Delusional Parents Think Woman Is Their Free Babysitter On Vacation, She Crushes Their Entitlement

While traveling with kids might seem like an exciting adventure, the screams, complaining, and naptime battles (an inevitable part of trips with little ones) make it far from relaxing or idyllic. That’s why some parents resort to looking for vacation childcare help. However, those who don’t plan this in advance are forced to turn to desperate measures, just to catch a ray of sunshine or a quiet moment in peace.
This woman recently shared how her brother’s friends tried to take advantage of her on their group vacation by leaving their kids with her without really asking. She wasn’t going to give in so easily, presenting them with a hard no, which inevitably caused tension for the duration of the trip.
Scroll down to find the full story and a conversation with its author, who kindly agreed to tell us more about it.
To have some time to themselves, some parents resort to finding childcare while on vacation
Image credits: Kindel Media / pexels (not the actual photo)
These parents didn’t so they tried taking advantage of a friend
Image credits: Yan Krukau / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: kayladang
“I no longer offer and refuse to watch their kids in group settings”
We were lucky enough to get in touch with the author of the story, who kindly agreed to tell us what motivated her to share it online. “I’ve been a reader on Reddit for a while, not really a post or commenter. I knew this thread helped others see their situation more clearly and I hoped it would do the same for me, which it did,” she said to Bored Panda.
It’s not always easy to say ‘no’ to others, so we were curious to know how she was able to stand her ground against babysitting requests. “My brother has always taught me to stand my ground even against himself, even though my mother taught me the opposite (to hold my ground and give in to others). I just channeled my inner him.”
However, she tells us that the relationship with some of the parents changed after she refused to be their free babysitter. “The newer people were the ones I really had trouble with. I no longer offer and refuse to watch their kids in group settings. My brother and the others agree and back me up if problems arise from this decision.”
Despite this tension, the author was still able to have a relaxing holiday. “I was able to enjoy my vacation for the most part. My doubts increased more significantly after the vacation when I talked to others about it once we were home.”
Lastly, she signed off by saying ‘thank you’. “I would like to say thank you to everyone in the community who helped me combat the voice in my head that told me that I was wrong for standing my ground. I struggle with it due to my paradoxical childhood and everyone really did help!”
“Sometimes, resorts have babysitters you can hire through them”
Instead of trying to put their responsibilities, i.e., their kids, on others, parents should have a prepared childcare plan for a vacation so others, including them, can enjoy the time off relaxing and enjoying themselves.
“The option we’ve gone with most frequently is finding a local child care group through the hotel or resort concierge,” says Keri Baugh, founder of Bon Voyage With Kids. “Sometimes, resorts have babysitters you can hire through them,” she explains. “For instance, some all-inclusive resorts have nannies who can be hired specifically for one-on-one care right in your room. These individuals are vetted and typically employed by the resort.” They typically have staff that are trained to work with special needs children too.
“You pay for the service as an add-on, as it’s not included. But it’s a great option for families who need some time for an adult-only activity,” notes Baugh. Even when hotels or resorts don’t provide their own childcare services, they often outsource them by recommending a reliable nanny. “They can help as much or as little as you’d like and are usually certified/vetted through the company,” says Eileen Cotter Wright, owner of travel hub Pure Wander.
Another great option is to hire a nanny or babysitter locally. Using sites like Care or Facebook and its various groups, parents can search for background-checked childcare providers who live in that area. “There are several locally owned Hawaii nanny services with vetted child care providers, and visitors often find them through Hawaii-specific Facebook groups, like Hawaii Travel with Kids,” says family travel blogger Marcie Cheung. “Here, people share their personal experiences using a nanny service while vacationing in Hawaii.”
Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
Parents may also consider bringing their own trusted babysitter along on the trip
If parents have the budget, they may also consider bringing their own trusted babysitter along on the trip. Such an alternative can cost a lot more, as in addition to their normal rate, any travel expenses like food and lodging have to be covered. They also need to be paid for any overtime. “Having a caregiver on hand can be more expensive but takes the guesswork out of finding someone for your children at the destination,” Wright says.
Planning a vacation with relatives may be a good idea as well, as long as everyone knows what they’re signing up for. “Sometimes we travel with grandparents,” says Baugh. “This assures that we have a trusted adult to stay with our kids or even be an extra set of hands when visiting the beach or the theme parks. Especially with younger kids,” she adds, “it’s always helpful to have another adult to manage multiple needs when on vacation.”
However, it’s important to remember that it’s also the grandparents’, parents’, or other relatives’ vacation too, so they might not always be on call when they are needed. But as long as the preliminary schedule is run by everyone, they’ll comfortably know when their time to relax is.
If the parents are seeking childcare from someone they’re not familiar with, they should take proper safety precautions beforehand, like asking them specific questions of interest and considering a background check of the person, which all caregivers have to complete while interacting with parents on nanny or babysitter hiring platforms.
Image credits: Gustavo Fring / pexels (not the actual photo)
The author provided additional information in the comments
Commenters seemed to justify woman’s refusal to babysit
Follow Us