez and Gabriel Iglesias Saga
in summary, Gabriel Iglesias never got married, and Claudia Valdez was the only one who came close to being his wife. Since their breakup, Iglesias has shifted his focus to his career, making voice cameos in films like Space Jam: A New Legacy and Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever. He also released his latest Netflix comedy special, Stadium Fluffy, in 2023. He is currently on his “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy” tour across various US states, entertaining fans until September 2024. Also, if you’re a fan of comedy delights, you don’t want to miss these.
Watch Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy on Netflix
