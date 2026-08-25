Claudia Schiffer: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Claudia Schiffer
August 25, 1970
Rheinberg, Germany
56 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Claudia Schiffer?
Claudia Schiffer is a German model, recognized globally for defining the supermodel era of the 1990s. Her striking blonde hair and blue eyes made her an instantly recognizable figure in high fashion. She has remained an enduring symbol of elegance and poise throughout her career.
Her breakout moment arrived with iconic Guess campaigns in 1989, which quickly catapulted her to international fame. Schiffer then became Karl Lagerfeld’s muse for Chanel in 1990, gracing countless magazine covers and solidifying her supermodel status. Critics and fans often noted her resemblance to screen legend Brigitte Bardot early in her career.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Rheinberg, Germany, Claudia Schiffer grew up in a well-to-do family as the eldest of four children. Her father, Heinz Schiffer, was a lawyer, and she initially aspired to follow in his professional footsteps. Schiffer attended Amplonius-Gymnasium Rheinberg during her formative years.
However, destiny intervened at age 17 when she was discovered by a modeling scout in a Düsseldorf nightclub, rerouting her path from law to the world of international fashion.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Claudia Schiffer’s journey, most notably her five-year engagement to American magician David Copperfield in the 1990s. Their highly publicized relationship often saw her participate in his illusions.
Schiffer married English film director Matthew Vaughn in May 2002, with whom she shares three children: sons Caspar Matthew De Vere Drummond, born in 2003, and daughters Clementine Poppy De Vere Drummond, born in 2004, and Cosima Violet De Vere Drummond, born in 2010.
Career Highlights
Claudia Schiffer’s modeling career soared after she became the new face of Chanel in 1990, personally chosen by creative director Karl Lagerfeld. This pivotal role, following her breakthrough Guess campaigns, cemented her status among the era’s most in-demand models. She famously appeared on over 1,000 magazine covers, a feat recognized by Guinness World Records.
Beyond the runway, Schiffer expanded into acting with roles in films such as Richie Rich and Love Actually, showcasing her versatility. She also ventured into fashion design, launching her own cashmere collection in 2011 and collaborating on capsule collections inspired by her ’90s supermodel style.
To date, Schiffer continues to influence the fashion industry, maintaining endorsement deals with major brands like L’Oréal and making occasional runway returns.
Signature Quote
“I try to extract something positive from every situation, even if it’s just learning not to make the same mistake twice.”
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